Several of the biggest high school basketball games in which Reece Griffith played were with Morgan County on the opposing bench.
Now the 2016 Elliott County alumnus is switching sides in the border archrivalry. Griffith was named as the Cougars' new coach on Friday.
Griffith gained an appreciation for Morgan County's passion from Wrigley to Wheel Rim for its Cougars, he said, during those encounters.
The list of high-stakes Lions-Cougars confrontations during Griffith's time in black and maroon was long, including a quartet of meetings for championships in his junior season -- the title games of the 2014 Stultz Pharmacy Holiday Classic and the 2015 16th Region All "A" Classic, 62nd District Tournament and 16th Region Tournament -- and an elimination showdown in the 2016 district tournament semifinals.
"Back in high school, I really never foresaw anything like this," Griffith said, "but going back and looking at it now, especially in our battles in the district finals and region finals and even the regular season games, you could just see the passion and the desire for basketball in that community.
"I'm just excited to have this opportunity to share my passion, because I know I'm coming into a passionate community."
Griffith, a first-time varsity head coach, cut his coaching teeth as a student assistant in Kentucky Christian's women's program, led Elliott County's middle school program for two years and has also coached AAU ball at several different grade levels, he said.
Putting his name in the mix to helm the program the Lions most want to beat made perfect sense as a career move, Griffith said.
"I always knew I wanted to be a coach at the high school level," Griffith said. "When this opportunity presented itself, I felt like it was something I really wanted to do."
Never one of the most talented or biggest players -- he was listed at 5-foot-8 in his sophomore season at Kentucky Christian -- Griffith carved out a significant role with gritty and heady play. That approach of "just having a natural mind and feel for the game" will also serve him well as a coach, Griffith said.
Morgan County certainly thinks so.
"We are excited to welcome Reece as the new leader of our program," Cougars athletic director Braxton Howard said. "Reece is young with a unique ability to relate to players. He brings a winning mentality with him and we’re pleased to have him. We look forward to seeing the success of the program under coach Griffith."
Griffith said he'd like for the Cougars to play "a more up-tempo, faster-paced game; that suited how I liked to play in high school," but he will tailor Morgan County's style of play to best fit its personnel, he said.
Morgan County is coming off a 2-22 season, after which 23rd-year coach Matthew Perry, the longest-tenured active bench boss in the 16th Region, resigned.
The Cougars could return up to 158 games' worth of experience gained the hard way last season -- they only graduate two seniors -- including three players who averaged in double figures in points per game in Preston Hoskins, Logan Spencer and Allen Justice.
"Where there are so many young guys in that group," Griffith said, "it gives me a chance to really develop them and grow as a coach as they grow as players."
Griffith is a twin -- he and brother Landon comprised a steady presence for the Elliott County clubs of his era -- and is an older brother to two more twins, Gatlin and Eli Griffith, who just completed their sophomore season in Sandy Hook. Each averaged in double figures for the 62nd District Tournament champion Lions.
The family hasn't decided if Gatlin and Eli will join Reece in West Liberty, he said.
"We have not gotten that far," Reece Griffith said. "We're just taking it one day at a time."
With Griffith succeeding Perry and Cole Brammer, an East Carter player of the same era, taking over his alma mater last season, the 62nd District coaching corps is now half composed of long-tenured veterans -- Elliott County's Greg Adkins and West Carter's Jeremy Webb -- and half of new blood.
"It'll be definitely interesting to see all those familiar faces," Griffith said. "It's a great opportunity to be on the opposite sideline as those guys."
Griffith, 25, isn't married. The KCU alum is a middle school math teacher at Elliott County and expects to transition into the same role at Morgan County, he said.
(606) 326-2658 |