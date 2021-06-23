The 2021 Run By The River, contested virtually for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had one northeastern Kentucky winner — Catlettsburg’s Elizabeth Brewer, in the 10K women’s category — but the Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County still raised $4,500 for scholarships and projects for children in Greenup County, race director Tim Gearhart said.
The event still included 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk, but not in person. Pandemic restrictions, however, opened the door for competitors from everywhere, Gearhart said — eight runners in Florida and four in Virginia in addition to participants in Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
Runners ranged in age from 7 to 84 years old, Gearhart said.
Among local participants were Russell Mayor Ron Simpson, who ran the 5K and then joined Larry Butler, a friend of Nicholasville, in his 10K sojourn.
Simpson competed in the inaugural Run By The River 44 years ago, Gearhart said.
David Duncan, Brewer’s father, ran in the 10K and was second in the men’s event, finishing alongside his daughter in 1:03.50.. He’d won the 10K at least twice before, most recently in 2004.
Brewer is also a returning champion, repeating her winning effort from 2015.
Brewer and Duncan ran along the usual 10K course, Gearhart said.
Sarah Browning, the 5K women’s champion in 2005, won her division in 27:30. She competed from her home in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Gift cards, shirts and medals are to be mailed to runners, Gearhart said.
Race results:
10K Men: Wade Napier, Powhatan, Va., 55:20; David Duncan, Ashland, 1:03:50; Larry Butler, Nicholasville, Ky. NR.
10K Women: Elizabeth Brewer, Catlettsburg, 1:03:50; Sarah Duzan, Wheelersburg, 1:08:13; Wendy Burge, Olive Hill, 1:22:42.
5K Men: Randall Watts, Garner, 23:27; John Ramey, Avon, Ind., 26:15; Aiden Rucker, Altamonte Springs, Fla. 27:35; Ron Simpson, Russell, 29:37; Dylan Ball, Greenup, 42:08; Charlie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Tom Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00; Scott Hill, Wurtland, NR; Leo McMillen, Lexington, NR.
5K Women: Sarah Browning, Altamonte Springs, Fla., 27:30; Kelly Napier, Powhatan, Va., 28:14; Lynn Bozarth, Catlettsburg, 32:06; Julie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 48:00; Katie Linhart, Tampa, Fla., 54:00.
5K Walkers: Kim Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Steve Limer, St. Petersburg, Fla., 53:26; Ron Fraley, Ashland, 59:48; Allyson Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Alayna Napier, Powhatan, Va., 1:05:00; Mark Russell, Quincy, 1:11:41; Meagan Russell, Quincy, 1:11:45; Michelle Hill, Wurtland, NR; Lisa Henderson, Flatwoods, NR; Jerry Henderson, Flatwoods, NR.