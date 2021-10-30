RUSSELL Colby Rock didn’t get his first varsity carry of the season until Week 3. On Friday night, Russell leaned on the junior to put away a game it had to have heading into the playoffs.
Rock rolled up 94 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries on Friday. He had 14 of those totes and 78 yards in the second half as the Red Devils pulled away to a 28-14 victory over West Carter on the final night of regular-season play at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
Rock ran six times for 44 yards and the touchdown with 43 seconds to go in the third quarter that gave Russell its two-score lead. And the Red Devils handed him the ball five more times on a fourth-quarter drive that stalled in the red zone but kept the Comets’ capable offense sidelined for just over four and a half minutes.
Andre Richardson-Crews, Russell’s featured back most of the season to date, compiled 78 yards and a TD on 20 carries and Bradley Rose threw scoring passes to Mason Lykins and Carson Patrick.
Up seven points after Rose connected with Patrick on a 16-yard score midway through the third quarter, Russell turned to Rock to gain separation and drain the clock.
He earned those touches based on what he did off the big stage dating back to the preseason, Russell coach TJ Maynard said.
“Every time he gets the ball, he produces,” Maynard said. “He had a really good preseason, showed flashes, and early in JV he showed some flashes, and then it just took us a little time to get some confidence in him and get him up to speed on the offense.
“He’s always run hard, so he’s put himself in position and he deserves everything he gets.”
Added Rock: “At the beginning of the year, I was playing JV, and during scrimmages, I was on Team B, and slowly I was working my way up. We got to the weight room, trying to get bigger. I think that definitely helped work up to the spot where I am now.”
That allowed the Red Devils to secure a victory over a West Carter side that scored twice in a span of just over three minutes in the second quarter and was knotted with Russell going into halftime.
The Comets’ Cole Crampton got to the edge for a 46-yard touchdown run just 52 seconds into the second quarter. Russell turned in its own quick-strike drive when Lykins got behind the West Carter secondary to grab Rose’s long ball for a 64-yard score at the 10:17 mark, but Crampton answered by taking Eli Estepp’s screen pass 48 yards to the house to convert third-and-21 with 8:00 to go in the second quarter.
After that, the Red Devils emphasized keeping Crampton from getting to the perimeter after his two big plays, Maynard said.
It worked. Russell’s defense buckled down and limited West Carter to 58 yards of offense over the final 32 minutes.
“(West Carter wasn’t) getting anything up inside, so our outside guys had to stay outside and keep (Crampton) corralled, don’t let him out,” Maynard said. “Everything he was doing was trying to bounce outside, and one time he got the edge on us, and obviously he can run. We tried to funnel him and keep him condensed inside and make him run between the tackles.”
Crampton, who came into the game leading Class 2A in rushing yards per game with 148, finished with 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 totes, to go along with his 48-yard receiving TD.
“As he goes, we go,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said, “so our kids have a lot of confidence in him catching the ball and running the ball. He’s always a big part of our game plan, and week in, week out, he gives us great effort.”
Russell (6-4) used an opportunistic defensive play to set up its go-ahead score. West Carter (7-3) got the ball first in the second half at its own 48-yard line after an unsuccessful Red Devils onside kick, and Crampton picked up seven yards on two carries.
But the Comets fumbled on third-and-3, and Russell’s Connor Goodall pounced on it at the Red Devils 43.
Nine plays later, Russell made it hurt with Patrick’s scoring reception from Rose. The drive also included Lykins’s catch for nine yards to the West Carter 18 on fourth-and-9.
Barker didn’t see lost momentum in that sequence so much as just a microcosm of the difference between how West Carter and Russell handled business Friday.
“I didn’t think we were very crisp tonight,” Barker said. “We know Russell’s a really good team, we feel like we’re a good team, and when two good teams play, it’s gonna be about execution. We didn’t execute tonight and Russell really did. I thought they had a good game plan on both sides of the ball, and they just out-executed us tonight.”
The Red Devils needed to win Friday and get help elsewhere because they finished Class 3A, District 7 play a week earlier in a three-way tie for the top seed. The KHSAA’s RPI was to be used to break that tie after the conclusion of play statewide on Friday. Russell anticipated meeting Ashland in the first round of the playoffs, with East Carter comfortably in front in the RPI standings, and hoped to leap-frog the Tomcats’ RPI in order to host that game.
“We talked about earlier in the week, our playoffs start now,” Maynard said. “If we wanted a chance to host a home playoff game, we had to win. Now we’ll see how RPI works out, and we’re going to Ashland or Ashland’s coming here, but we know it’s gonna be a Tomcat-Red Devil ball game and it’s gonna be a battle.”
Lykins caught three passes for 83 yards and Patrick collected four for 59 for Russell. Rose completed 10 of 19 passes for 167 yards.
Estepp hit on 5 of 13 throws for 110 yards for the Comets, who knew going in Friday they will host Bath County in their playoff opener next week. Blake McGlone hauled in three tosses for 33 yards and Jackson Bond ran one down, a 29-yarder.
W. CARTER 0 14 0 0 — 14
RUSSELL 7 7 14 0 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
R — Andre Richardson-Crews 1 run (Nathan Totten kick), :50
SECOND QUARTER
WC — Cole Crampton 46 run (kick fails), 11:08
R — Mason Lykins 64 pass from Bradley Rose (Totten kick), 10:17
WC — Crampton 48 pass from Eli Estepp (Kaden Wilson pass from Estepp), 8:00
THIRD QUARTER
R — Carson Patrick 16 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 7:12
R — Colby Rock 4 run (Totten kick), :43
WC R
First Downs 8 20
Rushes-Yards 25-66 47-191
Comp-Att-Int 5-13-0 10-19-0
Passing Yards 110 167
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Punts-Avg. 4-36.8 1-28.0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
West Carter rushing: Crampton 19-93, Team 2-(-13), Estepp 4-(-14).
Russell rushing: Rock 19-94, Richardson-Crews 20-78, Hartman 3-14, D. Oborne 1-7, Rose 3-2, Team 1-(-4).
West Carter passing: Estepp 5 of 13 for 110 yards.
Russell passing: Rose 10 of 19 for 167 yards.
West Carter receiving: Crampton 1-48, McGlone 3-33, J. Bond 1-29.
Russell receiving: Lykins 3-83, Patrick 4-59, Richardson-Crews 3-19.