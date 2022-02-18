OLIVE HILL West Carter’s basketball program has celebrated a wealth of success.
The banners that hang in the rafters and adorn the walls at John “Hop” Brown Court showcase an impressive player pedigree.
At the end of the gym opposite the lobby, a team photo hangs to the right of the stage. It shines bright like a beacon of basketball greatness. The 2000 state championship squad led by Megen Gearhart and Kandi Brown might well be the most talented group of players ever assembled in 16th Region history.
On the other side of the same wall, the Comets proudly display a list of their best scorers. It includes names that have recorded 1,000 and 2,000 points. A bold and fearless guard will force West Carter to make a new column on the tote board.
Allie Stone, an Olive Hill native, was fully aware of the standard set before she arrived on the varsity team in 2016 as a seventh-grader.
“We see the banners every day at practice,” Stone said. “We talk about it. We set our goals for the season. We’ve seen what they did, and we want to do it, too.”
“Just to know that people like Megen Gearhart and Kandi Brown put on the same uniform that I do,” she added, “and to be mentioned with them and getting to play at the same place they did, that’s really great.”
Stone will soon be part of the same conversation if she isn’t already. The senior keeps recording phenomenal numbers in her sixth season at West Carter.
Stone became the first player in school history, boy or girl, to tally 3,000 career points after she collected a first-quarter basket in the 16th Region All “A” Classic final on Jan. 14.
The Comets had plenty to celebrate that night. They would later claim their sixth straight small-school region crown.
Stone’s point total continues to rise. The guard has collected 3,267 points as of Saturday. It puts her 10th all-time in KHSAA history and second on the region list behind former Boyd County star and current Marshall guard Savannah Wheeler’s 3,621 points.
“When I was younger, people kept telling me that I could do it,” Stone said, “but I never really thought that it could happen until the past few years. It’s just been crazy. I’m really thankful for everybody that has helped me get here.”
West Carter coach Faith Conn inherited a talented roster and experienced seniors when she took over the program before the 2019-20 season.
But Conn also heard she had a stellar sophomore that could fill up the stat sheet. Given Stone’s roundball ability, Conn feared that her accomplishments could go to her head. After a few practices, Conn found out it was just the opposite.
“When I first got the job, I heard we had a standout player,” Conn said. “I even told her this the other day, that she could be either rude because she had so much success early or be the most humble kid ever. She is the most humble kid ever.
“Hearing how good she was and then actually seeing (her play), it was impressive. She has gotten better every year.”
Conn believes the key to Stone’s scoring prowess is her unselfishness.
“Part of her growth is giving up the ball,” Conn said. “It’s the opposite of what you would think for a player who has over 3,000 points. Part of it is giving up the ball, so whenever your teammates score, now your job is easier. Her ability to pass has helped her ability to score.
“It’s also all the work she puts in outside of practice,” Conn continued. “She gets up shots all the time. I think she is the best creator of shots that I have ever seen, especially at the high school level. She’s got a fantastic pull-up jumper. Her 3-point shot is out of her hands before you know it and she can get to the rim.”
Stone has made the same indelible impression on her teammates. Seniors Beth Middleton and Hanna Henderson have raised their games to new levels in their final season and attribute it to Stone’s encouragement.
“She’s helped make me the player that I am today,” Henderson said. “Every day in practice, she’s always supporting me and gives me honest advice.
“Allie’s like a second coach on the floor. She’s always hyping us up and getting us going during practice and games.”
Middleton is a more confident player on the floor. She has increased her scoring average and leads the Comets in rebounding.
“It’s been a great experience overall,” Middleton said. “(Stone) has really helped the team grow. We’ve all grown closer as a team. She really wants to help everybody get better, not just herself. She always makes the right passes. She’ll pass it to me and encourages me to take the shot. Even when I don’t realize I’m open, she will get me the ball.”
Stone has learned plenty of basketball lessons along the way after accepting a large role at a young age.
Stone played quality minutes as a seventh-grader, but when a teammate tore her ACL that season, the young guard stepped into a starting role.
“I really wasn’t expecting it back then,” Stone said. “Everybody was so much bigger than me. … I was the sixth man. I really didn’t get a lot of attention from the defense. I got a lot of open shots. My teammates made it easy for me and it just flowed that way.”
Stone led West Carter in scoring that year and every year since then in a varsity uniform. She scored 400 points as a seventh-grader and followed that feat with perhaps the most important four tallies for the Comets the following season.
Stone collected the final four points at the free throw line in a double-overtime victory against rival East Carter in the 62nd District Tournament championship game. It gave West Carter its first title since 2007. The Comets have now won four in a row.
Stone said West Carter has set its sights on a fifth straight crown and wants to continue the momentum at the region tournament. Stone leans on what she learned from her predecessors as team leaders, such as Becca Nolen, Kallie Burchett, Ragan Adkins and Morgan Berry.
“They just played really hard every game,” Stone said. “They gave so much effort when they were seniors. They were great leaders. They were vocal and I try to be like that as a senior now.”
Middleton feels Stone has accomplished that goal.
“Every day in practice, she leads the way if we are not bringing the energy to practice,” Middleton said. “All the seniors took the leadership role this year, but she’s always been the main leader of the team. She keeps everybody in line.”
Stone nets 24 points a night. The senior has also increased her accuracy from long range. She’s hitting 52.2% of her shots from behind the arc and makes nearly 90% of her free-throw attempts.
The guard’s game keeps catching the attention of college teams. Stone has received offers from Pikeville and Transylvania, and she will make her decision after the season.
“To be able to score at all three levels, it makes it tough on the defense,” Stone said. “If you can drive and get to the hole, they have to respect that. They had to respect your shot, too.
“I plan on playing in college. I’m going to be smaller than everybody there. My shot is going to take me far with playing time.”
Stone has become a mentor to young players at every grade level. Conn feels the difference Stone has made will never be tied to a basket or a victory.
“She’s developing girls in this community to be basketball players,” Conn said. “She’s obviously left a legacy as a basketball player, but she also leaves a legacy of how she’s treated people. I think that’s bigger than anything we could ever do on a basketball court or any point she has ever made.”
