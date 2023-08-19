RUSSELL Russell played some takeaway, a lot of keepaway and, in turn, the Red Devils were runaway winners on Friday night.
Russell dominated Mason County, 28-8, at Henry R. Evans Stadium by eating up clock and racking up interceptions. The Red Devils were strong in the trenches, too.
“You can’t get going offensively when you’re not on the field,” said Royals coach Joseph Wynn. “And when we were on the field, we turned the ball over.”
Ethan Pack, Caleb Rimmer and Parker Mitchell each had a pick while Josh Hudson, David Harless, Brennen Smith and crew took up residence in Mason County’s backfield, keeping the Royals in negative yardage (minus-19) on the ground.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils moved rather methodically most of the evening, tallying 246 yards on 45 rushes while going 7 of 10 for 56 yards through the air.
Russell didn’t collect its first win until Week 9 (Oct. 21) last season. The Red Devils were in no mood to wait this fall.
“This is a great jumpstart to our season,” said Pack, a senior who plays quarterback, defensive back and returns punts. “Last year we had a tough loss against Boone (County) and we went into a downward spiral.”
Pack polished off a game-opening, 6:19 drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Rimmer.
Then, on Mason County’s first offensive play, he read Keshaun Thomas’ pass perfectly, picking it and returning it 20 yards.
“On the first play, we didn’t run the right routes,” Wynn said. “We stacked on top of each other, which allowed the safety to make the play.”
Mason County (0-1) responded with a Teegin Routt fumble recovery, but the Royals’ celebration was short-lived. Russell forced a three-and-out to clear the way for another touchdown drive.
Andre Richardson-Crews capped it off this time with the first of his two TDs. Ben Totten tacked on the second of his four extra points to give the Red Devils a 14-0 advantage with 18 ticks left in the first quarter.
Mason County’s next possession was perhaps the most deflating.
Fourteen plays and 67 yards transpired before Mitchell pilfered a pass.
Russell coach T.J. Maynard pointed out a few major contributors, including Mitchell, who were seeing their first true football game action in a while.
Rimmer, a freshman known mostly for his hoops skills, hadn’t played since sixth grade. Mitchell, a senior, hadn’t suited up since JFL. The same goes for junior Elijah Hankins, who rushed four times for 56 yards as the second quarterback. He also completed a pass.
“We have a lot of young guys, a lot of green guys, who are still trying to figure out the game — not only defensively and offensively but the speed of the game,” Maynard said.
That’s not even to mention Hudson, a senior who missed all of 2022 due to a torn ACL.
Hudson made sure his No. 55 jersey was visible throughout the pleasant August night.
“All the coaches were telling us was just stop that quarterback … stop him from rolling out and make him throw the ball,” Hudson said. “Coaches told us they didn’t think they could run inside of us. There were maybe one or two plays I let them run inside. I just made mistakes. Coming off an injury, that’s bound to happen.”
Thomas, Mason County’s quarterback, amassed 2,188 passing yards throughout a 13-1 season that resulted in a state semifinal finish last year, so this wasn’t exactly an easy task. However, Russell answered the bell.
“Inherently, from last year, we got a big target on our back,” Wynn said. “When you go to the state semifinals, everybody wants to beat you.”
Mason County did, though, have to replace eight starters on offense and seven on defense.
Wynn said the loss “really means nothing” since it’s not a district contest.
“We gotta watch film and gotta get better,” he said. “We had a couple sophomores out there that had a deer-in-the-headlight look.”
The coach said Russell (1-0) looked considerably better in person than it did on film — from last week’s scrimmage against Boyd County.
Maynard agreed. Friday night’s Devils were different than the bunch who faced off against the Lions in the early August practice game. He said tackling was much improved against the Royals, and he liked the pressure the defensive front supplied, too.
“But we didn’t want to give too much pressure and give him lanes because he can scoot,” Maynard said of Thomas. “I thought our guys did a good job of pressuring but also compressing that pocket on him to not let him run.”
Russell expanded its lead to 21-0 when Pack hooked up with Haiden Anderson for a 23-yard score with 4:45 to go in the third. Mason County responded with a 78-yard kickoff return to the house by CJ Authur. Routt rushed past the goal line for a two-pointer.
Richardson-Crews found pay dirt with 11:55 left in the fourth. He carried 20 times for 80 yards.
Pack led all ball carriers with 85 yards on 13 totes. He was 6 of 9 for 51 passing yards.
Russell will travel to Greenup County for the Backyard Brawl on Friday. Mason County will meet Montgomery County in Maysville.
(606) 326-2664 |
MASON0080—8
RUSSELL14077—28
FIRST QUARTER
R — Caleb Rimmer 4 pass from Ethan Pack (Ben Totten kick), 5:41
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 1 run (Totten kick), 0:18
SECOND QUARTER
No scoring.
THIRD QUARTER
R — Haiden Anderson 23 pass from Pack (Totten kick), 4:45
M — CJ Authur 78 kick return (Teegin Routt run), 4:32
FOURTH QUARTER
R — Richardson-Crews 5 run (Totten kick), 11:55
MR
First downs1116
Rushes-yards17-(minus-19)45-246
Comp-att-int9-24-37-10-0
Passing yards11156
Fumbles-lost1-02-1
Penalties-yards3-259-75
Punts-avg.2-29.53-21.3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Mason County rushing: Walker 5-31, Johnson 5-8, Team 2-(minus-27), Thomas 5-(minus-31).
Russell rushing: Pack 13-85, Richardson-Crews 20-80, Hankins 4-56, Rimmer 5-24, McDaniels 2-8, Team 1-(minus-7).
Mason County passing: Thomas 9 of 24 for 111 yards, 3 int.
Russell passing: Pack 6 of 9 for 51 yards; Hankins 1 of 1 for 5 yards
Mason County receiving: McClain 3-49, Scilley 2-23, Authur 2-15, Arrasmith 1-14, Horch 1-10, Moran 1-2.
Russell receiving: P. Mitchell 2-15, C. Mitchell 1-9, J. Pennington 1-5, Rimmer 1-4, Richardson-Crews 1-0.