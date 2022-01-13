LLOYD Speed kills and defense wins championships.
Russell was a testament to that Thursday night when the Red Devils visited the Greenhouse in a 63rd District tilt with Greenup County.
Twenty seconds into the game, Russell’s leading scorer and point guard Shaelyn Steele exited the floor and never returned. No reason was given other than it was non-COVID-19 related. However, Red Devils coach Mandy Layne did not lower the expectations of the five on the floor.
Rather than playing with its hair on fire while trying to light up the scoreboard, Russell settled back and played a suffocating defense to limit Greenup County to its lowest point production this season as the Red Devils rolled to a 42-26 win.
“It doesn’t matter what kind you take out of your starting lineup, you are not going to be in a flow,” Layne said. “But, I thought our team defense once again was outstanding and as the game progressed, I thought you saw our offense start to flow better. We put some kids in some new roles tonight and I feel like they really stepped up.”
Russell led 9-6 after one, but a couple of forced turnovers and buckets on the other end pushed the lead to double figures after the Red Devils stormed to an 8-0 surge led by Bella Quinn. Campbell Jachimczuk connected on a triple before the break to send Russell to the locker room up 22-11. It kept a double-digit lead the rest of the night.
Greenup County struggled in the frame finding the bottom of the net as the Musketeers were held only three made field goals at the half and nine in the contest.
“We shot 9 for 30 and at the end of the day, you have to be able to make shots,” Greenup County coach Paul Miller said. “You don’t win games if you don’t make shots. They are athletic and take nothing away from them, even though Shaelyn didn’t play. They are quick and we rushed a lot tonight.”
Miller emphatically emphasized that point to his team in a timeout in the second stanza, pleading with his squad to not settle and to look for their shot.
“That’s what they do,” Miller said of Russell’s defense. “They are known for getting up in you and take you out of the game and that’s what they do with their speed. It’s hard to emulate that and when you are trying to emulate that in practice, it’s just not there. That speed shocked us.”
Greenup County went 1 of 15 from long range and had 21 turnovers in the contest.
Russell picked up where it left off at the half with a Jenna Adkins 3-point play and a Jachimczuk triple to push the lead to 28-14. Jachimczuk led the Devils with 11 points with Quinn and Adkins added 10 each.
“Campbell was big and Jenna got a couple and-1s and we were able to open the gaps to the basket,” Layne said. “Campbell, Jenna and Bella don’t get the credit that they deserve. Really proud of our effort.”
Emily Maynard paced the Musketeers with 12 points while continuing to adapt to her new role on the floor.
“Emily is learning how to play down low and it’s not an easy transition,” Miller said. “We are forcing her to go down there because we need her there. She’s doing everything she can to learn that position and she’s doing a good job.”
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 4-13 2-5 4 10
Steele 0-0 0-0 0 0
Quinn 4-9 0-0 2 10
Sanders 1-6 0-0 7 2
J. Atkins 4-9 1-3 5 9
M. Atkins 0-2 0-0 0 0
Jachimczuk 4-12 0-0 5 11
Smith 0-1 0-0 1 0
Stith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Boyd 0-0 0-0 0 0
Allen 0-0 0-0 0 0
Baker 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 6
TOTAL 17-52 3-8 30 42
FG Pct.:17-52. FT Pct.:37.5. 3-pointers:5-18(Adkins 0-2, Quinn 2-5, Sanders 0-2, M. Atkins 0-1, Jachimczuk 3-8). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Gammon 0-5 0-0 4 0
Maynard 5-10 1-4 4 12
Bush 2-9 2-3 10 6
Karle 2-10 4-7 6 8
Shaffer 0-2 0-0 5 0 Pierce 0-0 0-0 0 0
Crum 0-0 0-0 3 0
Boltz 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 9-36 7-14 34 26
FG Pct.:25.0. FT Pct.: 50.0 3-pointers: 1-15(Maynard 1-3, Karle 0-2, Gammon 0-5, Bush 0-4, Shaffer 0-1). PF: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 21.
RUSSELL 9 6 11 9 — 42
GREENUP CO. 6 5 5 10 — 26
Officials: Zane Frye-Scott, Chad Sowards and Justin Middleton.