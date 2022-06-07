RUSSELL Following a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, the Run By The River is making its return.
The 45th version of the annual 5K and 10K road races begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Russell.
Registration is underway, with the pre-race-day fee set at $30. The fee on Saturday is $35.
“It’s been a challenge to restart the live races after being forced to do virtual races the past two years,” race director Tim Gearhart said. “But I think we have everything organized to put on a first-class event.”
The event features 5K and 10K competitive runs, with divisions for men and women runners, or a 5K or 10K non-competitive walk.
Trophies will be awarded to the winner and runner-up in the 5K and 10K races in both men’s and women’s divisions. The top three winners in age brackets starting at 9 and under will receive medals, then in five-year age groups from 10-14 to 80 and over. Walkers will receive a finisher medal and their time.
All registered runners will receive a race T-shirt, to be mailed about 10 days after the event.
To preregister for the races, go to https://register.chronotrack.com/r/67439.
On race day, registration tables will open at 7 a.m. in the Russell Senior Center parking lot. Pre-registrants should report to the registration tent to pick up their race bib.
Races will start at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Russell fire station. The course goes to Clinton Street, then to the Ohio River, back to Houston Street, behind the fire station to Etna Street and down the River Road to Worthington. 5K runners will turn around on the River Road and return to the finish line at the Senior Center.
10K participants will proceed to Worthington, turning left on Ferry Street, left on Center Street to Stewart, left on Stewart to Ramey Street, left on Fisher to the River Road, and back to Russell.
There will be water stations on the River Road and on Fisher Street in Worthington, giving runners four opportunities to rehydrate.
Bananas, watermelon, pizza and water will be available at the finish line. Trophy and medal presentations will be made as soon as results are finalized or can be mailed.