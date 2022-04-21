Derrick Robinson did his homework.
Menifee County and coach Tim Swartz made it known during this past boys basketball season that it would be Swartz’s last leading the Wildcats before retiring.
Robinson, an alumnus of neighboring Montgomery County and a former Indians assistant, took note.
“When I knew that Menifee was gonna be opening, I went ahead and started looking,” Robinson said. “I started doing my research and watching games.”
He liked what he saw, and the Wildcats reciprocated. Robinson was hired last week as Menifee County’s new bench boss.
The first-time head coach has found the response to the announcement from members of the Wildcats’ circle and fellow coaches “overwhelming,” he said.
“Their community loves their sports, and it’s showing,” Robinson said. “It makes me just that much more excited and motivated to put a winner on the floor.”
Robinson has coached exclusively at schools considerably larger than Menifee County. He broke in at Woodford County in 2012 and was there four seasons before moving on to Bourbon County for two. Robinson returned to Versailles for a year before going home to Montgomery County for two campaigns. He helped out Shelby County’s staff in an unofficial capacity this past season, working primarily on scouting and game-planning, he said.
Woodford County’s enrollment this year is 1,285 students, Bourbon County’s is 804, Montgomery County’s is 1,306 and Shelby County’s is 1,000, according to the KHSAA website. By comparison, Menifee County’s enrollment is 304.
Robinson found that intriguing, not unsettling, he said.
“Obviously, everybody wants to be the school that has all the resources,” Robinson said, “but I think working at a small school, you can really put your hand on the entire program top to bottom. You can really put in work in the youth leagues. It’s just a great opportunity to build something for many years to come, I think.”
Wildcats athletic director Paul Alfrey agreed.
“Derrick is a go-getter and that’s exactly what we were looking for,” Alfrey said. “From Day One, we have been blown away with his enthusiasm and excitement for our school and players. Derrick is a guy we trust to come in and continue to build our program. Excited for the start of next year.”
Menifee County is coming off a 17-14 campaign — its winningest since 1992.
Robinson ran the freshman team for the Colonels and was the junior varsity coach for the Yellow Jackets and the Indians, so he has some experience directing practices and drawing up game plans. And Robinson took on other off-the-floor responsibilities in Mount Sterling, he said, in preparation for having his own program soon.
A useful component to Robinson’s resume relevant to his new job is the time he spent at Woodford County, then in the 11th Region, learning how to be competitive with bigger schools with more athletes in Lexington, he said.
He thinks that will prove relevant to his new job working at Menifee County — the smallest school in the 61st District and the third-smallest in the 16th Region, per KHSAA enrollment numbers.
“In the 16th, you’re going up against the Ashlands and those guys. They may have a little bigger talent pool to choose from, more athletes to choose from,” Robinson said, “but like I learned with (former bosses) Scott (Hundley) and Ryan (Wilson) at Woodford, if you can develop your kids and teach fundamentals and stick to what you know, you can make yourself a tough out. We were a tough out in the 11th at Woodford, and I plan on being a tough out in the 16th at Menifee.”
To that end, Robinson said the Wildcats will employ “whatever style makes our kids successful.”
Robinson, 31, played at Georgetown College and has a degree from Midway University. He is married to Briana.
