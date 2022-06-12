RUSSELL Racers young and old raced through the streets in downtown Russell Saturday morning in the 45th annual Run By The River in the event’s first live meeting since 2019.
Sixty racers competed in the 5K and 10K event that started and ended in downtown Russell with a general consensus shared by the racers: it was nice to race live.
“Virtuals were nice because we could all keep working on physical activities to stay healthy, but you can’t replace this,” Scott Hill said. “This is special. The camaraderie, the friendships and being able to talk to people – you can’t replace that.”
Hill serves as the president of the East Greenup County chapter of the Kiwanis Club which provides for the community in a multitude of ways.
“This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” Hill said. “For us to be able to make money to give back to the community, bring in scholarships, helping children in lots of different ways, it’s a great day.”
Race director Tim Gearhart said the event raised nearly $4,000 from 17 different sponsors and the 60 entrants for the race, which allows the Kiwanis Club to continually give back to the community.
“We just recently gave two $1,000 scholarships to Key Club students at Raceland and Russell High Schools,” Gearhart said. “We will do Shop-With-A-Cop at Christmas, we always help the library with their summer reading program and we will be doing Thanksgiving baskets. The race today and all the money that we’ve raised will help us fund those projects and keep those going.”
Russell mayor Ron Simpson was on hand for the event, but not as a member of the city he serves. Instead, Simpson returned as a runner in the event he remembers from the first year it began.
“I ran the first one of these in 1977 and this is just a race that means a lot to the town,” Simpson said. “It’s the longest continuing race in the state, so we gotta keep this baby going.”
Simpson, along with several fellow runners, gathered near the finish line in front of the Senior Citizens Building to share laughs while catching up on fellowship that was lost during COVID-19.
“This has been great,” Simpson said. “Virtual was good but nothing replaces the camaraderie among the runners and seeing faces that you were used to seeing.”
The race featured awards for the top finishers in each race as well as multiple categories based on age and gender of the racers. Zander Fannin, 7 of Lowmansville took home the youngest runner award, while James Barker, 81, of Kitts Hill, Ohio claimed the oldest racer medal.
“That’s what is so powerful about this, it doesn’t matter your age,” Hill said. “We know that physical exercise is so important because it affects the mental and spiritual side and when we aren’t exercising, we suffer in other areas in our lives as well. I think it’s a good habit to do physical exercise, even if it’s only walking 30 minutes a day.”
Greg Lands of Russell claimed the 5K award with a time of 21:42. Randall Watts of Russell finished second at 22:24. Lanny Fraley of Russell was third at 23:14.
Missy Moore of Ashland took the top prize for the 10K event with a time of 41:26. Neil Johnson of Pedro, Ohio finished second at 43:15. Jared Flowers of South Shore was third at 43:59.
“Just happy to be back on the road and outside around people,” Moore said.
Moore’s time was over her personal best, but after an accident nearly ended her running career, Moore was all smiles.
“I’m a little bit over (my PR) since coming back from a hip injury, so this is my third race and I’m just happy to be running right now,” Moore said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to be able to run again. I appreciate it so much more. It’s so humbling. So great to be back out there today.”
Although the race was down from the 96 entries it saw in 2019, Hill was more than pleased with the event’s resumption since the early days of the pandemic.
“We had a restart today after doing virtual for the past couple of years,” Hill said. “To see the numbers we had today with a live, in-person race, we’re excited. We know this is a great start back and we only hope to see it bigger next year. We just appreciate all the community support we get.”
Simpson, who has been a part of nearly every event over the past 45 years, explained why the decision to bring the race to Russell was so important in so many ways.
“The racing boom had just kicked off in 1976 and it was an attraction,” Simpson said. “You didn’t have to drive two or three hours to race. You had it in your hometown. It just caught fire and here we are.”
Simpson added: “It’s just another reason that someone wants to come into town, visit and just spend a little time. That’s all we are wanting people to do is just to come in and enjoy the city. We are running hot and heavy right now. We are proud of what’s going on and the people working behind the scenes are helping the city tremendously.”
Although the event has had to overcome obstacles throughout its tenure, Gearhart said the organizers were never going to let it fade away.
“In some cases, just sheer determination not to let it die,” he said. “The people, the runners and the community have been so encouraging. It has been a little difficult getting back in the groove, but we’ve had a good turnout of runners, all things considered.”