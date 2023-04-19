CANNONSBURG It took three years and four days to get the Rice Stacey Boyd County Classic completed, but when it finally concluded, Russell’s girls and Raceland’s boys came out on top.
The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the last three years and weather washed out all but the girls’ 4x800-meter relay and parts of both pole vaults on Friday, the day on which the meet was originally scheduled. Bath County, East Ridge and Morgan County were unable to return, but the remainder of the events went off without a hitch on Tuesday night on the track at the old Boyd County High School.
Both winning coaches said the number of individuals who were able to score was the difference.
Russell claimed the girls’ team title with 138 points, followed by Ashland (111), Fleming County (91), Boyd County (85), Pikeville (65), Raceland (55), Greenup County (46), Lewis County (17), East Carter (14) and West Carter (12).
Even without some key performers, Russell coach Chris Holbrook thought his kids stepped up when called upon.
“We have depth and we have good depth,” Holbrook said. “I have leaders: Jenna Adkins, Courtney Fitzpatrick, Bethany Allen. Those girls (and) Stevie McSorley, are my leaders, and then we have so many girls under them that just follow the lead. “Courtney (Fitzpatrick), obviously, in the 400m and the 4x4(00-meter relay). She just goes to war all the time. Stevie McSorley is just that constant that every team needs and Bethany Allen gives you exactly what she does. She goes and wins jumps and if she doesn’t win, she’s competitive. She was down on herself tonight, but the girl does everything and she does it well.”
“They’re a fun bunch to coach (and) they’re good kids,” he added.
Bolstered by its results in the sprints, relays and jumps, Raceland was crowned as the boys’ champ. The Rams tallied 154 points. Greenup County was second with 129 points, with Boyd County (78), Russell (75), Lewis County (56.50), Ashland (50), East Carter (48.50), Pikeville (38), West Carter (23) and Fleming County (20) rounding out the high schools.
Raceland coach Randy Helton was surprised by his team’s results.
“We did better than I really expected,” Helton said. “I wasn’t really sure how it would play out. I felt like we could be in the top two or three teams if everybody did well. and everybody did probably better than I thought we were gonna do. Now we’ve got a lot more depth this year, which has helped us a lot. Last year, we were very thin, so we kinda had certain guys and that was it. A lot more guys came out (this spring), which means I feel like we are a lot better than last year.”
Ignite Athletics, a collection of home-schooled athletes from Charleston, W.Va., had entries in events for both genders, but was not included in the official team scoring.
Fleming County sophomore Kaylyn Pease and Raceland senior Cole Conlon were the meet’s top individual performers with each earning a High Point Award. Pease also was recognized with the Outstanding Performance trophy for her winning long jump of 16’07”, which was just three inches short of the meet record.
“I got 16’7” and I wasn’t expecting that today,” Pease said. “I was expecting like 16’2”. I would have been fine with that. So, I was really proud of that.”
Pease was the lone individual to win all four of their events — the 100-meter dash (12.82), the 200-meter dash (27.33) and the 400-meter dash (1:03.88); while her sister, senior Erin, also claimed a pair of victories in the 300-meter hurdles (51.25) and the discus (82’09”). The elder Pease added a second-place finish in the triple jump (31’03.50”) and a third in the 100-meter hurdles (18.69) to notch a total family tally of 74 points.
“I got a pretty good warmup in and I was feeling really good,” Kaylyn Pease said. “I did my 100m. I felt pretty good about that. Even though it’s supposed to be a slower track, I still got a pretty good time. I was expecting long jump to be earlier on in the meet, but it ended up being my last event and I jumped 16’7” and was really proud of that because that’s a ‘pr’ for this season.
(In the) 200m, I finally felt like I was fast, unlike what my previous times were this season,” she added. “And (the) 400m, I just kinda tried to finish (it) without breaking down as much as I usually do.
Conlon won the pole vault (10’06”), the 110-meter hurdles (53.78) and was second in the 300m hurdles (45.18) to account for 28 of his team’s points.
“I’ve been doing a lot of extra events that we needed,” Conlon said. “My pole vault was actually really well. I was able to get a new ‘pr’. In my 110m and 300m hurdles, I got some new ‘pr’s and I was able to get out of my blocks quick, which made it pretty easy.”
Conlon has put in a lot of work in practice lately and thought that was key to his success.
“In my 110s, when I busted out of there real quick, I was actually extremely happy with my start,” Conlon said. “It was really well, although in the middle I was kinda worried because my rhythm started getting thrown off, but I gained it back and (finished) pretty well.”
Helton singled out Conlon for his efforts, but also was pleased with a couple of other standouts.
“Cole Conlon, who got the high-point total, I thought was impressive today,” Helton said. “He set a ‘pr’ in pole vault. He cleared 10’6”, which is a foot over what he’s ever (previously) done. and his 110s and 300s were very good tonight. But overall, I just felt like most of our guys were in that boat. Jules Farrow has been jumping real well for us (as has) Mason Lykins. Our 4x1(00-meter relay) and 4x2(00-meter relay) has been really solid. So, I just felt like the depth overall makes us a lot better.”
Besides Conlon and the Pease sisters, several others claimed multiple individual victories.
Ashland’s Aubree Hay won the 1,600-meter (5:29.75) and 3,200-meter (12:11.14) runs. East Carter’s Rylan Pfau captured the 100-meter (11.56) and 200-meter (23.48) dashes. Lewis County’s Ethan Johnson topped the field in both the 1,600m (4:44.46) and 3,200m (10:11.78) races, and Russell’s David Harless out-threw the competition in the shot put (52’10.00”) and discus (151’05”).
Other individual winners included Raceland’s Sophie Maynard in the 100m hurdles (16.57) and teammate Sophie Hale in the pole vault (7’06”), Boyd County’s Lexi Ramey in the 800-meter run (2:30.92), Ashland’s Sadie Chaffins in the high jump (4’08”), Russell’s Allen in the triple jump (31’05.00”), Fleming County’s Lexi Williams in the shot put (30’01.50”), Raceland’s Brody Austin in the 400m (53.78), Pikeville’s Carter Hurley in the 800m (2:03.02) and Jacob Rogers in the triple jump (42’00.00”), West Carter’s Dwaylon Dean in the 300m hurdles (44.96), and Greenup County’s Eli Adkins in the high jump (5’10”) and Brock Thomas in the long jump (20’03.50”).
Host Boyd County won three relays: the girls’ 4x800m (10:47.68), the boys’ 4x400m (3:45.18) and the boys’ 4x800m (8:44.48). Ashland won both 4x100-meter events, with the boys finishing in 45.13 and the girls in 53.48. Pikeville claimed the girls’ 4x200m (1:57.75), with Raceland first in the boys’ 4x200m (1:37.61), and Russell atop the podium in the girls’ 4x400m (4:36.32).