SUMMIT It was another physical and bruising battle between Russell and Boyd County on Monday night.
For nearly 48 minutes, Shaelyn Steele could not find much room to operate in the lane. The sophomore finally found enough daylight in the final seconds.
The Lions were still clinging to a one-point lead with nine ticks left in the fourth quarter despite tallying 36 turnovers in the game.
Boyd County missed a pair at the free throw line. Steele grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast, weaving her way through defenders, to score the eventual winning bucket on one of her most uncontested attempts of the night.
The Lions followed with a final miscue to preserve the Red Devils’ 55-54 win at Boyd County Middle School.
“Shaelyn stepped up,” Russell coach Mandy Layne said. “We finally said push it (up the floor). You have to give Boyd County credit. They had a nice game plan. We weren’t making extra passes when we needed to make them to wide open people. It sped us up a little bit.”
“I’m not making excuses, but we had only played two games in two weeks,” she added. “I’m just hoping that down the stretch we can get back into a rhythm. You could tell we weren’t in one tonight.”
The Red Devils returned the favor in the second half and accelerated the pace with their full-court press. It led to rushed possessions as Boyd County never seemed to find an offensive flow in the second half.
“We knew they would come at us with pressure,” Boyd County coach Pete Fraley said, “because when they showed us some pressure early, it turned us over. We talked about it in the locker room. I have to do a better job of putting my kids in spots where they can be successful.”
The Lions collected 11 turnovers in the third quarter alone but would not relinquish their lead even though Russell opened the second half with an 11-3 run.
Campbell Jachimczuk connected from long range and Jenna Adkins supplied a pair of baskets to begin the spurt. Boyd County’s Taylor Bartrum hit a 3-pointer to slow the Red Devils momentum temporarily.
Steele recorded the next 12 points for the Red Devils to give her team its first lead of the contest at 42-40 early in the final frame.
“We decided we were going to get up and trap them all over the court,” Layne said. “Give (the Lions) credit. They were doing a great job of getting back and not giving you free baskets. We were struggling a little bit to finish. To be honest, it was one of the most physical games we have played on both sides.”
Boyd County (10-9) answered right back on the defensive end. Emilee Neese and Audrey Biggs stole the ball on consecutive Russell possessions and turned them into layups to spring the Lions back in front by four points.
The game featured five lead changes after Biggs was whistled for her fifth foul. The Lions missed five of their final eight free throws before Steele’s go-ahead basket with three seconds left.
“We got in foul trouble,” Fraley said. “We were playing without my primary ballhandler. She sat the majority of the second half. My leading scorer fouls out with four minutes to go. We had a lot of adversity, and our kids still had a chance to win it. We let Shaelyn get to the basket, and she did what good players do. She made a play. Hats off to her.”
Bartrum and Biggs combined to post the final seven points of the opening quarter to give Boyd County an early 17-9 advantage.
Neese scored 10 of her 17 points in the second stanza to bolster the Lions’ lead. She splashed a triple to close out the first half and send her team to the locker room at halftime ahead 32-22.
“(Emilee) shoots the ball really well,” Fraley said. “She just has to get a little stronger with the basketball. She’s just a freshman. She going to be a dandy for us.”
Biggs shared team-high scoring honors with Neese. Biggs finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Bartrum added 14 points. Jasmine Jordan had six points and 10 boards
Boyd County shot 51% from the field, but had 21 fewer shot attempts than its opponent.
Layne was pleased to have her full roster back on the floor with the postseason quickly approaching.
“It’s a huge win,” Layne said. “We were a little frustrated. but we stuck with it. We fought back from ten down (at halftime). We ended up hitting a shot at the end and then got the stop that we needed. Our resiliency stepped in, and we won a game that, honestly, we probably shouldn’t have.”
Steele scored a game-high 24 points for Russell (17-4). Adkins netted 13 and Jachimczuk contributed seven.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Adkins 6-12 1-2 2 13
Steele 7-24 12-20 8 26
Quinn 2-6 1-4 1 5
Atkins 0-4 0-1 5 0
Jachimczuk 1-3 4-4 2 7
Sanders 2-5 0-0 1 4
Darnell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Oborne 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 9
TOTAL 18-54 18-31 28 55
FG Pct: 33.3. FT Pct: 58.1 3-point FG: 1-13 (Adkins 0-1, Steele 0-3, Quinn 0-4, Jachimczuk 1-2, Sanders 0-3)) PF: 19. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 18.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Bartrum 4-6 5-9 3 14
Opell 0-1 0-2 3 0
Jordan 1-4 4-5 10 6
Neese 7-14 0-0 2 17
Biggs 5-7 7-8 8 17
S. Stevens 0-0 0-0 4 0
Stewart 0-1 0-0 2 0
Team 3
TOTAL 17-33 16-24 35 54
FG Pct: 51.5. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 4-13 (Bartrum 1-1, Opell 0-1, Neese 3-10, Biggs 0-1) PF: 22. Fouled out: Biggs. Turnovers: 37.
RUSSELL 9 13 18 15 — 55
BOYD CO. 17 15 8 14 — 54
Officials: Jordan Barker, Justin Middleton, Kevin Kegley