SUMMIT Boyd County made up for two unexpected weeks off with about two and a half minutes of near-perfection.
The Lady Lions scored nine points and forced four turnovers before Pikeville got the ball across mid-court on Saturday night.
That fostered a 17-0 Boyd County run to start the game on its way to an 81-58 victory over the back-to-back 15th Region champion Lady Panthers in the nightcap of the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
"It was surprising," Lady Lions coach Pete Fraley said of the scintillating start. "Now under normal circumstances I wouldn't have been surprised, but after not playing for two weeks, I was like, wow.
"We came out with so much energy and we shot the ball really well, moved the ball around the floor and defensively back-tipped (Pikeville). Our defense turned into offense."
Boyd County did what Boyd County does early on, coupling pressure from baseline to baseline with an opportunistic transition and perimeter game.
The Lady Lions harassed Pikeville into 17 turnovers -- including 12 in the first half.
Harley Paynter, Bailey Rucker and Laney Whitmore scored fast-break buckets during Boyd County's break from the gate. And Audrey Biggs and Paynter dropped in two treys apiece during that stretch.
By the time Whitmore scored in transition with 4:09 to go in the first quarter, the Lady Lions had built a 25-2 lead.
"We haven't gotten to play in so many days because of the quarantine, and so we were ready from the get-go," Rucker said. "We've been working on our defense a lot this year, that's our main focus, so once we got that spark, it was good for us."
The top-flight programs from neighboring regions hadn't played since 2007, but Lady Panthers coach Kristy Orem knew what to expect from the Lady Lions as a veteran of multiple 16th Region Tournament encounters with Boyd County while coaching Fleming County from 2000-16.
"Were we prepared?" Orem asked rhetorically. "When you tell kids, 'This is how they're gonna come out at you,' they don't really know until they see it, and in the locker room they were like, 'Coach, you were right.'
"Honestly, they were happy that we came down here and played. They're not down about it. They were like, 'We're gonna learn from it,' and to me, that's more important than anything. I thought the second and third quarter, they played really well."
The Lady Panthers (6-2) indeed played Boyd County dead even over the final 27 minutes and 27 seconds, 56-56.
Pikeville climbed within 10 points on two occasions in the second half, the second one on Kristen Whited's 3-pointer with 49 seconds to go in the third quarter.
But Boyd County's Isabella Caldwell answered with a triple 27 seconds later, and the Lady Lions scored the first five points of the fourth frame -- Caldwell again on a baseline runner, a Whitmore charity toss and Hannah Roberts's bucket down low in transition -- to regain control.
"We got that lead," Fraley said, "and then we kinda went, 'Oh, this is gonna be easy.' And I kept telling them, 'Guys, they're a quality team. They're good.'
"They cut the lead in the fourth quarter to 10, but that's what I like about my team. They cut it to 10, timeout, refocused, and we pushed it back out to 20."
Rucker scored 21 points to lead Boyd County (4-0). Paynter added 17 points and Roberts and Biggs each chipped in 13. Biggs also claimed 11 rebounds.
Mackenzie Maynard led Pikeville with 18 points. Freshman guard Trinity Rowe, who holds Division I offers from Eastern Kentucky and Stetson, scored 12 and Kylie Hall added 10.
PIKEVILLE FG FT REB TP
Ratliff 3-6 0-0 3 8
Rowe 5-12 2-2 3 12
Whited 3-8 0-0 1 8
Maynard 6-17 5-5 4 18
Hall 5-6 0-0 8 10
Jackson 0-3 0-2 1 0
Theiss 1-4 0-2 4 2
Hall 0-0 0-0 1 0
Atkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 6
TOTAL 23-56 7-11 31 58
FG Pct.: 41.1. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 5-20 (Ratliff 2-4, Whited 2-7, Maynard 1-5, Rowe 0-4). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Whitmore 3-6 1-2 7 7
Rucker 7-8 6-6 2 21
Paynter 6-13 3-5 5 17
Biggs 4-9 3-4 11 13
Roberts 6-14 1-2 4 13
Caldwell 3-4 0-0 2 8
Stewart 0-1 0-0 0 0
Woods 0-0 0-0 1 0
Neese 0-0 0-0 1 0
Opell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jordan 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 1
TOTAL 30-56 14-19 35 81
FG Pct.: 53.6. FT Pct.: 73.7. 3-pointers: 7-18 (Biggs 2-3, Paynter 2-6, Caldwell 2-3, Rucker 1-1, Roberts 0-5). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
PIKEVILLE 11 14 22 11 -- 58
BOYD CO. 27 17 16 21 -- 81
Officials: Dave Fields, Kenny Huddleston and Tyler Maynard.