MAYSVILLE After going three-and-out on its first possession of the game, Mason County’s offense went into high gear, and coupled with a stifling defense helped the Royals cruise to a 48-6 win over Lewis County on Friday.
With the victory, the Royals stayed perfect on the year at 8-0 and 3-0 in Class 3A, District 6 play, and also clinched their second consecutive district title.
“That was the standard we set with our guys last year,” Mason County coach Joe Wynn said. “This is just a small step for us though, and we have a bigger goal in mind.”
The Royals needed just one play to score their first touchdown, a 65-yard run from Brady Saunders with 5:06 left in the first quarter. On their next possession, Keshaun Thomas connected with Isaac Marshall for a 67-yard touchdown with 1:50 left in the first.
In all, the Royals ran just 13 plays in the first half and scored five touchdowns and held a commanding 36-0 lead at halftime.
“We sputtered early and weren’t quite there yet,” Wynn said. “But defensively we answered the bell, got two quick stops and just went for it. Of those first-half plays, we probably only ran about three (different) plays.”
Meanwhile, Lewis County (5-3, 2-1) struggled to get uncorked offensively, while the defense allowed the Royals to score on big play after big play.
“We had some defensive breakdowns,” Lewis County coach Gene Peterson said. “And you just can’t have that against a team like Maso,n where they are right now. They’ve got so much speed, they can just blow by you.”
Khristian Walton caught Thomas’s second touchdown pass of the half, a 28-yard score with 9:02 left in the second quarter. Thomas finished the half going 4 of 6 for 134 yards and no interceptions, then was able to sit the second half out with the game already well in hand for the Royals.
With the big lead, Mason County rested several starters in the second half and players who got a chance to play made the most of it. Quarterback Teegin Routt went 2-of-6 for 95 yards and a touchdown, which was a 68-yard score by junior wideout Landon Scilley in the third quarter.
Freshman running back Hayden Horn got in on the scoring with a 28-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Royals were able to hold Lions’ 1,000-yard rusher Austin Howard relatively quiet. The senior was held to 37 yards on 15 carries but was able to score a late touchdown after an interception from Julian Puente set the Lions up at the Mason County 6-yard line.
Despite the loss, the Lions can still help their playoff picture with a win over Fleming County at home next week.
“Offensively, we just didn’t do a very good job tonight,” Peterson said. “We’ve got to go back, look at the film and see where we need to fix mistakes and go from there to get ready for Fleming County.”
The Royals will close out district play next week on the road at Powell County before returning home for the regular season finale against Greenup County. With the district clinched, they’ll have a shot at hosting two playoff games.
Lewis Co. 0 0 0 6 – 6
Mason Co. 14 22 6 6 – 48
FIRST QUARTER
MC – Saunders 65 run (Morales run), 5:06
MC – Marshall 67 pass from Thomas (pass failed), 1:50
SECOND QUARTER
MC – Walton 28 pass from Thomas (Skaggs kick), 9:02
MC – Saunders 61 run (Morales run), 6:53.
MC – Henry 22 pass from Thomas (Skaggs kick), 3:22.
THIRD QUARTER
MC – Scilley 68 pass from Rout (run failed), 6:40
FOURTH QUARTER
LC – Howard 6 run (kick failed), 8:50.
MC – Horn 28 run (run failed), 1:10.
LC MC
First downs 5 4
Rushes-yards 21-49, 14-203
Comp-Att-Int 4-11-2, 6-12-1
Passing yards 24, 229
Fumbles-lost 0, 0
Punts-Avg 5-23.6, 1-44
Penalties-yards 4-35, 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lewis County rushing: Howard 15-37, McGlone 2-3, Cooper 4-9.
Mason County rushing: Saunders 3-130, Clark-Roberts 2-11, Johnson 2-15, Moran 2-7, Authur 1-11, Reynolds 3-1, Horn 1-28.
Lewis County passing: Cooper 4 of 11 for 24 yards, 2 interceptions.
Mason County passing: Thomas 4 of 6 for 134 yards, 0 interceptions; Rout 2 of 6 for 95 yards, 1 interception.
Lewis County receiving: Gerike 1-4, Rister 2-3, McGlone 1-17.
Mason County receiving: Scilley 1-68, Marshall 1-67, Walton 1-28, Payne 1-27, Henry 1-22, Walker 1-17.