SUMMIT Jason Ellis’s jumper with 7:36 to play gave Boyd County its largest lead over Montgomery County, 59-39, in the Boyd County Roundball Classic on Saturday afternoon.
What followed was an anomaly that words struggle to explain.
The Lions went without a single point for the next three minutes, while the Indians seemingly could not miss. The result: a 26-2 Montgomery County run, led by Ricky Lovette’s game-high 31 points, to put the visitors in front, 65-61, late.
While Lovette and the Indians tried to call it a comeback, Boyd County freshman Cole Hicks did one better.
He called game with a triple from the corner to secure a 72-67 win for the Lions at Boyd County Middle School.
“I thought there was more time and I thought it was a bad shot,” Hicks said. “When I released it, I was like, there’s too much time left. But it went in and was like, let’s go!”
Hicks's total time in the game tallied just three minutes, but his performance was one that coach Randy Anderson knew was possible as soon as he called his number.
“Cole has played some valuable minutes in some big games already this season,” Anderson said. “We even said this about him last year when he played up as an eighth-grader, that he was going to be special because he just has that demeanor. He’s going to make the right play, he’s not going to turn the ball over and he can make free throws.”
After securing the rebound on the Indians’ final heave for the tie, Hicks walked to the opposite end and calmly sank the pair of free tosses.
“It was just insane the whole time,” Boyd County's Austin Gibbs said while laughing. “At first it didn’t even hit me; it was just so crazy. We’re up 20 and before you know it, it's cut down to five points. (Starters) come back in and we are trying to play from behind and we all just come together to get in sequence, and Cole comes in and hits this big-time 3 and we’re going crazy. Then he steps up to the line and hits two big free throws. We all went crazy. I’m so proud of him.”
When asked about which one was more nerve-racking between shooting the game-winning shot and doing his first media interview, the freshman cracked a big smile.
“I’m more nervous about the interview,” Hicks chuckled. “This is my first interview ever. When I came in, I wasn’t really all that nervous. Actually, I was really nervous and when I get out there and get going, it just comes to me.”
Boyd County found itself playing from behind out of the gate after Montgomery County staked a 6-0 lead. The deficit grew to eight with 90 seconds to play in the frame before a Carson Webb triple pulled the Lions to within five at 15-10. Graden McNeil’s first of three trifectas capped an 8-0 Lions run to tie the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter.
Back-to-back buckets from Gibbs and Brad Newsome gave Boyd County its first lead at 19-16 and forced a Montgomery County timeout.
Gibbs finished a slick dime from Rheyce Deboard for a 10-point Lions lead inside of six minutes to play in the third and an 11-3 run to close the frame had the Lions leading 57-39 through three.
But the Indians dialed up a full-court press that the Lions had not seen all game and what was a 20-point advantage was no more after the Indians converted Lions turnovers into quick points.
“I thought we might get slaughtered, you know what I mean?” Montgomery County coach Steve Wright said. “They can shoot it and they don’t back off. We couldn’t have pressed like that the whole game. There’s no way. We had to save it and use it in that spurt. Just some pleased how our team competed coming out of quarantine. Just happy to be back playing. Not happy that we lost, but happy with how hard we played.”
Montgomery County played its first game since Jan. 12 after COVID-19 protocols halted the team for over a week.
“It really doesn’t make any sense for us coming out of a nine-day quarantine,” Wright said of how his kids played. “Our kids weren’t able to practice or nothing for nine days. I’m giving our guys a lot of credit that they were able to do that. They really fought—we’re exhausted right now. We improved a lot today.”
Wright said a key timeout in the fourth quarter was specifically for Lovette to make certain he understood the importance of his effort in the game.
“We really challenged him in a timeout because we didn’t think he was competing as hard as he could,” Wright said. “He’s our emotional leader and when he stepped it up, the team followed. Really happy with how hard he battled.”
Lovette scored 19 of his 31 points in the second half.
But while the Indians had only two players finish in double figures, Boyd County had four and found point production from all but one player who saw action in the contest.
“People thought we were crazy when we started the year and I said I felt like I had 10 or 11 guys that could step between the lines and compete at the varsity level,” Anderson said. “It’s kind of proved itself as time has gone on, there’s times and places for everybody. You just have to be ready when the opportunity presents itself. Our team has really grown in that aspect.”
Gibbs paced the Lions with 15 points and seven rebounds. Webb and McNeil each added 13. Deboard pitched in 10.
MONT. CO.FGFTREBTP
Hawthorne0-31-211
Lovette9-1112-171131
Dyer3-70-017
Hatton0-01-211
Morgan1-20-012
Harrison3-163-469
Woosley5-71-2211
Carroll1-62-415
Decker0-00-010
TOTAL22-5220-312567
FG Pct.: 42.3. FT Pct.: 64.5. 3-pointers: 3-16 (Hawthorne 0-2, Lovette 1-2, Dyer 1-4, Harrison 0-2, Woosley 0-1, Carroll 1-5). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOYD CO.FGFTREBTP
Meade2-70-055
Webb5-71-1113
Ellis1-20-062
Newsome2-42-226
Cumpton0-10-000
Deboard3-92-2410
Gibbs7-91-5715
Walter1-40-003
Hicks1-12-215
McNeil5-50-0113
TOTAL27-498-122772
FG Pct.: 55.1. FT Pct.: 66.7. 3-pointers: 10-21(Deboard 2-6, Webb 2-3, Meade 1-4, McNeil 3-3, Walter 1-4, Hicks 1-1). PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
MONT. CO.1511 1328 —67
BOYD CO.12 19 2615 —72
Officials: Tyler Maynard, Davey Fields, Roy Wright.