INEZ Johnson Central’s wrestling team had no intention of 2021 being an unlucky 13.
“Our kids have put in an incredible amount of hard work through most difficult times,” Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney said. “They did not want to be the group that broke the 12-year winning streak of regional titles.”
They weren’t.
Johnson Central collected its 13th consecutive region championship in blowout fashion in the Region 8 Tournament on Saturday at Martin County, scoring 309 points to top second-place Harrison County’s 168.
Martin County (126), fourth-place Ashland (113) and Montgomery County (79) rounded out the top five. Boyd County (76) and West Carter (73) landed just outside that at sixth and seventh, respectively. It was the Comets’ best-ever region finish — this is their second season of competition — and is believed to also be the best finish for the Lions, coach Clayton McClelland said.
Johnson Central wrestlers won 11 of a possible 14 individual titles in their respective weight classes, and the Golden Eagles were runners-up in two of the other three classes.
Five weight-class final matches pitted two northeastern Kentucky wrestlers. Johnson Central’s James Morris defeated Ashland’s Troy Gardner in the 106-pound final, the Golden Eagles’ Adam Williams topped West Carter’s Davin Skinner at 113, Johnson Central’s Caleb Barnes beat Ashland’s Caleb Lovin at 126, the Golden Eagles’ Chase Price knocked off Ashland’s Jack Latherow at 182 by decision, 9-4, and Johnson Central’s Levid Rodriguez improved to 39-0 on the season by beating Ashland’s Kolby Coburn (33-3) by decision, 8-1, in the 195-pound final.
Zane Christian delivered a title for the Matcats by beating Montgomery County’s Jordan Diaz in the 220-pound final. Christian improved to 25-0 on the season.
Johnson Central’s Patrick Meek (120), Jacob Cain (132), Seth Davis (138), Reece Goss (145), Logan Castle (152) and Zack McCoart (160) also won their weight classes. Jesse McCoy (heavyweight) and Nick Stapleton (170) were runner-ups for the Golden Eagles.
Cain improved to 35-1, Morris is 38-5, Williams 34-1 and Price 33-4 this year. Latherow is 26-5.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the KHSAA semi-state round Saturday at Martin County. That includes all of the aforementioned local champions and runners-up, as well as West Carter’s Raymund Rayburn (fourth at 138), Bradyn Flener (fourth at 145) and Sam Rayburn (third at 195) and Boyd County’s Ashton Dingess (fourth at 160) and Skyeller Tallent (fourth in heavyweight).
From that state first round, the top two competitors from each class qualify for the state final round at George Rogers Clark on March 27.