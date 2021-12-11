SUMMIT Friday's Boyd County-Belfry basketball game featured significant streaks.
The Lions had the last – and best – run. Rheyce Deboard's 31 points gave his team an 83-73 win in the Boyd County Roundball Classic at Boyd County Middle School.
“Our team has that dog about them,” Deboard said. “We're not going to let somebody get on a run and not stop them. Soon as one of us hits one, then all of us are going to follow them and keep making shots and play good defense.”
Boyd County improved to 4-0 – not bad for a team that lost seven seniors. Deboard gave the game an “A.”
“We all played good together,” Deboard said. “My teammates, I can't give enough credit to them. They all shot the ball well, they got big rebounds when we needed them, hit big 3s when we needed them.”
Especially the 3s. Boyd County knocked down 12 – Deboard and Jacob Spurlock each had three.
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson felt blessed.
“We have a good mix of kids that are back, and we've got some really skilled young kids coming,” he said.
Friday's first three minutes were notable for the dearth of offense. Neither Belfry (0-1) nor the Lions had a field goal until the Pirates' Jonathan Banks's offensive rebound and stick-back with 4:59 to go.
It took Boyd County just 17 seconds to tie the score at 5-5 – Jacob Vanover drained a 3, which Brad Newsome followed with a steal and layup.
The obvious pattern – one team pulls away and watches the other return.
Starting with the second quarter.
Belfry's 6-0 run resulted in a 26-16 lead – which Boyd County countered with a 11-3 streak, led by Deboard's five points.
“Belfry gave us something we hadn't seen yet, which was just a lot of quickness from the top (of the key),” Anderson said. “They got in our gaps, and they killed us on the boards. They got out on the transition a couple times.”
A 6-0 streak gave the Lions a 47-41 lead midway through the third quarter, but Belfry's Sal Dean, Noah Brown and Ty Peterson made it 47-all in less than two minutes.
Peterson led the Pirates with 14 points, and Dean and Banks added 12 apiece.
Deboard's 3 with 1:59 left gave the Lions a 74-65 lead, but the Lions didn't secure the win until the final minute when they hit seven of eight free throws. The Pirates largely fell because they missed four over the final 1:35.
“We gave up a couple 3s in a row,” Belfry coach Mark Thompson said. “I thought they had us there. They hit free throws down the stretch.”
BELFRY 20 14 17 22 – 73
BOYD CO. 16 18 21 28 – 83
Belfry (73) — Dean 12, Taylor 2, Banks 12, Peterson 14, Woolum 2, Clark 21, Brown 10. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Brown 2). FT: 7-16. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Peterson.
Boyd Co. (83) — Hicks 3, Ellis 8, Deboard 31, Vanover 5, Newsome 12, Spurlock 9, Taylor 6, Robertson 6, Holbrook 3. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Deboard 3, Spurlock 3, Robertson 2, Hicks, Newsome, Holbrook, Vanover). FT: 15-22. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Ellis.