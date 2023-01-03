RUSSELL Russell has found a formula that has produced 12 wins in its first 15 games. Strong defense and contributions from a eight-man rotation produced a 46-41 win over East Carter on Tuesday night.
“We have really hung our hat on the defensive end of the floor. We have been playing better offensively lately, but East Carter made it tough with their gritty play. I thought Damon (Charles) and Caleb (Rimmer) did a great job contesting shots. Gavin Carter did a tremendous job on Evan Goodman, limiting him to just two points. We grinded out another good team win,” victorious Red Devils coach Derek Cooksey said.
East Carter coach Cole Brammer was impressed with the Red Devil defense.
“We never really found our rhythm offensively in the first half,” he said. “A big credit to Russell defensively – they are very good. They are very long and contest very well in the paint.”
The Red Devils held the Raiders to five field goals on 27 attempts to take a 23-13 lead at halftime. Charles scored all nine of the Devils’ points in the opening quarter. Rimmer had a team-high nine rebounds along with two blocks to ignite the stingy Russell defense. Tatum Fleming and Elijah Neel came off the Russell bench to combine for 10 points and extend the Red Devil lead.
The play of Fleming and Neel off the bench brought a smile to Cooksey’s face. “We have had a great rotation the last two weeks,” he said. “The kids know their roles coming into each game. Tatum and Elijah hit some big shots to extend our lead in the second quarter.”
East Carter came out strong in the second half behind the play of Blake Hall. The junior guard scored 10 of his team-high 16 points as the Raiders cut the Russell lead to 32-27 heading into final quarter.
“Blake kept us in it tonight,” Brammer said. “Ty and Tate Scott also helped us to make a run in the fourth quarter. Those three guys always bring an intent to play the game the right way. They just really compete, and that is the reason we had a chance to win down the stretch despite not playing our best basketball.”
Baskets by Charles and Rimmer early in the fourth quarter pushed the Russell lead to seven points and Russell appeared to be pulling away from the Raiders. Ty Scott scored eight points in the final eight minutes as East Carter pulled within 44-41 with under a minute to play. Senior Carson Blum drained four key free throws as the Devils held on for a tough 46-41 win.
Charles led Russell with 17 points and Rimmer contributed 10 rebounds.
“Damon and Caleb are a tough matchup night in and night out,” Cooksey said. “They are doing a great job playing off each other in our high-low game. They battled through some foul trouble but overall did a good job on both ends of the floor.”
The Raiders (6-6) placed three players in double figures led by Hall with 16. Ty Scott and Tate Scott added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Both teams open district play later this week.
The Raiders travel to West Carter on Thursday, while Russell will host Lewis County Friday.
E. CARTER 4 9 14 14 — 41
RUSSELL 9 14 9 14 — 46
East Carter—Hall 16, Ty Scott 11, Tate Scott 10, Goodman 2, Skaggs 2. 3-Pt. FG: 0. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 13.
Russell—Charles 17, Fleming 7, Rimmer 6, Neel 6, Blum 5, G. Carter 3, Z. Carter 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Neel 2, Charles 1, Fleming 1). FT: 11-20. Fouls: 14.