FLEMINGSBURG Melanie Rogers will not return as Fleming County's girls basketball coach.
Panthers athletic department staffer Bill Spencer confirmed Saturday Rogers was out. She just completed her fourth season in that position.
An attempt to reach Rogers for comment was unsuccessful.
Asked to comment on Rogers's departure, Fleming County High School principal Stephanie Emmons replied, "All coaches are on a yearly contract in Fleming County."
The Lady Panthers went 4-16 in 2021. The season ended with a 67-58 loss at Menifee County in the 61st District Tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
Rogers coached Fleming County from 2016-18, stepped away for a season and returned from 2019-21. In her four years in charge, the Lady Panthers went 40-72.
Fleming County went 20-13 in its first season under Rogers, won the district tournament and reached the 16th Region Tournament semifinals.
The former Melanie Cornett was voted 16th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches in 2005 at Rowan County.