CANNONSBURG The only thing faster than Lawrence County's pace of play in the first half Saturday afternoon was Chandler Thompson exhorting the Bulldogs to pick it up even more.
Lawrence County used that frenetic approach and efficiency in transition to build a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the first half. East Carter kept coming and got its deficit down to two on two occasions in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs pulled away to an 81-61 victory in the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
After Evan Goodman's 3-pointer lifted the Raiders within 42-40 with 6:19 to go in the third quarter, Lawrence County assembled a 23-11 burst to take back control. Cody Maynard was responsible for 12 of those Bulldogs points as part of his total of 35.
Tyler Johnson dropped in 16 points and Trenton Adkins came up with 13 points and 11 boards as part of what Thompson called a typically deep offensive approach for Lawrence County.
"I feel like this team has several pieces that can score a lot of points on any given night," Thompson said, "and it keeps the defense on their heels a little bit when you have several weapons that you have to really focus on and pay attention to."
The Raiders had to spend plenty of attention, too, on just getting the ball into a place where it could run an offense against Lawrence County pressure sometimes deployed in the backcourt and sometimes in a corner right after East Carter crossed the timeline. The Raiders struggled with it at times, to the tune of 20 turnovers, but East Carter also burned Lawrence County with it in spots, Thompson said.
"First half, they were able to get behind our top three there and get it in the middle of the floor," Thompson said, "and then we were chasing them at that point and they got a lot of easy looks out of that. We were able to do a little bit better of a job in the second half of that, keeping them in front of us and making them make decisions with the ball."
Down 37-25 after Johnson's pull-up jumper with 1:47 to go in the second quarter, East Carter (0-2) scored the last five points of the first half and began the second on a 7-2 spurt to climb within two points. But each time the Raiders got that close, Lawrence County had an answer, and quickly.
Isaac Boggs's pair of charity tosses cut the Raiders' deficit to a bucket; Maynard countered six seconds later with an and-1.
Goodman got that back with his triple, but 13 seconds after that, Maynard got loose in the lane, and East Carter was never closer than four after that.
"I thought our guys really competed at times," Raiders coach Cole Brammer said. "We had defensive breakdowns, but (Lawrence County) is a high-powered offensive team. They do a lot of good stuff. They make it really hard on you.
"I thought we were good at times defensively and made it hard for them, and I thought at times we gave up some easy baskets to put the momentum on them. They sped it up a little bit."
Blake Hall had 20 points to pace East Carter. Goodman netted 16, while Boggs and Ty Scott each chipped in eight.
"Our scoring is gonna be spread out, but we have guys who are capable of scoring," Brammer said. "We're trying to figure out who we are and how we go about that. Credit to our guys. They're battling."
Hall had nine rebounds and Goodman and Boggs cleared six boards apiece as the Raiders partially compensated for committing twice as many turnovers as Lawrence County with a 39-31 edge on the glass.
"They've got a really physical team," Thompson said of East Carter. "They're scrappy, they don't ever quit, they keep chipping away, and because of that, they'll win a lot of ball games."
The Bulldogs (6-0) are off to their best start in six years, which Thompson attributes to their defense.
"Today was actually not our best night defensively," he said, "but up to this point, we've had a lot of success on the defensive end and it's created a lot of easy buckets for us. Offensively, we're definitely not where we want to be, but when you can get some easy looks because of your defense, it's always a great thing."
Lawrence County has won nine of the teams' last 11 meetings and improved to 4-1 all-time in the Roundball Classic.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
C. Goodman 1-6 0-0 4 2
E. Goodman 5-12 2-2 6 16
Boggs 3-13 2-2 6 8
Hall 8-13 1-6 9 20
Gee 0-0 0-0 2 0
Ty Scott 2-5 4-5 4 8
Messer 2-4 0-0 3 4
Ta. Scott 1-3 0-0 2 2
Kozee 0-0 1-2 0 1
Adams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Barnett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Yoak 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sexton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Skaggs 0-0 0-0 0 0
Layne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Morgan 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 22-56 10-17 39 61
FG Pct.: 36.3. FT Pct.: 58.8. 3-pointers: 7-24 (E. Goodman 4-10, Hall 3-4, C. Goodman 0-3, Boggs 0-4, Ty Scott 0-2, Messer 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Maynard 13-22 5-5 2 35
Gillispie 4-7 0-1 3 8
Johnson 7-13 0-0 2 16
T. Adkins 5-11 2-2 11 13
Lafferty 3-5 1-2 5 8
Bloomfield 0-1 0-2 2 0
Bellomy 0-0 0-0 3 0
Ratliff 0-1 0-0 0 0
Marcum 0-0 1-2 0 1
R. Adkins 0-1 0-0 1 0
Brown 0-2 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTAL 32-63 9-14 31 81
FG Pct.: 50.8. FT Pct.: 64.3. 3-pointers: 8-17 (Maynard 4-7, Johnson 2-4, Lafferty 1-1, T. Adkins 1-2, Ratliff 0-1, R. Adkins 0-1, Brown 0-1). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
E. CARTER 14 16 21 10 -- 61
LAWRENCE CO. 20 17 24 20 -- 81
Officials: Dave Wheeler, Kenny Huddleston and Zane Frye-Scott.