OLIVE HILL Region tournament volleyball gets under way at West Carter and at Johnson Central on Monday.
In 16th Region Tournament action, Rowan County (7-6) and Ashland (11-10) meet in the first quarterfinal on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by East Carter (12-7) versus Greenup County (5-15).
Boyd County (17-2) and Fleming County (7-10) get going Tuesday at 6 p.m., with Russell (16-2) and West Carter (17-4) after.
The bottom half of the bracket features three teams with 16 wins or more, while the top half has no team with more than 12 victories.
The semifinals are Wednesday at 6 and 8:30 p.m. The final at John "Hop" Brown Court is slated for Thursday at 6 p.m.
In the 15th Region, Paintsville (16-2) meets Pike County Central (4-11) on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by Floyd Central (10-2) against Shelby Valley (5-12).
Belfry (8-6) and host Johnson Central (8-9) kick off Day 2 on Tuesday at 6 p.m., with Pikeville (19-1) and Betsy Layne (10-8) concluding the quarterfinal round.
The semifinals are Wednesday at 6 and 8:30 p.m., and the final is Thursday at 7.
The 16th and 15th Region champions meet Monday, Nov. 2, in semi-state action at a 16th Region site.