RUSSELL Eric Williams could not get to the plate enough Tuesday night for Russell. Ethan Sharp never officially made it there.
But the duo combined for a standout night at the plate to lead Russell to a 13-3, five-inning win over Lewis County in their first 63rd District matchup.
Williams went 3 for 3 at the plate with six runs driven in from the six-hole in the lineup. He laced a pair of two-RBI singles to right in his first two at bats and closed the night with a two-run triple down the right field line that one-hopped the wall.
“That’s Eric,” Russell skipper Tim Rice said. “He stays inside the ball so well and when he’s going good is when he’s hitting the ball to right field and to the right-center gap.”
As for Sharp, he was hit by a pitch three times and added an RBI sacrifice fly to center to finish the night without an official at bat but recorded three runs. Sharp’s first at-bat led to a big inning for the Red Devils as they sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run first to push the game out of reach from the word go.
“When you take the walks and the hit-by-pitches, it just leads to big innings,” Rice said. “That’s what we preach. Our goal is two hit-by-pitches per game and Sharp beat our goal today with the three and he scored three runs. Plus, we set the table for Eric Williams to be able to have a big day.”
It also helped with the performance JK McKnight turned in, going the distance in the mercy-run rule-shortened game while fanning seven. He challenged hitters with his fastball in and out of the zone but used a curveball that Rice described as nothing less than a filthy pitch with which to try and make contact.
“When that pitch is good, it’s a swing-and-miss pitch and it’s darn near unhittable,” Rice said. “He went no-hit through three and their two-hitter put a good swing on a ball for the first hit of the game.”
Rice added: “He’s pretty special and when you give a guy like that the lead, it’s going to be a good night at the ballpark.”
Russell provided plenty of run support for McKnight by scoring in every inning. The Red Devils added two in the second, one in the third and fifth and three more in the fourth.
“You take away that six and it’s a different baseball game,” Lewis County coach Sammy Holder said. “We were rusty but I don’t think that we came to play tonight. You are swimming uphill after that and it’s tough to come back. (McKnight) filled it up and challenged us and we just weren’t up for the challenge tonight.”
Lewis County’s first hit did not come until a leadoff single in the fourth by Logan Liles. The Lions added three more hits and a pair of runs in the fifth.
“We didn’t adjust until it’s too late and that’s something we have to learn,” Holder said. “We have some young hitters that haven’t played in varsity baseball games, but we are in the middle of the year so we have to start figuring things out. You just have to tip your hat to that kid, though. He threw it really well.”
Rice credits some of Russell’s ability to make a deep run in the postseason to the success McKnight has from the hill.
“We tip our cap to that kid because like I’ve said, he’s only a freshman and he’s playing like a junior or senior,” Rice said. “We are going to rely on him and if we are going to have success, he’s going to have a tremendous year.”
With the win, Russell moves to 2-1 in district play with one more game at Vanceburg tonight (weather pending) and a pair of affairs remaining with Raceland.
“Every district game is important, especially after you drop the first one and you put your back against the wall,” Rice said. “But we still control our own destiny. If we continue to do what we do, we can snag that one-seed and be sitting pretty well going into the district tournament.”
LEWIS CO. 000 12 — 3 5 2
RUSSELL 621 31 — 13 6 1
Ferguson, Roberts (3) and Tackett; McKnight and Rigsby. W—McKnight. L—Ferguson. 3B—Williams (R).