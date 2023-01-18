Bill Renzi wasn’t expecting the email from Lexington.
But there it was – the notification that Renzi was named the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Volleyball Official of the Year.
“It was surprising, it was (a) total surprise,” Renzi said. “I wasn’t even thinking about it, I was happy to receive it – and honored.”
Renzi, 60, was the first 16th Region referee to work on the ladder at the state championship game in November at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester.
Paul Lewis has assigned 16th Region volleyball officials for some 15 years, and he’s probably known Renzi for nearly 30. He said Renzi’s knowledge of the game and calm amid chaos makes him stand out.
“Fans don’t pay to get in and watch us,” Lewis said. “They pay to watch the players. A lot of times there can be trouble at the scorer’s table, but the official has to be the calm one to, in an orderly fashion, sort out what the issue is and help them correct it.”
Renzi’s been a softball umpire for 25 years, worked five state tournaments and five championships (including four title games), and works college softball in the NAIA’s Mid-South and River States conferences and three NCAA leagues (Ohio Valley, Sun Belt and Atlantic Sun).
Perhaps the greatest compliment an official receives is from the coaches, and Renzi has those, too.
“Bill always does a fantastic job managing our matches,” Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner wrote in an email. “I enjoy discussing his perspective on calls and the direction of the game of volleyball as a whole in this state. While he and I may argue occasional calls, I am always confident that he will ref a fair match.
“He earned this award and I hope he enjoys the recognition.”
Renzi said it’s harder to work the scorer’s table than the ladder.
“On the ladder, you’re just watching the play and looking for balls in and out, violations, different things like that,” he said. “But when you’re on the floor, you’re managing substitutes, you’re making sure that the lineups are correct, you’re managing the players coming in and out, you’re managing the coaches staying in the proper areas.”
Renzi is a Russell High School alumnus (Class of 1980). He played intramural sports and trombone in the school band.
After high school, he worked various sales jobs and eventually graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1996 with a music education degree.
Renzi works at US Bank these days. (“Working with numbers is really what I’m good at,” he said.) Music was always his passion, but student teaching, however, was an eye-opener.
“Once I got out and did my student teaching, I realized that, honestly, I wished I would’ve got my degree in middle school math or social studies,” Renzi said. “I did love teaching. It’s just that I realized that my passion with music at that time was more with playing myself.”
“When you’re teaching at school level,” he added, “you get a lot of times kids that are doing it because their friends are doing it. I loved teaching, I love being around kids – I just picked the wrong major.”
Renzi doesn’t engage heckling fans unless he’s called out by name; he calls the screaming “static noise.” He said parents of high school and college athletes are generally more respectful than those of grade schoolers, possibly because they’ve spent more money for fees and travel.
“They thought they knew rules,” Renzi said. “We have coaches that don’t know the rules.”
Renzi said being a softball umpire helped him when he added became a volleyball official.
“Anytime you’re taking on something new, it’s a little bit unnerving because you’re still learning that particular sport,” he said. “I already knew how to manage the game and handle coaches and handle players. It was just learning the ins and outs of that particular sport.”
Renzi didn’t pursue umpiring softball at the Power 5 conference (Big 12, SEC, ACC, Pac 12, Big 10) level when he was younger. He would’ve liked to work the NCAA Division I Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, but he said he’s too old for that now.
“As you get up into my age bracket, they’re not looking to develop you for that kind of stuff,” Renzi said. “… There are people my age and older that are doing that, but they’ve been doing that for 30 years.. They’re grandfathered in.”
Renzi is unsure about how long he’ll be an official, but he enjoys it as much as ever.
“As long as my body holds out, I’ll continue to do it as long as my mind stays sharp and I feel like I’m not hurting the game,” he said. “… I care about the game, the kids (and) the whole process too much to be detrimental to it.”