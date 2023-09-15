GRAYSON There’s a famous line attributed to Mike Tyson that goes: Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.
Ashland was forced to alter their plan at East Carter fairly quickly Thursday night, when the Tomcats found themselves down 1-0 barely a minute into the match.
Whatever adjustments had to be made after absorbing the first haymaker of the contest worked in Ashland’s favor as the squad came back to beat the Raiders 2-1.
“We gave up a goal real early in the game, and we’re a team that’s struggled to score this season,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “So, obviously that wasn’t ideal for us. But I’m proud of our guys for not dropping their heads. I think they could’ve had another goal or two on us, but our guys stepped up and got the equalizer. As the game went on, I felt like the tempo of the game was on our control.”
After giving up the early goal, the Tomcats seemed to take control of the game, dictating the tempo and rhythm for much of the match en route to the victory.
The loss was just the second for the Raiders this season under first-year head coach Grady Garrison.
“I think we just didn’t come out, after scoring that first goal, playing as strong as we have been,” Garrison said. “Ashland then came back and got one and we just couldn’t keep the momentum going forward.”
This match was a rematch from last year’s 16th Region semifinals, where East Carter took a 2-1 win following a penalty kick shootout.
The goal that got East Carter on the board almost immediately came thanks to Grant Menix, who snuck a goal in just 82 seconds after kickoff.
Ashland tried to shake off the early misstep and remained aggressive despite falling into the early deficit.
The Tomcats had a pair of looks at the Raiders net that couldn’t find paydirt within the first portion of the first half.
The first of those looks was a clean shot from Casey Steele at 4’ that just barely went high of the goal.
The other was at 8’ via a right-on-target shot off the leg of Luke Stahler that was saved thanks to a well-excited dive by East Carter keeper Colin Pennington.
“I thought we played a good game,” Freeman said. “We started to get some offensive flow a lot better than we have the last few games. I’m proud of how hard they fought tonight. East Carter is a tough team, a very good team, they’ve had great results all year. We needed a win and needed a big win in the region. I think we’re heading in the right direction now.”
Ashland kept pushing offensively and it paid off at 10’ in.
Troy Barnett took advantage of a fast break down the side of the pitch to shoot it into the bottom right side of the net.
From there, both teams locked in on defense, with only two opportunities to break the 1-1 tie arising.
The first of those opportunities came from East Carter at the 35’ mark. A corner kick from the raiders slipped past the reach of goalkeeper Sawyer Frazier but was ultimately saved for the Tomcats by Patrick Rojas.
The next came at 39’ when Ashland sophomore Silas Pierzala got a solid shot on goal, but Pennington made another well-maneuvered save.
“He has been great all year,” Garrison said of his guy between the pipes. “He’s one of the best high school goalies I’ve ever seen, personally. I’m glad to have him for the next two years, and he’s been playing great.”
The Tomcats broke the tie early in the second half, thanks to Landon Griffith.
The senior got by Pennington with a shot down the middle at 44’.
With the Tomcats leading 2-1, East Carter found themselves trying to push the tempo offensively.
Jackson Stewart tried to get it to the back of the net at 52’, but instead collided hard with Frazier between the pipes.
Frazier managed to collect the ball afterwards to keep the Tomcats out front.
“Sawyer is good man,” Freeman said about his keeper. “He was thrown to the wolves in games earlier this year. We played some really good teams and gave up some goals that wasn’t necessarily his fault. These last three games he’s really presented himself as a leader on this team. He’s had some great saves and great leadership moments. I’m proud of where he’s at right now.”
Ashland nearly added to the lead in the 57’ mark.
Barnett drilled a ball from the left of the goal that hit the top pipe before being cleared by the Raiders.
That opportunity proved to be East Carter’s last chance to get back even.
Ashland controlled much of the remaining 23 minutes of play and took the 2-1 victory at full time.
The Raiders will look to regroup from dropping their last two games after starting the season without a loss through their first 11 matches. They’ll have the opportunity to do so against West Carter, on the road, on Monday.
“It’s my first experience in it,” Garrison said of the East Carter vs. West Carter dynamic. “I just hope we get the result we’re looking for, but most of all I’m just looking forward to it.”
Ashland will try to keep the momentum rolling when they play an early game at home Saturday against Belfry.
“We turn around Saturday and play early at 10 o’clock, I’d like to see the flow of the offense continue to improve,” Freeman said. “I think, ideally, what we’re looking for is for us to offensively start attacking with a purpose and making the most of our opportunities.”