RUSSELL It took just one play for Bradley Rose to adjust to his first Rail Cities Bowl as quarterback.
The senior took the Red Devils’ first snap of the game against Raceland on Saturday night and sent a strike downfield into the waiting arms of Carson Patrick.
The result was a 56-yard completion. It would become a recurring theme on a muggy night at Henry R, Stadium.
“I’m getting a little more comfortable,” Rose said. “Last week (against Boone County) I only played one half. I came into this game still new to the position. I have never played in front of this many fans. … I was pretty nervous. After my first completion, I was ready to go.”
Rose spread the wealth to his big-play receivers. He completed six passes and posted 210 yards through the air. Patrick has 89 receiving yards. Mason Lykins tallied 66 and Doug Oborne added 42 through the air.
Russell won its third straight game in the series with a 28-18 victory over the Rams.
Rose said having an experienced receiving corps has assisted his progress in the pocket.
“It helps calms my nerves,” Rose said. “I know that if I put it close, they will go up and make a play. I am so happy for them. They deserve all the catches that I can possibly give them.”
Rose was named Most Valuable Player on the Russell side. Coach TJ Maynard gave a special award to two special people at halftime. Rose needed extra fluids at intermission as he adjusts to his dual role of defensive back and signal caller during the intense August days.
“I know he won MVP,” Maynard said, “but his mom and Melissa Goodall are MVPs. They gave Bradley an IV at halftime so we could keep him on the field. He is getting more comfortable back there. He will continue to work himself into game shape. I thought he did a nice job tonight of taking what the defense gave him.”
The Red Devils continued the opening drive after the Patrick catch. Russell added four more running plays and Andre Richardson-Crews put his team on the board quickly with a 7-yard TD run.
The Red Devils doubled their point total after Max Coburn snared a Rams screen pass and returned it 21 yards for a pick-six on Raceland’s opening possession.
“I am tickled for those guys,” Maynard said of his backfield. “They have done a good job for us and will continue to get better. Brayden Hartman didn’t play last year. He is still learning things. Andre is just a sophomore.”
“I thought defensively at times it didn’t look pretty and (Raceland) possessed it a lot in the third quarter,” he added. “We stepped up and got some turnovers.”
Raceland swiftly answered with a long march down the field that extended into the second quarter. The drive lasted over 12 minutes and gobbled up 79 yards. Quarterback Logan Lundy capped it off with a 1-yard keeper over the goal line.
“I thought we responded after we got on our feet,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We got off to a rocky start and we got knocked on the ropes. I think we showed some growth there. I was proud of our guys for fighting back.”
Lundy hit Parker Fannin across the middle later in the frame and the receiver did the rest to get in the end zone with a 27-yard touchdown. It trimmed the score to 14-13.
Rose and Lykins still had time to hook up for another big pass play. Lykins took the short toss and sprinted downfield for a 55-yard gain.
Hartman punctuated the opening half with a 2-yard scoring run to give Russell an eight-point edge at the break.
Raceland (1-1) dominated the time of possession in the second half. The Red Devils only had 1 minute and 25 seconds of field time in the third quarter and didn’t take another snap until the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Rams maintained a 17-play drive and faced a fourth-and-1 from the Russell 2-yard line. A false start penalty moved the offense back five yards and Peyton Ison knocked a 24-yard field goal through the uprights to close the gap to 21-16.
“They are a run-dominant team,” Salmons said of Russell. “You really have to play the run and they made some nice throws and catches. It’s an area where we have to learn and try to get better.”
“All our running backs ran harder tonight,” he added. “We have to get better when the field gets shorter inside the 20-yard line. We call it the orange zone. We have to finish. We had a chance to tie it up.”
It didn’t take Russell (2-0) long to gain separation. Red Devils took just 1:16 off the clock this time around. Rose found Oborne down the sideline for a 42-yard pass play and then supplied the knockout blow with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Patrick.
“It was definitely something in the game plan,” Rose said. “We came into this game knowing they were a run-stoppage defense first. We were able to hit some receivers on top for some big yardage plays.”
Russell honored Ivan McGlone and Grady Walter before the game. Several former players were in attendance to remember and pay tribute to the legendary coaches.
“It was special,” Maynard said. “… For us, it wasn’t just about emotion. It was a thank you to coach McGlone and coach Walter’s families for sharing those two with us.”
Jules Farrow led the Raceland rushing attack with 98 yards. He was named the Rams’ Most Valuable Player.
RACELAND 0 13 0 5 — 18
RUSSELL 14 7 0 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
RU—Andre Richardson-Crews 7 run (Nathan Totten kick) 9:19
RU—Max Coburn 21 interception return (Totten kick) 8:16
SECOND QUARTER
RA—Logan Lundy 1 run (kick failed) 8:16
RA—Parker Fannin 27 pass from Lundy (Peyton Ison kick) 3:20
RU—Brayden Hartman 2 run (Totten kick) :58
FOURTH QUARTER
RA—Ison 24 field goal 11:15
RU—Carson Patrick 33 pass from Bradley Rose (Totten kick) 8:04
RA—Safety 2:27
RA RU
First Downs 18 10
Rushes-Yards 39-170 20-57
Comp-Att-Int 14-22-3 6-10-0
Passing Yards 147 210
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 1-37 3-32.7
Penalties-Yards 7-52 8-85
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 17-98, Wallace 12-62, Lundy 5-(-2), Browning 1-3, Heighton 3-9, Newman 1-0.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 10-30, Hartman 3-14, Rose 3-3, D. Oborne 2-5.
Raceland passing: Lundy 14 of 21 for 147 yards, Hughes 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Russell passing: Rose 6 of 10 for 210 yards.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 5-37, Fannin 2-42, Newman 1-10, Farrow 3-40, Wallace 1-3, Gallion 2-15.
Russell receiving: Patrick 2-89, Lykins 2-66, D. Oborne 1-42, Richardson-Crews 1-13.