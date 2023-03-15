OLIVE HILL For the second straight year, Russell cleaned up at the Eastern Kentucky Conference basketball banquet by claiming both team titles and having representatives recognized among five of the top eight individual honors on Monday in the Lewis Caveland Lodge at Carter Caves State Resort Park.
Red Devils’ girls leader Mandy Layne was the Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season, while boys boss Derek Cooksey claimed his first such honor. Russell senior forward Damon Charles was the boys’ Player of the Year, while junior guards Shaelyn Steele and Bella Quinn were co-recipients of the girls’ Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively. It was the second straight season Steele received that honor.
Layne and Steele were not the only repeat winners. Bath County senior guard Zack Otis was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.
Repetition was a common theme at Monday’s banquet. Of the 40 individuals who earned First-Team All-EKC honors, 11 girls and seven boys were recognized for the second consecutive year. Bath County senior forward Kirsten Vice also earned her second award, having previously been selected in 2020-21.
Last winter, Russell earned the boys’ Player of the Year (Brady Bell) and the girls’ Defensive Player of the Year (Jenna Adkins), in addition to Monday’s repeat winners. Also, last season Russell’s Phil Sanders was the recipient of the girls’ Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award. This year, Richie Blum captured the same honor on the boys’ side. Blum, who is stepping away at the end of the school year, has been a behind-the-scenes, all-purpose assistant with all of the school’s athletic programs.
In honor of his retirement, the Commissioner’s Award was renamed to recognize Gary Kidwell, who stepped aside this past summer after 27 years leading the EKC.
Russell won the girls’ team title for the second straight year and the fifth time since 2015-16. The Red Devils finished 7-0 against EKC opponents.
“I was really proud of the teams that we were able to beat,” Layne said. “We started 5-7, so I felt like our defense really came along, and offensively I thought we really started to gel toward the end (of the season). We were right there on the last play in the regional semis against Ashland, so I was just really proud about the way the girls came together and handled adversity and continued to fight throughout the season.”
Layne’s Coach of the Year honor was the sixth in her 15-year tenure at Russell. She also was recognized in 2015-16, 2017-18 and 2018-19.
“It continues to mean that I’ve had great players and I have great assistant coaches, and also have great support from my administration,” Layne said. “I’ve really been blessed. I was really proud of the way the girls came together this year. We started kind off rough and I felt like we really got it together and finished strong.”
Steele earned her fifth All-EKC honor of her career after she posted averages of 19.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, while also converting 42.6 percent of her field-goal attempts and 79.9 percent of her foul shots. She shared the league’s Offensive Player of the Year honor with Lewis County’s Sarah Paige Weddington. The Lady Lion senior forward averaged 19.2 ppg and 11.9 rpg and shot 55.1 percent from the floor and 80.5 percent from the free-throw line. It also was the fourth time she was chosen First-Team All-EKC.
Steele’s teammate Quinn picked up All-EKC First-Team honors for the third straight season. The defensive stalwart averaged 10.8 ppg, sank 68 3-pointers and converted 79.4 percent of her foul shots. She was often tasked with guarding the opponent’s top scorer and averaged two steals per game.
Bath County junior guard Ashtyn Barrett joined Quinn as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. A four-time First-Team All-EKC selection, she averaged 19.9 ppg and 6.2 rpg, along with 4.0 spg. Barrett also converted 42 percent of her field-goal attempts and 76.3 of her shots from the free-throw line.
Rowan County (24-8) finished as the girls’ runner-up with a 5-1 mark against conference opponents. The Lady Vikings also won the in-season tournament with a 61-50 victory over Lewis County.
As has been the case throughout her career, senior guard Haven Ford led the way for the Vikings. The 16th Region Player of the Year and Miss Basketball candidate finished with 26.1 ppg and 12.5 rpg, along with hitting 75 3-pointers. Ford is a five-time First-Team All-EKC selection. She picked up her third straight conference Player of the Year honor. She also was named the EKC’s Offensive Player of the Year as a freshman.
“It’s a big honor,’ Ford said. “The EKC is full of competitive players and just for the coaches to recognize my game and be the top of those competitive players it felt really good.”
Ford entered the season focusing on improving her stats, particularly her shooting numbers. She finished the campaign with percentages of 45.3 (field goals), 33.9 (3-pointers) and 79.1 (free throws).
“One of the goals was to have a better field-goal percentage and that meant finishing better and shooting it well,” Ford said. “Three-point percentage was an increase from last year, but it wasn’t the greatest. But, my field-goal percentage did improve a lot and I think that goes in to finishing better around the rim and just not relying on the 3 (and) just hitting those open shots,” she added.
Bath County junior wing Kaylee Crouch was named the conference’s John “Hop” Brown Courage Award winner. Last year, she struggled with knee issues that also took a toll on her mentally. She bounced back to play in all 28 of the team’s games this season and averaged 1.6 ppg and 2.2 rpg.
Longtime West Carter bus driver Rick Spence was honored posthumously with the Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award. Spence was lauded for his multiple contributions to all of West Carter’s athletic programs. He passed away in December from cancer. His wife, Nellie, daughter, Sasha, and son, Tyler, accepted the award on his behalf.
The Russell boys capped off their best season in years with a 26-7 overall record, a 7-0 conference mark and an EKC Tournament title, courtesy of their 67-58 victory over Bath County in early December. The Red Devils also won the league’s regular season crown last year, but graduated four seniors off that team including their top three scorers.
