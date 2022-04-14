ASHLAND Chase Pennington got out of a jam by just keeping his focus.
Brennan Stephens escaped a slump by watching hitting videos of Sean Casey.
Rose Hill Christian ensured its best start to a season since at least 2001 (as far back as KHSAA comprehensive online records go) by holding off Elliott County, 5-4, on Thursday night in Central Park.
The Lions tallied twice in the top of the seventh and got the tying run into scoring position with two outs on freshman Corbin Craft’s two-RBI double.
“They tend to want to make it dramatic,” Royals coach James Stephens cracked. “But for the most part, the way they pitched and had to make the plays at the end, they pulled it out.”
Pennington, who had gotten outs against eight of the first 10 Elliott County hitters he faced in relief, had given up three straight hits and a game the Royals had seemed to control was suddenly in peril.
Pennington righted himself with a strikeout to end the game and preserve the win. He said recalling preparation on mechanics and ball placement helped in that moment.
“I just gotta focus,” Pennington said. “That’s all that’s going through my mind, is keep on focusing, even though they’re getting hits on me.”
Elliott County didn’t have many hits on Pennington or his brother, Luke, who started and worked the first three frames. They’d combined to limit the Lions to one hit heading to the seventh. Better than that — both threw right around 50 pitches, keeping them ready for Rose Hill Christian’s doubleheader Saturday against Buckhorn, Stephens said.
Brennan Stephens — the coach’s son — went 3 for 3, drove in two runs and scored another. He hadn’t hit well early in the season, by his own admission, but applied Casey’s philosophy at the dish.
“This is what went through my mind: I had three chances to make a mistake; (the opposing pitcher) only has one,” Brennan Stephens said. “It’s my at-bat. I controlled the at-bat.”
Luke Pennington went 2 for 4 and got the win on the mound for the Royals (3-4). He went three frames, allowing two runs on one hit, with three walks and five strikeouts.
Chase Pennington secured a save, going the final four innings and striking out five Lions. James Stephens said he’s added about 5 mph to his fastball after some recent adjustments.
“Our bats came alive, and I don’t think we had very many strikeouts tonight (six),” Stephens said. “When you do that, and make the plays, there’s a chance to win, and it doesn’t matter really who you’re playing.”
Elliott County (5-9), also off to its best start since as far back as KHSAA records date, grabbed a 2-0 edge in the top of the third inning when Nathaniel Buckner scored on a Royals error and Caleb McDaniels alertly rounded third and kept going to tally on a forceout at second.
But the Lions a stagnated after that until the final inning.
“When we scored the first two runs, it seemed like it came too easy,” Elliott County coach Scott Buckner said. “Then once (Rose Hill) took the lead, it seemed like the boys kinda gave up a little bit. Then they rejuvenated when they got two runs.”
Rose Hill tied the game in the home half of the third on Brennan Stephens’s two-out, two-run single and went ahead when Jeremy Crawford crossed the dish from third on a wild pitch.
Chase Pennington singled home a run in the fourth, and Stephens tallied on a two-out error in the fifth.
Chase Pennington also made a run-saving stick in the sixth inning. Elliott County had two runners on with two out and Landon Sexton laced the ball right back to the box. Pennington speared it between his shoes on one hop and threw on to first to end the frame.
Aaron Adams took the decision for the Lions. He worked five frames in his second start of the year and allowed five runs on seven hits, with five strikeouts and five walks.
Thursday was Rose Hill’s second one-run win over Elliott County already this year. The Royals prevailed, 5-4, on April 5 in the consolation round of the 16th Region All “A” Classic. They’re scheduled to meet again May 5 in Sandy Hook.
Rose Hill has won 19 of the last 25 games in the series. Five of the last seven have been decided by three runs or fewer.
ELLIOTT CO. 002 000 2 — 4 4 2
ROSE HILL 003 110 X — 5 8 5
Adams, Stephens (6) and Buckner; L. Pennington, C. Pennington (4) and Hensley. W — L. Pennington. L — Adams. 2B — Craft (EC).
