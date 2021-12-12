SUMMIT Once down 22-4 in the second quarter, Boyd County came roaring back to trail Pikeville by only four points with 14 minutes of game time remaining.
Trinity Rowe quelled any thoughts of a Lions comeback with an offensive flourish to close out the third frame on Saturday night.
The sophomore recorded another productive performance in the Panthers backcourt. She shot a sizzling 13 of 16 from the field and finished with 28 points to guide Pikeville to a 71-46 road win at the Roundball Classic.
“The day she walked into the gym as a fifth grader, I knew she was special,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “I am proud of her because I know the work she puts in every day.
“She and I have talked about it. When teams make a run, she needs to make sure we match it. Her growth has been huge in that area.”
Boyd County made its first shot attempt but started the game 1 of 15 from the field. The Lions didn’t record another field goal until the 4:32 mark of the second quarter.
Pikeville finished the first quarter on a 17-2 run, but Boyd County clawed its way back to a 12-point deficit at halftime.
Lions coach Pete Fraley said Saturday’s result was the opposite of his team’s 60-35 victory over George Washington the night before. The Patriots were No. 3 in the latest Class AAA poll in West Virginia.
The up-tempo and frantic pace had a reserve effect against the Panthers.
“We have to learn to slow down,” Fraley said. “Pikeville did what we did to George Washington (on Friday night). They sped us up and it forced us to take some ill-advised shots. When those go in, it can help your confidence. We didn’t turn it over much. You can’t let Trinity Rowe handle the ball and dictate everything. That’s what she did tonight.”
Boyd County ignited the comeback attempt on the defensive end. Taylor Bartrum stole the initial inbounds pass of the third quarter and returned to the other end for a layup.
Audrey Biggs hit a pull-up 3-pointer and Jasmine Jordan added a short jumper to trim the margin to 33-29 with six minutes remaining in the frame.
Rowe went to work. The guard splashed in a pair of buckets to jumpstart a stretch of 11 points to close out the third stanza. The spurt included a Leighan Jackson basket and a long ball. Pikeville pushed the lead back to 50-35 to begin the final quarter.
“Taylor came out and got the big steal to start the third quarter,” Fraley said. “We had a couple more buckets there and then we lost their best player and gave her a wide-open 3. (Rowe) got to the basket and scored another one. Next thing you know, instead of being down four, we are down nine and have to climb out of another hole.”
Orem wants her team to experience quality competition early in the season. A quick pace keyed the Panthers path to victory.
“We had to step up our defense so we can run and score a lot of points,” Orem said. “We were able to do that. Boyd County is a good team and has great players.”
“Right now, this is just practice,” she added. “It’s what I tell our kids. It makes us better, so that in February, we are where we need to be.”
Emma Ratliff reached double figures with 11 points for Pikeville (3-1). Leighan Jackson added nine points and 10 rebounds, Kristen Whited chipped in eight and Rylee Theiss supplied seven.
“It’s good for our confidence,” Orem said of the balanced scoring effort. “Kristen Whited didn’t score a lot of points but she handled the ball when we had foul trouble. Leighan Jackson played well and grabbed rebounds. They play so well together, and I am the lucky one who gets to be their coach.”
Boyd County (3-1) found its way to the free throw line in the fourth quarter but had just one field goal in the final eight minutes.
“Pikeville is well-coached, and this game makes up better,” Fraley said. “I would much rather play in that game. We know what we have to work on. We will show up Monday and get back to work. We knew we weren’t going undefeated. It’s only December and we are just trying to get better.”
Biggs scored a team-high 21 points for the Lions. Bartrum netted 11. Jackson tallied 10 rebounds and seven points.
PIKEVILLE FG FT REB TP
Ratliff 3-4 3-4 4 11
Rowe 13-16 0-0 4 28
Whited 3-12 1-2 3 8
Jackson 4-4 0-0 10 9
Theiss 2-6 3-5 7 7
Walters 0-0 0-0 0 0
K.G. Hall 2-2 0-0 2 4
Lin 0-1 1-2 0 1
Coleman 1-1 0-0 1 3
Compton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Collins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rogers 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTALS 28-46 8-13 36 71
FG Pct: 60.9. FT Pct: 61.5. 3-point FGs: 7-14 (Ratliff 2-2, Rowe 2-4, Whited 1-6, Jackson 1-1, Coleman 1-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 4-10 2-5 4 11
Jordan 2-10 3-4 10 7
Neese 1-9 0-0 3 2
Biggs 5-14 9-10 6 21
Stewart 0-1 2-4 2 2
Ray 0-0 1-2 0 1
M. Stevens 0-0 0-0 0 0
S. Stevens 1-3 0-0 0 2
Opell 0-4 0-2 2 0
Moore 0-2 0-0 0 0
Ramey 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 0
TOTALS 13-53 17-27 27 46
FG Pct: 24.5. FT Pct: 62.9. 3-point FGs: 3-13 (Bartrum 1-5, Neese 0-5, Biggs 2-2, S. Stevens 0-1) PF: 14. Fouled out: Jackson. Turnovers: 11.
PIKEVILLE 19 13 18 21 — 71
BOYD CO. 4 16 15 11 — 46
Officials—Bill Renzi, Roy Wright, Mikey Whisman