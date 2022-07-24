GRAYSON LAKE First-year Mason County boys golf coach Bryson Bennett was certainly confident.
You couldn't argue with Bennett – or the Royals. The two-time defending Region 12 champions beat Russell, 302-309, in Saturday's East Carter Invitational at Hidden Cove Golf Course.
“We are back-to-back region champs; until somebody beats us, I believe we're gonna be the best in the region,” Bennett said. “Now when somebody beats us, I'll rephrase that, but until then that's what I believe.”
Mason County and Russell emerged as the early team favorites. The Royals also edged the Red Devils by two shots, 304-306, in Friday's Eagle Trace Invitational.
“We're right there, we're right on the verge,” Russell coach Cody Walker said. “It's just going to take us a couple more, maybe another tournament or two, and then we're really going to start competing at a much higher level than we are now. We're already competing at a high level as it is.”
Three Royals – Jake Feldhaus,Trey Cracraft and Grant Owens – finished in the top 10. Feldhaus and Cracraft carded 2-over-par 74s, while Owens was one shot back.
Cracraft had the shot of the day, an eagle-3 on the 525-yard par-5 12th hole.
“I went drive to the right side of the trees, so I didn't have a shot to the green on my second shot,” Cracraft said. “I had to punch through some trees to the fairway, and I had 100 yards. It's a perfect number for my 54-degree (wedge); it went one hop and then straight in the cup.”
Russell senior Gunner Cassity was second at 2-under 70, three shots behind Pikeville's Cam Roberts' medalist-winning 5-under 67.
Cassity, who shot an even-par 72 at Eagle Trace, was 3-under 33 after nine holes, but he bogeyed the next two. He rebounded with a birdie on No. 12.
“My first shot, it went in the middle of the fairway, and I had about 186 (yards) out,” Cassity said. “My second shot, I had a little chip under a tree, pulled my second shot a little bit right. I got the chip up and down for a birdie.”
Roberts redeemed himself from Friday's 79 at Eagle Trace. He said a session with his dad, Pikeville coach Michael Roberts, fixed a flaw in his swing.
“I was getting a little too steep in the downswing, kind of rushing it,” Cam Roberts said. “We just slowed things down a little bit.”
Rowan County eighth-grader Will Jones finished third; he matched Feldhaus and Cracraft at 74 but won a playoff.
Jones's round Saturday was one shot better than Friday's 75. What he especially loved: his iron play.
“I was sticking it to every green, ” Jones said. “… Long irons, short irons, everything was really dialed in.”
Fleming County's Seth Hickerson joined Owens with a 75. Russell's Brady Kilburn and Johnson Central's Max Bingham were next at 76.
Johnson Central finished third in the team standings at 333. Rowan County was fourth at 339, followed by Fleming County at 347, Pikeville at 377 and West Carter at 406.
Bennett, a Russell and Asbury University alumnus, wasn't ready to call Mason County a dynasty, but he said he's lucky to benefit from what former coach Chad Mefford developed.
“These kids live and dream golf,” Bennett said. “Maysville is a golf community, and they start picking it up when they're kids.”
East Carter Invitational Results
At par-72, 6,469-yard Hidden Cove Golf Course
Team scores
1. Mason Co. 302; 2. Russell 309; 3. Johnson Central 333; 4. Rowan Co. 339; 5. Fleming Co. 347; 6. Pikeville 377; 7. West Carter 406.
Individual results
*Medalist
^Won playoff
*Cam Roberts (Pikeville) 67
Gunner Cassity (Russell) 70
^Will Jones (Rowan Co.) 74
Jake Feldhaus (Mason Co.) 74
Trey Cracraft (Mason Co.) 74
Seth Hickerson (Fleming Co.) 75
Grant Owens (Mason Co.) 75
Max Bingham (Johnson Central) 76
Brady Kilburn (Russell) 76
Price Harris (East Carter) 77
Nathan Webb (West Carter) 77
Quin Grooms (Mason Co.) 79
Adam Hargett (Fleming Co.) 80
Blake Cook (Boyd Co.) 80
Torin Kirk (Russell) 80
Titus McGlone (East Carter) 81
Connor Christie (Rowan Co.) 81
Braydon Mays (Morgan Co.) 82
Brett Marcum (Montgomery Co.) 82
Bryant Stephens (Rose Hill Christian) 82
Kyle Bush (Johnson Central) 83
Landon Scaggs (Russell) 83
Kolten Kirk (Russell) 83
Jason Price (Johnson Central) 84
Noah Gardner (Mason Co.) 87
Isaac Brien (Montgomery Co.) 88
Tanner Castle (Johnson Central) 90
Parker Sills (Fleming Co.) 91
Ryan Skaggs (Mason Co.) 91
Calas Caskey (Rowan Co.) 92
Rylan Bieghle (Rowan Co.) 92
Logan Baker (Russell) 92
Brady Mason (Russell) 96
Braydon Dehart (West Carter) 96
Carson Blevins (Russell) 98
Mason Shearer (Pikeville) 101
Cade Hunt (Greenup Co.) 102
Grayson Jones (Pikeville) 103
EB Walters (Pikeville) 109
Grant Burkhart (Mason Co.) 109
Bryce Ratliff (Johnson Central) 93
Michael Pennington (Ashland) 97
Chase Grannis (Fleming Co.) 101
Michael Blair (Ashland) 104
Ryder Phillips (Ashland) 105
Grayson Hampton (Morgan Co.) 110
Zack Bradley (West Carter) 111
Jaxen Crabtree (Mason Co.) 114
Eli Estepp (East Carter) 117
Tristan Frederick (Morgan Co.) 117
Joseph Hazlett (Mason Co.) 118
Eli Harper (East Carter) 119
Aiden Rucker (East Carter) 120
Brady Boggs (West Carter) 122
Cole Owens (Mason Co.) 125
Caleb Perkins (Morgan Co.) 125
Drew Bradley (West Carter) 125
Dylan Todd (Ashland) 128
Blake Phillips (Rowan Co.) 129
Rilee Bohanon (Ashland) 132
Avery Lother (Russell) 137
Jacob Owens (West Carter) 138