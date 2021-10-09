Staff report
MOREHEAD The potential premier match of the 16th Region Tournament is set for today's opening round.
Boyd County, which won its fourth consecutive 63rd District Tournament title on Thursday, meets Menifee County today at 2 p.m. in boys quarterfinal action at Rowan County's Paul Ousley Field.
The Lions (15-2) and 61st District runner-up Wildcats (14-3-1) hooked up in the same round last year. Boyd County won, 1-0, on an overtime goal just 20 seconds before kicks from the mark.
63rd District runner-up Ashland (9-12-1), the defending region champion, and 62nd District runner-up Greenup County (4-14) play today at noon to begin the tournament. The Tomcats beat the Musketeers, 5-1, Aug. 10, with a rematch canceled by COVID-19.
The Boyd County-Menifee County winner meets 62nd District titleist East Carter (10-6-2) in Monday's semifinals at 6 p.m. Host Rowan County (13-3-1), the 61st District champion, awaits the Ashland-Greenup County victor at about 8.
In girls action, West Carter (8-8-3) and Ashland (9-10) face off today at 4 p.m., followed by East Carter (15-1-2) versus Rowan County (5-12) at about 6.
The 63rd District runner-up LadyCats beat the 62nd District runner-up Comets, 2-0, on Oct. 2 in Olive Hill. The 62nd District champion Raiders topped the 61st District runner-up Vikings 9-1 on Aug. 24 in Morehead.
Defending region champion Russell (11-4-2), the 63rd District winner, awaits the East Carter-Rowan County winner at 6 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals. 61st District champ Fleming County (13-7) will play the West Carter-Ashland winner at about 8 Tuesday.
Wednesday is championship night. The boys final will be at 6 p.m., followed by the girls at about 8.