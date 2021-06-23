Randy Wallace hates hats.
What Wallace loves: being Rowan County’s athletic director. His 16th Region peers have noticed — they named him the 2021 Athletic Director of the Year.
“Yes, I was very surprised,” Wallace said.
Ashland AD Jim Conway said Wallace “sets the standard.”
“He always tries to do everything the right way, Conway said. “He’s first-class; he’s quick to respond — email, text or phone call.”
Matt Stokes has been Rowan County’s girls basketball coach since 2018. He also played basketball for Wallace as a seventh-grader. He playfully said working with Wallace is equal parts fun and rough.
“The reason it’s rough is that I’ve known him for so long,” Stokes said. “He can pester me about a lot of stuff. … He can hold a lot of stuff over my head.”
Technically, Rowan County principal Brandy Carver is the AD, with Wallace the associate. He had been an assistant since 2015 before taking over for the late Ed Jones, who died in 2019.
Wallace, a 1974 Rowan County alumnus, has been involved in coaching Vikings teams for some 41 years — volleyball, football, soccer, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball and track — and he’s helped supervise lots of events. He said Jones taught him about “a lot of little things behind the scenes that I probably had never thought about.”
“He always included me in everything that he did,” Wallace said.
Wallace remembered simultaneously hosting the 2019 boys and girls region soccer tournaments.
“Up until then, we never had the soccer tournaments in the same place at the same time,” Wallace said.
Obviously, with games and practices being postponed or canceled for weeks at a time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 school year was unlike any other.
“In some ways, we were a little more restrictive,” Wallace said. “We always went on the side of caution to make sure our athletes were in a safe environment … I think everybody had struggles of their own no matter how they handled it.”
Wallace isn’t leaving any time soon.
“I enjoy it, even this far into the game,” Wallace said. “I enjoy watching good games, I enjoy watching kids compete … it’s a fun place to be.”