“This year’s group, I’ve told everybody who would listen, that they were very unselfish,” Cooksey said. “(They were) the epitome of a team that it took everyone night-in and night-out to be competitive. We saw early on in the season that we could have some success. Then throughout the course of the season, we got into a really good groove as far as preparation and we had a lot of leadership with our four seniors, and they provided a lot of leadership and experience. and our kids just bought in. I don’t think one kid worried about individual statistics. Night-in and night-out, we had (different) guys who would lead us in scoring and assists and so on, and stepping up when leaned upon.”
A large part of Russell’s success was the surprising emergence of Charles, who finished the campaign averaging 16.5 ppg and 10.7 rpg, while hitting 51 percent of his shots from the field and 72.6 from the foul line. He came from way off the radar to win the Player of the Year honor after having averaged just 3.8 ppg and 4.2 rpg in 25 games off the bench last winter.
“(Winning the award) means a lot,” Charles said. “I really worked hard over the offseason this year to try and get better. I just wanted to get better all around … You can just always get better.”
It was a year of firsts for EKC Coach of the Year Cooksey. In a family with a rich coaching history, he has been around the conference for much of his life.
“It’s very special to have a conference that has preserved and lasted this long,” he said. “I grew up in a household where my dad (Rex) was a coach in this conference. So I know there are really good teams and programs and success(es) over the years and (to) be recognized with some of those coaches over the years is very special.”
He credited the defense for the team’s success, a factor that helped the Red Devils win their first regional tournament game in 10 years.
“To win 26 games, I have not been a part of that as a coach or a player in high school,” Cooksey said. “So when you look back at that, I am proud of my kids. … The future generations understand that if you want to have success you have to sacrifice. They were able to win the EKC Tournament championship and the EKC regular season, which doesn’t happen very often. They were able to advance out to the regional tournament and won a game. … So they’ve done a lot of things that have established a lot of things that can be a positive for our program moving forward.”
Otis repeated as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. As a four-time First-Team all-conference selection, he capped off his final season averaging 26.9 ppg and 6.8 rpg and shooting 51.8 percent from the field, 35.9 percent from 3-point range, and 83.5 percent from the foul line. The 16th Region’s Player of the Year also made 55 3-pointers.
East Carter finished 19-11 overall and 5-2 in the EKC to earn runner-up honors.
Raider junior forward Blake Hall was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. A three-time All-EKC First-Team selection, he boasted averages of 15.2 ppg and 8.6 rpg. A multi-dimensional athlete, Hall finished with 47 steals, 21 blocks in 30 games, and also shot 49.3 percent from the floor.
Lewis County senior guard Trey Gerike was the recipient of the Terrence Smith Courage Award. Gerike, who sat out the team’s football playoff game due to mononucleosis, and missed the early part of the basketball season with a heart condition. The oft-injured Gerike played in just 92 games in five seasons, but finished his final year averaging 16.4 ppg and 4.2 rpg, on 40.1 percent field-goal shooting, in 22 contests. He also was a three-time member of the All-EKC First Team.
In addition to Quinn, Hall and Gerike; senior guards Liv Campbell (Lewis County) and Katie Chandler (Rowan County) claimed their third All-EKC First-Team honor.
Next season EKC basketball will return to an eight-team league for the first time since 2018-19 as Fairview and Greenup County return to the fold. Both are in the conference for football, but the Eagles were last basketball members in 2018-19, while the Musketeers played hoops in the league as recently as the early 2000s.
The 2023 EKC tournament schedule was announced at the banquet. Quarterfinal matchups include: East Carter at Bath County, Lewis County at Fairview, Greenup County at Rowan County and Russell at West Carter. The eight-team, 10-game, five-day event will culminate with a pair of championship contests at Bath County. The girls’ game will start at 6 p.m., with the boys following 20 minutes after its conclusion.
All-EKC Boys’ Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Damon Charles (Russell)
- Offensive Player of the Year:
- Zack Otis (Bath County)
Defensive Player of the Year: Blake Hall (East Carter)
Coach of the Year: Derek Cooksey (Russell)
Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award: Richie Blum (Russell)
Terrence Smith Courage Award: Trey Gerike (Lewis County)
All-EKC Boys’ Basketball First Team
- Bath County:
- Montana Brashear, Zack Otis, Taylan Sorrell
- East Carter:
- Evan Goodman, Blake Hall, Tate Scott, Ty Scott
- Lewis County:
- Andrew Collins, Trey Gerike, Drew Noble
- Rowan County:
- Jayson Ingles, Weston Maxey, Deshawn Watson, Colby Wilburn
Russell: Carson Blum, Gavin Carter, Damon Charles, Caleb Rimmer
- West Carter:
- Brett Dailey, Nathan Webb
All-EKC Girls’ Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Haven Ford (Rowan County)
- Co-Offensive Players of the Year:
- Shaelyn Steele (Russell), Sarah Paige Weddington (Lewis County)
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Ashtyn Barrett (Bath County), Bella Quinn (Russell)
- Coach of the Year:
- Mandy Layne (Russell)
Gary Kidwell Commissioner’s Award: Rick Spence (West Carter)
John “Hop” Brown Courage Award: Kaylee Crouch (Bath County)
All-EKC Girls’ Basketball First Team
- Bath County:
- Ashtyn Barrett, Makenna Day, Bayley French, Kirsten Vice
- East Carter:
- Kinsley Rutledge, Makyla Waggoner
- Lewis County:
- Kaitlynn Arnold, Liv Campbell, Maddie Johnson, Sara Paige Weddington
- Rowan County:
- Katie Chandler, Haven Ford, Brynlee Walker, Diamond Wills(at Bath County)
- Russell:
- Josie Adkins, Kennedy Darnell, Bella Quinn, Shaelyn Steele
West Carter: Camryn Burton, Amelia Henderson