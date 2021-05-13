RUSSELL Clint Eastwood was not in the ballpark Thursday night when Rowan County visited Russell, but both teams played the part of the stars in the legendary film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
The good: both teams hit the ball well with Russell outhitting Rowan County 8-7. The bad: for Rowan County it was a pair of errors that led to a Russell run and for the Devils, it was nine walks combined with two hit batters for 11 free passes. The ugly came in the form of five Russell errors which allowed Rowan County to plate five runs in the second and at least one run in each of the next four innings to secure an 11-4 win.
“Obviously, Russell had a few missed plays that kind of cost them, but we hit the ball well today,” Rowan County skipper Scott Collins said. “Our defense, we struggled as well at times, too. It’s just good to get out of here with a victory.”
Nathan Goodpaster paced the Vikings from the bottom of the order with a 2-for-4 night and a pair of runs scored while the bottom half of the order tallied five of the 11 runs scored.
“We’ve done that all year,” Collins said. “We’ve mixed and matched some lineups and had some different people in the top and the bottom, but so far this year, we’ve been able to hit one through nine. Anytime you get productivity out of the bottom, that’s huge for you.”
Both teams left baserunners in the first as Rowan County surrendered a pair and Russell left them juiced while both pitchers struggled to find their command early. The second inning, however, turned out to be just what the Vikings needed to settle in.
After a pair of free passes by Russell starter JK McKnight to open the frame, a bunt down the line toward third led to an error and two runs scoring rather than one of the biggest outs of the game to erase the runner at third.
“We compounded some things today,” Russell coach Tim Rice said. “We walked a couple guys and throw away a bunt that leads to a big inning. If we just calm down and make that play like we do all the time, maybe it’s a different inning. That gets the lead out and now they’re scrambling and pressing a little bit.”
Instead, Rowan County plated five in the frame capped off by Aiden Leuenberger’s two-out RBI double to the gap in left. Two pitches later, the Vikings shortstop scored after stealing third and came home on a passed ball.
“They took advantage of our errors and that’s what good teams do,” Rice said. “You give a good team four, five, six outs in an inning, they’re going to make you pay.”
McKnight struggled with command throughout his three innings of work, which allowed the Vikings to wait for the pitch they wanted to hit in the at bat.
“He’s going to be really good in the 16th the next few years,” Collins said of McKnight. “Once he started struggling with command a little bit, I think that bothered him. We were patient and jumped on the pitch we wanted to hit.”
Rice added he felt the freshman never let the game come to him early on.
“Jay didn’t have his best stuff and I think he was a little flustered,” Rice said. “I think he rushed himself and psyched himself up a little bit for the big game, but he’s good enough to beat those guys and we have the utmost confidence in him. Too many walks and too many errors tonight.”
But McKnight was not the only pitcher who labored, as Alderman had his fair share of command issues early. Russell sent six hitters to the plate in the first and eight in their three-run third. However, the righty faced no more than four batters in his other three innings of work, including a 10-pitch second frame that Collins said was key in the outcome.
“That was huge because any time he is laboring a little bit and struggling a little bit, to go back out, get in and get out, that’s big,” Collins said. “He struggled early but as the game went on, he found it.”
Alderman scattered six hits over his five innings, four of which came in the third, but fanned nine in the winning effort. Colby Wilburn struck out three in two innings of relief.
Ethan Sharp and Eric Williams led Russell offensively with a pair of hits and runs scored. Williams doubled in the fifth.
ROWAN CO. 052 121 0 — 11 7 2
RUSSELL 003 001 0 — 4 8 5
Alderman, Wilburn (6) and Plank; McKnight, Williams (4), Davis (5), Ward (6), Rigsby (7) and Risby, Bartrum (7). W—Alderman. L—McKnight. 2B—Leuenberger (Ro), Williams (Ru).