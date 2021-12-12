SUMMIT Boyd County closed out the Roundball Classic without its leading scorer and starting point guard.
Cole Hicks helped the Lions quickly disperse any offensive quandaries with 10 points in the opening quarter.
Jason Ellis and Hicks recorded career highs and eighth-grader Jacob Spurlock showed his outside shooting skills in a 90-54 victory over Rowan County on Saturday night at Boyd County Middle School.
Boyd County lost seven seniors and most of its offensive punch from last year. The new pride of Lions has emerged to keep lighting up the scoreboard. The team has averaged 85.8 points a contest in their first four games.
Coach Randy Anderson believes the roster has a good mix of experienced and skill players that are aware of the dedication needed to win games.
“We have some older kids and veterans that have been around the program,” Anderson said. “Our kids understand from Day 1 that it’s all about commitment. The younger bunch is very skilled and can really shoot the basketball.”
“We really miss the guys that we lost last year,” he added. “They gave their heart to this program. You would think after losing seven players, things could drop off. Our kids have put in the time and should be credited for it.”
Hicks connected on his first four field goal attempts. The freshman’s final bucket gave the Lions their first double-digit lead. Spurlock splashed the first of his six treys to end the first frame. The bucket supplied Boyd County with a 23-12 advantage.
“There has never been a time when I come to the gym and he’s not on the shooting machine and getting up shots,” Anderson said of Hicks. “He is a gym rat. He has shot like that all preseason practice.”
Junior Rheyce Deboard sat out of Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. In his absence, the Lions placed five players in double figures. Ellis complimented Hicks with a stellar offensive outing. The forward was 9 of 10 from the field and finished with 19 points.
Brad Newsome posted 11 points. Clay Robertson netted 15 points, including the Lions’ last 10 of the third quarter. Spurlock led all scorers with 22.
“These guys have really bought into the team bond,” Anderson said. “We played 12 (on Saturday), but most games we have played 10 or 11. I think they believe and trust in each other. It’s huge to know that the guys have your back so you can just go play hard.”
Rowan County played without big man Chase Alderman, who suffered an injury in the EKC championship game at Russell on Thursday night.
Vikings coach Shawn Thacker said his presence can influence a game on both ends of the court. Without its main defender at the rim, Boyd County found success in the paint.
Thacker wanted to be careful early in the season and not rush Alderman’s return. He is hopeful the senior can return on Tuesday when they host Menifee County.
“He averages a double-double for us,” Thacker said. “He makes us a lot better defensively. Offensively, he has really been scoring the basketball. It was one of those situations where there is an abundance of caution. He has a bright future ahead of him. Before we put him back out in a competitive situation, he has to be 100% healthy and ready to go.”
Rowan County (2-3) kept chipping away at its first-half deficit and closed the gap to 12 on Cody Collins’s 3 midway through the second stanza.
Ellis answered the Vikings’ challenge with 10 of the Lions’ final 12 points of the frame.
Boyd County (4-0) extended the defensive pressure after halftime and found success with its halfcourt trap. The Lions forced nine turnovers in the third quarter, which extended the lead to 76-45 by the end of the period. Rowan County committed 19 total miscues in the contest.
“They came and got us there in the halfcourt trap,” Thacker said. “When it’s all said and done, it was an opportunity for our kids to play without Chase. Foul trouble could be a part of that. Injuries are part of the equation.”
“The plan was to get kids some minutes,” he continued, “and find out what they can do against one of the top teams in the region. We had some guys do things better. We found some positives in all of it.”
Anderson said turning up the defensive intensity was the main emphasis in the locker room during intermission.
“If we want to get better and get to the places that we want to go, we have to be able to stop the ball,” Anderson said. “Belfry got in our gaps a lot (on Friday). I really challenged them about staying in their stance, staying focused and talking. They must have listened. The first six or seven minutes after halftime, they really played hard on that end.”
Weston Maxey netted 11 points to lead the Vikings. Collins added nine points. Colby Wilburn and Zack Watson pitched in eight.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Maxey 4-7 0-2 3 11
Ingles 3-10 0-0 1 7
Collins 3-6 0-0 5 9
Hammonds 2-4 0-0 7 4
Wilburn 4-5 0-0 5 8
Horton 1-1 0-0 2 2
Mullen 0-3 0-0 1 0
White 1-1 0-0 0 2
Winkleman 0-1 0-0 0 0
Z. Watson 4-4 0-1 4 8
Lucas 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hampton 0-1 0-0 1 0
Birchfield 1-2 0-0 0 3
Team 0
TOTALS 23-46 0-3 29 54
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 0.0. 3-point FGs: 8-19 (Maxey 3-4, Ingles 1-6, Collins 3-5, Wilburn 0-1, Mullen 0-1, Hampton 0-1, Birchfield 1-1) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 19.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 4-6 0-0 1 10
Ellis 9-10 1-2 3 19
Robertson 5-9 3-5 3 15
Newsome 4-11 3-4 4 11
Vanover 2-5 0-0 5 4
Taylor 0-3 2-2 2 2
Crum 1-2 0-0 2 2
Coleman 2-3 0-0 0 5
Holbrook 0-2 0-0 5 0
Spurlock 8-16 0-0 6 22
Jackson 0-2 0-0 2 0
Team 1
TOTALS 35-69 9-13 34 90
FG Pct: 50.7. FT Pct: 69.2. 3-point FGs: 11-29 (Hicks 2-2, Robertson 2-6, Vanover 0-2, Taylor 0-1, Crum 0-1, Coleman 1-2, Holbrook 0-1, Spurlock 6-13, Jackson 0-1) PF: 6. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
ROWAN CO. 12 17 16 9 — 54
BOYD CO. 23 23 30 14 — 90
Officials: Roy Wright, Mikey Whisman, Zack Frye