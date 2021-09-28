MOREHEAD Max Hammond didn’t divulge his lineup until a few minutes before game time.
“We may have to see who’s on the field,” Rowan County’s boys soccer coach said before Tuesday’s match against visiting Russell.
Turned out neither Hammond nor the Vikings had to worry a lot. They spotted the Red Devils two goals in the first nine minutes and subsequently rolled to a 6-3 win at Coach Paul Ousley Field.
“I don’t feel like we ever start out real fast, but we never start out real slow like we did (Tuesday), either,” Hammond said. “Hats off to Russell. They came and got on us quick and put two in there.
“I didn’t feel like my guys were into it first 20 minutes … Second 20, we did really well.”
Rowan County’s (10-3-1) attack was diverse: Aaron Smart and Blake Mullen each scored twice, and Cameron Crowe and Riley Hutchinson added one apiece.
One thing Smart swears he did not do — close his eyes when heading the ball on other shots.
“I don’t think so,” Smart said. “Oh, man, I wish I could’ve had those back.”
Russell (10-5) scored early from basically the same spot on the pitch — about 25 yards in front of the goal.
The Red Devils’ Nathan Totten netted his 19th goal of the season in the fifth minute on Jeison Benitez Ramires’ assist. (He scored No. 20 in the 46th minute on a penalty kick.)
Russell made it 2-0 four minutes later when Blake Hern scored from roughly the same spot. Totten served his eighth assist.
Crowe started Rowan County’s comeback with a goal in the 31st minute. Four minutes later, Smart tied the game on a shot at a severe angle. He fired from right of the net and found the upper left corner, barely under the crossbar — a shot he celebrated with arms raised.
“Maybe it was supposed to be a pass, but we’ll say it was a shot,” Smart said. “I was trying to pass it to (Mullen), but it ended up in the back of the net, which is even better.
“That’s not where I was aiming for, but that’s where it went. I guess you could say I got lucky. “
Smart scored in the 36th minute. He has 21 goals for the season — or 20 more than he accumulated in three seasons as a fullback.
“He’s just such a good center back ... he’s always been a part of the defense,” Hammond said. “This year, we took a pretty big hit in what we lost. We had to make a few adjustments.”
Mullen converted Smart’s assist in the 38th minute.
Two minutes later came the most parabolic goal — Hutchinson fired from at least 35 yards away, a shot that made you wonder if it would ever come down before it barely tucked under the crossbar.
“I was just trying to put it on frame. Hopefully, someone would run onto it,” Hutchinson said. “I think (the keeper) was off line a little bit.”
Russell coach Randy Vanover needed just two syllables to explain what happened.
“Mistakes,” he said. “This game, little mistakes get you beat.”
Mullen scored in the 56th minute, and Smart ended the scoring with his team-high 21st tally on a direct free kick in the 80th.
Rowan County wraps up the regular season Thursday at West Carter before meeting Bath County in the 61st District tournament Monday at Menifee County.