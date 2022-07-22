MOREHEAD On the opening day of competition for the 2022 boys’ golf season, defending regional champ Mason County picked up where it left off by capturing the team title at the Eagle Trace Invitational. However, unlike last fall, the Royals had to withstand a stiff challenge from Russell to earn the crown.
Mason County carded a 304 to edge the runner-up Red Devils, who finished with a 306, on the par-72, 6,502-yard gold course, that also serves the home for Morehead State University’s men’s and women’s golf teams. The stacked field of 15 teams and 80 players included 13 individuals who participated in last year’s state championship.
“Truly, I think (the difference) was our mental game,” said Mason County’s first-year head coach Bryson Bennett. “I’ve preached basically all year since I’ve gotten the job, ‘you guys are talented, you’ve placed in the top 10 the last two years at state, so you guys have the talent, now let’s work on the mental game’ and I think that really played a factor into today(‘s win).
“We played well, Russell played well. I think it’s going to be a battle in the region this year,” he added.
Three Royals on last year’s fifth-place state finisher and 2021 season-opening Eagle Trace Invitational runner-up helped pace the team to the 2022 title. That group included Friday’s overall medalist, senior Grant Owens, who carded a 71 to win a 1-hole playoff against Breathitt County junior Weston Miller.
“He was grooving. I preached the whole time par is good enough,” Bennett said of Owens. “If you play perfect golf, hit every fairway, hit every green, a birdie is going to fall every now and then, and that’s what he did.”
Owens had some struggles early on, but finished the back nine 2-under par. He won the title by carding a 1-over five on the 18th in the one-hole playoff, while Miller had a double bogey after hitting his tee shot far left toward a row of houses.
“I think just keeping my round together. I didn’t hit as many fairways as I probably would have liked,” Owens said analyzing his play.
“The front nine I struggled putting. I hit a lot of greens, I just kind of two-putted my way around making a lot of pars on the front,” he said.
But the back nine was a different story. He started with birdies on 10 and 11, but then bogeyed 12 and 13, before hitting his groove on 14.
“I got to 14 and after a long wait on the tee box I hit a good drive, hit a good wood, and ended up making a 75-footer for eagle that put me under par again, and I kind of just rode that momentum from there out,” he added.
Owens credited part of his success in the playoff to teeing off first. He responded by hitting a low drive down the middle of the fairway and followed with a second shot that landed on the far side of the oblong-shaped green. His long putt ended about three feet right of the hole with the follow up sitting just short of the cup, before tapping it in for the win.
“I kind of had the advantage from the beginning knowing that (Miller) hit it out-of-bounds,” Owens said. “I just kind of went from there knowing I had the advantage in the fairway, just hit it to the middle of the green and hopefully two-putt, which I ended up three-putting, but it was good enough.”
Russell entered the tournament off the radar for some, but not to the Red Devils and coach Cody Walker.
“I can’t really say I’m surprised. We have a great team,” he said. “Throughout the season and in the region and everything, I think people will be surprised by (our play), but there are six people who won’t be surprised, which is me and our five players.”
Gunner Cassity, who tied for 52nd at last year’s state, led the way for the Red Devils with a 72 to finish third individually. He had five birdies on the day, including a pair of twos on the par-3 seventh and 13th. Sophomore Kolten Kirk carded a 77, with junior Brody Kilburn tallying a 78 and junior Torin Kirk a 79.
“Some of them started out kind of rough, but they stuck with it and they played hard throughout the whole tournament,” Walker continued. “I want to brag on Gunner Cassity. He’s our one lone senior. … He played really good. He’s going to be one we really lean on this year.
“The whole team was great all together, but Brody Kilburn got to I think nine-over with just a few holes to go and then he made three birdies on the last three holes,” Walker added. “Landon Scaggs (also) hit a lot of great shots, (and) Torin and Kolten Kirk both played great.”
Johnson Central took third with a 322, followed by host Rowan County (323).
, Harrison County (328), Highlands (339), Fleming County (359), Breathitt County (360), Montgomery County (365), Mercer County (370), Paintsville (392), East Carter (398), Morgan County (417), Ashland (423) and West Carter (436).
Montgomery County’s Brett Marcum shot a 73 to place fourth individually. Five players carded a 75 to tie for fifth: Breahitt County’s Luke Bellamy, Harrison County’s Tristan Mitchell, Mason County’s Trey Cracraft, Johnson Central’s Jason Price and Rowan County’s Will Jones. Mason County’s Jake Feldhaus was 10th with a 76.
Several of the squads will return to action on Saturday at the East Carter Invitational at Grayson Lake State Park’s Hidden Cove Golf Course.
Eagle Trace Invitational Leaderboard
Mason County 304
Russell 306
Johnson Central 322
Rowan County 323
Harrison County 328
Highlands 339
Fleming County 359
Breathitt County 360
Montgomery County 365
Mercer County 370
Paintsville 392
East Carter 398
Morgan County 417
Ashland 423
West Carter 436
1. Grant Owens (Mason) 71
2. Weston Miller (Breathitt) 71
3. Gunner Cassity (Russell) 72
4. Brett Marcum (Montgomery) 73
T5. Luke Bellamy (Breathitt) 75
Tristan Mitchell (Harrison) 75
Trey Cracraft (Mason) 75
Jason Price (Johnson Central) 75
Will Jones (Rowan) 75
10. Jake Feldhaus (Mason) 76
T11. Price Harris (East) 77
Kolten Kirk (Russell) 77
Nathan Webb (West) 77
T14. Brody Kilburn (Russell) 78
David Korona (Harrison) 78
Max Bingham (Johnson Central) 78
T17. Torin Kirk (Russell) 79
Zach Watterson (Lee) 79
Cam Roberts (Pikeville) 79
T20. Adam Hargett (Fleming) 80
Nate Surrey (Highlands) 80
Paintsville: Levi Ratliff 89, Morgan County: Braydon Mays 91, Mercer County: Tanner Robinson 88, Ashland: Ryder Phillips 97.