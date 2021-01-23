SUMMIT Chesapeake spent Saturday afternoon trying to contain the Lawrence County offense.
Unfortunately for the Panthers, the Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard with plenty of free points in the opening game of the Boyd County Roundball Classic.
Lawrence County’s relentless drives to the tin resulted in 32 attempts from the charity stripe. The Dawgs cashed in 28 and received big games from Cody Maynard and Trenton Adkins to complete an 82-71 win at Boyd County Middle School.
“It definitely showed we weren’t settling and standing around the 3-point line on the offensive end,” Lawrence County coach Chandler Thompson said. “It’s something that we have talked about a lot. We don’t want to just stand and shoot 3s. It’s good to see we were shooting that many free throws and getting in some gaps. It was an encouraging thing to see.”
Lawrence County was energized from the noon start. Adkins netted three consecutive buckets to help the Bulldogs grab an early lead. After falling behind 3-2 in the opening minutes, Lawrence County led the rest of the way.
“I was satisfied from the start,” Thompson said. “We watched a lot of film on them. They play relentless. They are fast and they get up into you. They guard you. We have preached that to our kids all week. If you’re not ready, they will punch you in the mouth and will keep bringing it. I felt like we had a good start, maintained some energy and we are thankful to come out with a win.”
Chesapeake coach Ryan Davis did not have the same view as his counterpart about his team.
“Our energy level was very mediocre,” Davis said. “We are down personnel-wise to the point where we need some upperclassmen to step up. We are having trouble with that right now. It was a good experience for us, but it wasn’t the performance that we wanted to display.”
The Dawgs couldn’t find any distance in the second quarter. The Panthers kept it close and shrunk the deficit to four by halftime on a putback from Ben Bragg.
Adkins’s motor and tenacity around the glass helped his team maintain the advantage in the first half. He had 12 of his 23 points by the break and posted a double-double with 14 rebounds.
“We are blessed to have him,” Thompson said. “He does a lot for us. He can score it. He can rebound it and he can guard. Cody also stepped up big. They are a two-headed monster that’s hard (for teams) to deal with. The rest of our guys were playing hard and playing well.”
Maynard started to assert himself offensively in the third quarter. He accumulated 12 points in the stanza and was perfect at the free throw line, hitting all 13 of his attempts.
The junior started the second half with a corner 3 and punctuated the productive frame with a 3-point bomb from 28 feet away before time expired.
Lawrence County switched to a full-court press after halftime. The pressure resulted in extra possessions for the Bulldogs and a 15-3 run to open the third period.
“It was just something that the coaches and I talked about,” Thompson said. “Honestly, it was just the right time. It surprised and shocked them. We caught them off-guard and we were able to stretch that lead out. Thankfully, we were able to maintain that.”
The Panthers turned it over on three straight possessions during the surge and Lawrence County turned them into points. The Bulldogs increased a four-point lead into a 50-34 advantage midway through the quarter.
“We run a 2-2-1 press breaker,” Davis said. “It should have been nothing new. We froze and gave up a 12-point swing really quick and we didn’t have enough to get back in it.”
The Maynard triple gave Lawrence County (4-2) its largest lead at 60-41. The Bulldogs connected from the line down the stretch and the Panthers could not get the margin to single digits.
Baden Gillispie finished in double figures with 10 points. Will Lafferty added eight points and Kaden Gillispie grabbed eight boards.
Chesapeake (6-6) had four players hit double figures. Levi Blankenship hit three from downtown and posted a team-high 15 points. Bragg tallied 13 points, Caleb Schneider added 11 and Nathan Cox had 10.
CHESAPEAKE FG FT REB TP
Schneider 4-10 0-1 4 11
Cox 4-10 2-2 4 10
Blankenship 5-16 2-4 1 15
Bragg 5-8 3-4 9 13
Bellomy 2-6 4-4 3 8
Shockley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Maynard 2-3 0-0 0 4
Daniels 3-4 0-0 1 7
Lemley 1-1 0-0 2 3
Team 1
TOTAL 26-58 11-15 25 71
FG Pct.: 44.8. FT Pct: 73.3. 3-point FGs: 8-22 (Schneider 3-8, Cox 0-1, Blankenship 3-10, Daniels 1-2, Lemley 1-1) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REB TP
Maynard 9-16 13-13 2 35
B. Gillispie 2-9 6-7 3 10
Adkins 11-21 1-2 14 23
K. Gillispie 1-4 3-4 8 5
Lafferty 2-4 4-4 3 8
Holt 0-0 1-2 3 1
Ratliff 0-0 0-0 0 0
Diamond 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 25-54 28-32 38 82
FG Pct: 46.3. FT Pct: 87.5. 3-point FGs: 4-17 (Maynard 4-10, B. Gilliespie 0-3, Adkins 0-3, K. Gilliespie 0-1) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
CHESAPEAKE 13 18 10 30 — 71
LAWRENCE CO. 20 15 25 22 — 82
Officials: Roy Wright, Jeff Callihan, Dave Anderson