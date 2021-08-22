OLIVE HILL Kelly Ford sounded relieved and excited.
Rowan County’s football coach – and the Vikings he leads – should at least be reassured. They survived a late West Carter rally Saturday and escaped with a 23-21 win at Blankenship Field.
“I expected a score like that,” Ford said in the postgame huddle. “It ain’t a pretty win, but a win’s a win.”
You can thank a trio of Vikings for Ford’s happiness: senior Cole Wallace, who had 131 rushing yards, an interception and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 5-yarder with 2:52 to go, junior quarterback Zach Menard, who accrued 131 passing yards in his varsity debut, and junior receiver/defensive back Louis Hayes, who caught seven passes for 88 yards and intercepted an Eli Estepp pass late in the fourth quarter.
Estepp was also making his first start. He was 10 of 20 for 200 yards and three touchdowns: a 47-yarder to Cole Crampton and two to Sam Jones (8 and 11 yards).
Which is not bad for a Comets team that lost two weeks of practice due to COVID-19 protocols.
“I’m pretty crushed for them,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “They overcame so much this week; we had a couple of those guys out and we had the two-week shutdown.
“It seemed like everything all week kind of worked against us; they never made an excuse about that.”
There were also plenty of first-game mistakes to clean up.
Rowan County (1-0) fumbled five times, lost one and surrendered 116 yards in penalties. West Carter, meanwhile, lost 70 yards in penalties, and Estepp threw two interceptions.
West Carter (0-1) snapped a punt over Blake McGlone’s head and out of the end zone for a safety with 2:05 left in the first quarter.
Wallace started slowly – five carries for 11 yards in the first 10 minutes. The sixth tote was much better – 60 yards to begin the second stanza, which set up a Rocky Miller 3-yard score two plays later.
After Rowan County shanked a 14-yard punt, the Comets pulled to within 9-7 at halftime. Estepp was 4 of 5 on the drive – two to McGlone for 5 yards, a 23-yarder to Crampton and the score to Jones from 8 yards out with 43 seconds to go.
After an unsportsmanlike penalty on the Comets, Wallace’s 18-yard run put the Vikings ahead, 15-7 – the culmination of an 11-play, 98-yard drive.
A 35-yard pass from Estepp to Neil Lusher set up the 11-yard touchdown to Jones (who blocked a punt seconds before halftime). A two-point conversion from Estepp to Timothy Fields gave West Carter a 21-15 lead with 3:43 remaining.
Menard’s two longest completions, 26 yards to Hayes and a 35-yarder to Ballard Smith, set up Wallace’s 5-yard touchdown.
“I’m pretty sure that was ‘52 Fast’ to Louis,” Menard said. “That’s just a little pass; Louis did all the work for that … I’m pretty sure that was “Quick Out” (to Smith).”
Hayes put it away with a late pick.
ROWAN CO. 2 7 6 8 – 23
W. CARTER 0 7 0 14 – 21
FIRST QUARTER
RC-Safety, punt snap out of end zone, 2:05
SECOND QUARTER
RC-Rocky Miller 3 run (Landin Raines kick), 10:23
WC-Sam Jones 8 pass from Eli Estepp (Jones kick), :43.5
THIRD QUARTER
RC-Cole Wallace 18 run (kick failed), 2:13
FOURTH QUARTER
WC-Cole Crampton 47 pass from Estepp (pass failed), 10:32
WC-Jones 11 pass from Estepp (Timothy Fields pass from Estepp), 3:43
RC-Wallace 5 run (Wallace run), 2:52
RC WC
First downs 11 13
Rushes-yards 31-155 23-69
Comp-Att-Int 9-11-0 10-20-2
Passing yards 130 200
Fumbles-lost 5-1 2-0
Punts-Avg. 4-29.0 5-33.2
Penalties-yards 11-116 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rowan County rushing: Wallace 20-136, Miller 2-8, Hayes 1-(minus-2), Menard 8-11.
West Carter rushing: Crampton 18-52, Estepp 2-22, McGlone 3-(minus-5).
Rowan County passing: Menard 9 of 11 for 131 yards, Wallace 1-(minus-1).
West Carter passing: Estepp 10 of 20 for 200 yards, 2 interceptions.
Rowan County receiving: Hayes 7-87, Smith 1-35, Wallace 2-2, Drake 1-6.
West Carter receiving: Lusher 1-35, McGlone 5-27, Crampton 4-119, Jones 2-19.