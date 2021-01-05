LLOYD It had been 2,165 days since Russell's boys basketball team won at Greenup County.
Tuesday, the Red Devils ended five years, 11 months and 26 days of ignominy at The Greenhouse – a 59-49 win behind Brady Bell's 24 points and Charlie Jachimczuk's 17.
“I knew it was a while,” Jachimczuk said. “We had a mindset that we had to win.”
Before Tuesday, Russell had not won a 63rd District game at Greenup County since a 36-32 triumph Jan. 31, 2014.
“I thought our energy was great,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said. “That's the one thing about pandemic and the fact that you have low attendance; your bench and your players have to motivate themselves 'cause you don't have a crowd.”
Russell had at least three things to celebrate: out-rebounding the Musketeers, 47-33, including Griffin Downs' 12 and Parker Doak's 11; an 11-0 advantage in second-chance points; and a defense that forced 20 Greenup County turnovers and scored 17 points off them.
Barrick found lots on which his team needed to work – Russell was 21-of-61 from the field, 8-of-19 from 3-point range; and 11-of-27 from the free throw line.
“I thought that our shot selection wasn't good in the sense that I thought we settled way, way too much,” Barrick said. “We need to be more aggressive in taking the ball to the basket; but it's game one after three weeks (of practice), so we're going to take it, that's for sure.”
Greenup County, meanwhile, could find solace in its 28-20 edge in points in the paint and 22-0 in bench scoring.
Barrick wore his face cover, but you could nevertheless hear him scream “We've got to keep our energy up!” from the farthest corners of the gym.
Turned out, the Red Devils were almost as explosive as what you'd get if you combined cesium and water – a 19-0 run over the first quarter's final 4:48. If it wasn't Jachimczuk scoring seven points, it was Griffin Downs (13 points) contributing another seven.
And the Musketeers? Frigidity from the field and free throw line.
Russell's (1-0) streak was as much a result of stingy defense that too often kept Greenup County from getting the ball barely past the half-court line. The Musketeers coughed up 13 first-half turnovers.
The nadir of Greenup County's (1-1) night may have been the three missed shots from five feet or closer in the final 15 seconds of the opening stanza. It might've been the two more misses in the second quarter's opening minute or Damon Charles blocking Trenton Hannah's layup – a rejection that sent Hannah crashing into the basket stanchion.
The Musketeers were resilient. They had a 6-0 mini-run to end the second quarter, Hannah's bucket with 7:26 left in the fourth closed Russell's lead to 47-36, and Boone Gibson's 3-pointer a few seconds later made it 47-39.
Greenup County crept to within 47-41 with 5:51 left on Gibson's five points. “And had a shot to cut it to three,” Musketeers coach Steve Barker said. “(I'm) just proud of their effort.”
It wasn't enough – Bell's 3 a minute later effectively sealed the win.
Hannah led the Musketeers with 18 points, and Gibson added 12.
“None of these kids played varsity ball last year – none of them,” Barker said. “And to be able to give that kind of effort and cut it to six late, that's the kind of effort we've got to bring every night.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Bell 9-16 2-6 6 24
Downs 3-12 5-8 12 13
Quinn 1-4 3-6 4 5
Jachimczuk 7-21 1-2 3 17
Doak 0-4 0-5 11 0
Moore 0-1 0-0 0 0
Blum 0-1 0-0 0 0
Patrick 0-1 0-0 3 0
Charles 0-1 0-0 1 0
Team 7
TOTALS 21-61 11-27 47 59
FG Pct.: 34.4. FT Pct: 40.7. 3-point FG: 8-19 (Bell 4-5, Downs 2-3, Quinn 0-2, Jachimczuk 2-8, Blum 0-1). PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Sammons 1-5 2-2 3 4
B. Gibson 5-15 0-0 6 12
Wireman 3-11 0-0 3 7
Hewlett 0-1 0-0 5 0
Barker 2-2 0-0 1 4
Hunt 0-0 0-0 0 0
J. Gibson 2-2 0-0 1 4
Hannah 8-15 2-5 6 18
Team 8
TOTALS 21-51 4-7 33 49
FG Pct.: 41.2. FT Pct: 57.1. 3-point FG: 3-17 (Sammons 0-2, B. Gibson 2-5, Wireman 1-9, Hannah 0-1. PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 20.
RUSSELL 25 8 14 12 – 59
GREENUP CO. 9 12 13 15 – 49
Officials: David Fields, Gavin Ramsey and Mikey Whisman.