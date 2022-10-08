FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County had Mason County on their heels.
Thirty-four yards away with under three minutes left, the Panthers were driving for the game-winning touchdown.
But an undefeated team found a way once again.
The Royals' Brady Sanders forced a fumble on Austin Trent and Caden Clark-Roberts scooped it and took it 63 yards the other way for a score, securing Mason County's 40-28 victory.
“My eyes got really big and everything just became super slow at that point,” Clark-Roberts said. “(Former Royals) coach (Jonathan) Thomas always told us to keep the pinkies together and scoop it, and I did and I’m surprised I even got it. I had no confidence in getting it. And I thought I was for sure getting caught, but I just kept going.”
Turnovers were the name of the game Friday night. The Panthers committed four of them to the Royals' none — the last one the most costly of them all.
The Royals scored 21 points off those turnovers. Terell Henry’s second interception of the night with under two minutes to play sealed the deal. It was his fifth interception of the year.
“One of these days they’ll stop throwing at me, but I’m having fun whenever they do, so I hope they keep doing it,” Henry said.
The win now puts Mason County in the driver’s seat as the Royals control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the district. It also has them three games from a perfect regular season.
“Now everything is there for us and guys can start to see that picture. It’s easy, win district. Win these next two games, and we won’t be going anywhere for the playoffs until we possibly get to Kroger Field. Now we can start seeing the bigger picture. We win next week and we win district back-to-back and that hasn’t happened here in a long time. So the message is there, haven’t really talked about the undefeated stuff, but now we can start seeing the bigger picture. These guys know the goals,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.
Early on, it looked as if Mason County was going to run away with it, building a 13-0 lead as its first play from scrimmage went for a touchdown on a Keshaun Thomas 45-yard strike to Isaac Marshall.
Brady Sanders followed with a 4-yard touchdown run, making it 13-0 Royals with 41 seconds remaining in the first.
But the Panthers' bowling ball started to knock some pins down. Trent broke off a 71-yard touchdown run before the end of the first to make it 13-7. The big run was on his way to a 28-carry, 217-yard game on the ground.
Then Mason County started to lose its composure a little bit, their next drive losing two players ejected on two personal fouls. It was a drive that drove them back 30 yards on the two flags. The Panthers responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nate Ruark to Landon Johnson to make it 14-13 as the Panthers took a lead into halftime.
“Our kids don’t flinch — 13-0 to us is two scores. Score, get a stop and then get a stop and score again and we’re ahead in the ball game,” Panthers coach Bill Spencer said. “Kids are going to battle and play down to the last minute, no matter who we play.”
The Royals responded out of the break with a seven-play, 60-yard drive. Thomas found paydirt with a 8-yard touchdown run to give them the lead back.
Johnson found the end zone again on the Panthers bread-and-butter screen play, basically making a U-turn near the middle of the field and racing down the sideline from 45 yards out, giving Fleming County a 21-19 edge.
Momentum was back on the Panthers' side with the lead and forcing a Royals punt to follow.
But Trey Walker quickly shifted things back in Mason County’s favor. Having seen the screen play to Johnson numerous times, Walker jumped the route, picked off the pass and returned it to the Panther 6.
“I just jumped the route, run the route and that’s what I did,” Walker said. “I just want to do whatever it takes to get our team to win.”
Two plays later, Thomas called his own number again from 6 yards out, making it 27-21 Royals with 2:38 to play in the third.
Mason County's MeCaiyon Jackson pounced on Royals kicker Ryan Skaggs's boot on the ensuing kickoff, giving the Royals possession right back.
It was Clark-Roberts's turn to run one in from 7 yards out to give the Royals 14 points in 1:24 for a 33-21 advantage.
Trent responded on the ensuing drive on a 15-yard touchdown run, in which nine of the 11 plays were run plays for him. Trent’s touchdown made it 33-28, Mason County, with 7:37 remaining.
Out of timeouts and needing a stop, the Panthers got just that as they forced a three-and-out for the first time all evening. Fleming County took over on its own 45 with 5:20 to play.
But Sanders broke into the backfield, wrapped up Trent and stripped him,. The ball bounced right to Clark-Roberts, who was off to the races the other way.
“We just needed somebody to lead us, Brady is a great leader. He will make a play if you ask him to. We just tried to keep our composure as much as we can. Don’t let every big play get to us and if it does, just play the next down. That’s the biggest touchdown I’ve ever had. It meant so much,” Clark-Roberts said.
The Royals posted their second straight victory over their rival after nine losses in a row.
MASON CO. 13 0 20 7 — 40
FLEMING CO. 7 7 7 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
(MC) Thomas 45-yard pass to Marshall (8:30) Skaggs kick
(MC) Sanders 4-yard run (:41) Pass failed
(FC) Trent 71-yard run (:17) Sills kick
2nd Quarter
(FC) Ruark 22-yard pass to Johnson (2:55) Sills kick
3rd Quarter
(MC) Thomas 8-yard run (8:36) Pass failed
(FC) Ruark 45-yard pass to Johnson (5:51) Sills kick
(MC) Thomas 6-yard run (2:38) Sanders run
(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 7-yard run (1:04) Run failed
4th Quarter
(FC) Trent 15-yard run (7:37) Sills Kick
(MC) Caden Clark-Roberts 67-yard fumble return (2:42) Skaggs kick
Individual Stats
Passing Yards: Mason 243 (Thomas 16/22), Fleming 108 (Ruark 7/11)
Rushing Yards: Mason 75 (Thomas 9-34, Sanders 9-19, Caden Clark-Roberts 3-18, Walker 2-3, Walton 1-1), Fleming 268 (Trent 27-218, Igo 7-55, Shields 1-(minus) 4)
Receiving: Mason (Marshall 5-94, Walker 7-71, Henry 2-59, Walton 3-19), Fleming (Johnson 5-104, Harn 1-2, Trent 1-2)
Turnovers: Mason 0, Fleming 4
Penalties: Mason 6-60, Fleming 8-72
Records: Mason County (7-0, 2-0), Fleming County (3-4, 1-1)