RUSSELL Tuesday night’s matchup between two of the 16th Region’s hottest teams, Russell and Morgan County, was a January game with a March feel to it.
Russell drained six free throws in the last 1:12 of the contest to claim a hard-fought 56-50 win at Marvin Meredith Gymnasium.
The game was a contrast of styles. The Cougars prefer an up-tempo style
featuring sharp passing and high volume 3-point shooting, while the Devils
rely on tough defense and points in the paint.
In the end, Russell's style won the battle as the Cougars were 6 of 26 from the 3-point line while the Russell inside tandem of senior Damon Charles and eighth-grader Caleb Rimmer combined for 33 points and 27 rebounds to produce the Devils 14th win in 17
games.
“Morgan County is one of the toughest teams in the region to match up with.
They spread you out and make it tough on a defense," Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. "I think our guys did a great job contesting shots. Another concern was not allowing second shots on long rebounds and we did a good job of controlling our defensive glass. It was another team effort on the defensive end of the floor."
The first quarter was closely contested with Russell holding a 13-12 lead after the
opening eight minutes. Senior guard Carson Blum came out on fire from the
perimeter draining three treys to account for nine of Russell’s points.
Morgan County’s leading scorer Eli Griffith got into a scoring groove in the second
stanza with a variety of shots and got some help from Logan Spencer, who canned
two 3-pointers to spark a 9-0 run to cut the Russell lead to 20-19 with 4:18 to
play in the first half.
A Rimmer old-fashioned three-point play pushed the Red Devil lead back to 23-19 at the 2:53 mark. The teams went into the intermission with Russell leading 25-22.
The Cougars’ Cameron Adams scored two quick baskets to open the second half
to give Morgan County a 28-25 lead. Eighth-grader Elijah Neel nailed a triple to
ignite a 18-4 run that gave the Devils a 43-32 cushion late in the third quarter.
Charles and Rimmer were dominant during the run scoring several baskets in the
paint many off of missed shots. The Devils held 39-25 rebounding edge for the
game.
Eli Griffith refused to let his Cougars fade away as he scored the next five
points to cut the Russell lead to 43-37 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We knew coming in that Charles and Rimmer were loads on the boards but our
kids fought back," Morgan County coach Reece Griffith said. "We answered their run with some big plays to end the third quarter and gave ourselves a chance to win it in the fourth quarter."
The fourth quarter was worth the price of admission. Eli Griffith opened the final
stanza with another basket and brother Gatlin converted a three-point play to
finish off a 10-0 spurt to cut the Russell lead to 43-42.
The two teams traded baskets in the next five minutes of the nip-and-tuck contest. A Gatlin Griffith hoop knotted the game at 50 with 1:41 to play. On the ensuing possession following a missed Russell shot, Neel was fouled on the rebound at the 1:27 mark. The eighth-grader calmly drained both free throws for a 52-50 lead the Devils would not relinquish.
Russell forced a missed shot by the Cougars and Charles nailed two more freebies
for a 54-50 lead with 23 seconds. Two more Russell free throws made the final
score 56-50 in the Red Devils favor.
Reese Griffith knows this game will help his team down the road.
“It is great to get that postseason atmosphere in January," Reece Griffith said. "We just came up a couple possessions short. Our staple is shooting the basketball and obviously we didn’t shoot it well tonight. It is a good testament to our team and their character to shoot it poorly and still have a great chance to win the game.”
Cooksey was pleased with play of Blum.
“They helped off him early in the game and he made them pay," Cooksey said. "We feel like he has been capable of shooting the basketball well and tonight he did that for us. That is what you want to see out of one of your senior leaders.”
Charles continued his dominant play for the Devils. The senior notched 22 points
and grabbed 15 rebounds. Blum added 14 points and Rimmer chipped in with 11
points and a dozen rebounds.
The Cougars (12-3) were led by Eli Griffith with 17 points. Spencer and Gatlin
Griffith each scored 10 in the loss.
MORGAN COUNTY FG FT REB TP
Hoskins 2-11 0-0 6 4
E. Griffith 6-12 2-2 3 17
Adams 4-13 1-2 7 9
G. Griffith 4-11 1-3 6 10
Spencer 3-9 2-2 0 10
Dagnan 0-1 0-0 0 0
Justice 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTALS 19-57 6-9 25 50
FG Pct: 33.3. FT Pct: 66.6. 3-pointers: 6-26 (E. Griffith 3-6, Spencer 2-4, G. Griffith
1-3, Adams 0-5, Hoskins 0-7, Dagnan 0-1). PF: 20. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Charles 8-13 6-7 15 22
Blum 5-10 1-5 4 14
Quinn 0-3 0-0 0 0
Rimmer 4-11 3-4 12 11
G. Carter 0-2 2-2 2 2
Fleming 0-1 0-0 1 0
Neel 1-3 2-2 1 5
Z. Carter 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 3
TOTALS 18-43 16-20 39 56
FG Pct: 41.9. FT Pct: 80.0. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Blum 3-6, Neel 1-2, Quinn 0-1, Rimmer
0-1, Fleming 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: 15.
Officials: Dave Anderson, Madison Jones, Vondell McCissick.