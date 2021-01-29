MOREHEAD There he is, No. 20 at the end of the Morehead State bench.
Sophomore Jacob Rice, a 2019 Johnson Central graduate, is a sophomore guard for the Eagles, who were 11-6 overall and 8-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play entering Thursday’s game at Jacksonville State. He’s a walk-on who’s played 14 minutes and scored three points.
To Rice’s teammates and coach Preston Spradlin, Rice is kind of like the title of Jon Gordon’s 2007 book, “The Energy Bus.”
“It’s contagious,” Morehead State junior guard K.J. Hunt said. “Jacob is one of those guys you can tell he’s very grateful to be where he is.”
Spradlin thinks Rice is as important to the Eagles as the derailleur gears on the rear tire of a multi-speed bicycle.
“He does anything and everything we ask him to do, and he does it with maximum effort and a phenomenal attitude,” Spradlin said.
Folks who follow 15th Region basketball maybe remember Rice from his Johnson Central days. In five seasons as a Golden Eagle, he scored 1,607 points and averaged 10.1 points a game, a total includes 1,014 (14.5 a game) over the last two seasons.
Spradlin wanted Rice to join the team in 2019 because he needed someone who could challenge the starters; it didn’t happen because Rice waited until September that year to decide, and by then the Eagles’ roster was set.
“I was still making decisions about where I wanted to go,” said Rice, who had considered the University of Pikeville and Midway University. “I didn’t know if I want to come (to Morehead State) just for academics or go to a smaller school and play or run cross country.”
When Rice heard there was a second chance last summer, the choice was easy.
“We really respected the (2019) decision that he made and the reasons he made it,” Spradlin said. “He was a freshman; he wanted to make sure that he got his academics in line.
“First couple weeks he was here, he had to work out by himself because we couldn’t have him around the rest of the guys with COVID protocols because he did come in a little bit later than all of them.”
Rice, a psychology major, has a partial academic scholarship.
“I just really like learning how people think and how they react in certain situations,” Jacob Rice said. “We cover some political stuff sometimes. I’m not very deep into all the stuff like that; I know Jaden Stanley (sophomore Jaden Stanley-Williams) and Hunt, they really get with political stuff.”
In a year of a COVID-19 pandemic, the death of George Floyd, people storming the Capitol to disrupt Joe Biden’s ratification as President and a woman being shot to death in said riot, you expect college students to talk about the state of America.
Rice and Hunt, a redshirt junior guard, are roommates. They are as different as can be: Rice is white and Hunt is African American, and Rice calls Johnson County home, while Hunt hails from Little Rock, Arkansas, where in 1957 President Dwight Eisenhower sent U.S. Army troops and federalized the Arkansas National Guard to enforce desegregation of Central High School.
Hunt said he and Rice broach just about any topic but basketball.
“We talk about a little bit of everything,” Hunt said. “Jacob’s one of those guys where, you can talk to him about anything.
“Even if I’m having a bad day, I can go to Jacob and just talk to him; just get some things off my chest, some things I might not want to disclose to other people.”
When racial injustice or white privilege is the subject, Hunt calls his conversations with Rice “very encouraging.”
“Whenever we’re able to have this conversation, it’s encouraging because he’s willing to have that conversation,” Hunt said, “and he’s willing to understand and listen from different perspectives.”
Rice remembers the 2015-16 Monmouth University bench players for their creative celebrations after a Hawks field goal. He’s not done anything as outrageous, but he’s earned a few referee warnings for his exuberance.
“We have some 3-point celebrations; we don’t really have it choreographed,” Rice said. “We really do get excited for these guys. … We like getting up there and making everybody hear us, even if it is the refs.”
Spradlin doesn’t mind.
One thing Rice wants is a basketball scholarship.
“That would be awesome,” he said. “That’s something I’m driving to earn every day. All the knowledge I’m gaining just in a short time here is really awesome.”
Rice said his long-term goal includes coaching — a logical career choice because his grandfather, the late Clarence D. Rice, coached Johnson Central’s boys as an assistant. And Rice’s father, Darrin Rice, leads the Lady Eagles’ girls squad.
“That’s definitely something I could see myself doing in the future,” Rice said. “I’ve been raised 20 years in basketball; to think of leaving it one day, there’s no thought of it.”