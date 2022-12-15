FRENCHBURG Six games into his 17th season leading Menifee County’s girls basketball team, Paul Ricker has resigned from that role, he confirmed on Thursday.
Ricker declined additional comment. Attempts to reach Wildcats athletic director Paul Alfrey for comment were unsuccessful before press time.
Menifee County is 5-1 entering tonight’s scheduled 61st District seeding game at Bath County.
Under Ricker’s direction, Menifee County first ended an extended drought from the 16th Region Tournament, then normalized going to Ellis T. Johnson Arena.
In 2017, Menifee County got to the region tournament for the first time in 16 years. Last winter, the Wildcats made that event for the sixth straight season – a program record – and won a game there for the first time since 1988.
Menifee County claimed the 16th Region All “A” Classic title in 2016 for the first time since 1993.
The Wildcats went 237-234 under Ricker’s direction.
Ricker was the second-longest-tenured active girls basketball coach in the 16th Region. Only Boyd County’s Pete Fraley has been in the same job longer.
Ricker also coached the Wildcats’ boys and girls cross country and track and field teams.