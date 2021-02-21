RACELAND There are few things Tom Barrick has not seen in his 30-plus years of coaching.
The Hall-of-Fame coach added something new to that list Saturday afternoon in Russell’s visit to Raceland in a key 63rd District Tilt at “The Palace."
Russell received a technical foul during pregame warmups, giving Raceland’s top scorer and best free throw shooter, Kirk Pence, a pair of free tosses and the ball to open the contest. As for Barrick, he was seat-belted in for the entirety of the affair, a first for him.
After a late third-quarter push by the Rams opened up a nine-point lead, Barrick turned the offense over to Charlie Jachimczuk and Brady Bell and the Red Devils’ leaders did the rest. Jachimczuk netted 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half to guide the visiting Devils to a 61-56 win.
“We had been calling some plays in the fourth quarter and I turned to our coaches after some poor offensive execution and said, 'Do not call another play,'” Barrick said. “We just have to let our guys go out there and play, because Charlie and Brady were in a zone in the fourth quarter.”
Down 46-39 to start the final stanza, Russell (8-4) rolled off a 22-10 fourth-quarter rally, sparked by Jachimczuk’s triple from the top of the key that pulled Russell to within four. Jachimczuk’s next bucket, another 3 that cut the lead to 50-49 with 4:13 to play.
“He’s a tremendous competitor,” Barrick said of Jachimczuk. “He just willed us and took the ball hard to the hole.”
Raceland coach Bob Trimble credited the senior with a standout performance when the game was on the line.
“Charlie got hot and he made a couple drives where the ball is underneath the rim and somehow it crawls over and goes in, so give him credit,” Trimble said. “He made a bunch of big plays. We changed the matchup and put Kirk on Bell and he was doing a good job, but he had three (fouls) and that frees Charlie up. When Kirk was on him, we did a pretty good job on him.”
Tied at 55-55 with just over one minute to play, Bell missed a jumper in the lane, but followed with the stick-back for the and-1 and a three-point play that secured the lead for good.
“Let’s be honest, Charlie and Brady were men down the stretch,” Barrick said. “I say it all the time, players make plays, and our players made plays down the stretch.”
Bell finished with 17 points.
Pence led the Rams with 25 points and 10 rebounds for back-to-back double-doubles, but he was held to four points in the final stanza.
“My staff said we had to get the ball out of Pence’s hands, so we extended the floor and ran a little box press rotation and I think it probably did as much for us as anything to spread the floor out,” Barrick said. “We wanted to extend the floor a little earlier but with no practice time—you don’t know where your legs are—I just about waited too long and that’s on me.”
Trimble admitted not being able to finish down the stretch was frustrating, considering how well his team had played over the first three frames.
“We just have to finish better," Trimble said. "We had four or five turnovers in the fourth quarter and not even getting a shot when we had the ball and the lead. We just didn’t finish.”
Russell had not led in the game since a Mason Quinn 3-pointer midway through the second provided the Devils a 21-19 edge. Raceland (5-5) closed on a 7-4 run for a 28-25 halftime lead with Pence’s 13 best in the game. Out of the break, Pence went to war on the glass with a pair of offensive putbacks and Andrew Floyd heated up from downtown to give the Rams their largest lead of the night.
“Kirk has worked himself into the best player in the region, I think,” Trimble said. “He guards everybody's best player. He scores the ball, he rebounds the ball and he runs the offense.”
Floyd added 13 points for the Rams while going 3 of 4 from long range.
Barrick burned a timeout for a quick reminder of something he had told the team earlier Saturday in its first game since Feb. 9.
“I told our kids, this is when frustration and fatigue set in and you are going to have to be good when you are hurting,” Barrick said. “Both teams were hurting because of lack of practice time and both teams were running on E and I just saw the kids see that this was exactly what we talked about this morning at shootaround.”
Russell owns wins over all three 63rd District foes, including a pair over Greenup County, but Barrick made certain his squad knew the importance of the victory over the Rams.
“I told the guys in the locker room, this is one of the biggest wins I’ve had in a long, long time,” Barrick said. “It's definitely not about me, but I wanted to emphasize how big the win was, for us to have only one practice. To do that from down nine on the road to an outstanding team that was shooting the ball well, our kids were resilient tonight and I can’t say enough good things about them.”
RUSSELLFGFTREBTP
Quinn1-50-013
Jachimczuk8-172-3420
Bell6-103-5417
Blum1-10-102
Doak4-41-269
Downs3-92-258
Patrick1-30-112
Rose0-00-000
TOTAL24-498-132161
FG Pct.: 49.0. FT Pct.:61.5. 3-pointers: 5-16 (Jachimczuk 2-6, Bell 2-4, Downs 0-2, Quinn 1-3, Patrick 0-1). PF: 12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5. Technical Foul: Bench.
RACELANDFGFTREBTP
Floyd5-80-0213
Pence9-177-71025
Newman0-11-211
Gallion0-00-010
Broughton3-80-029
Reed1-10-032
Perkins1-31-124
Gauze0-02-212
TOTAL19-3911-122256
FG Pct.: 48.7. FT Pct.: 91.7. 3-pointers: 7-18 (Floyd 3-4, Pence0-3, Newman 0-1, Perkins 1-3, Broughton 3-7). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
RUSSELL12131422—61
RACELAND14141810—56
Officials: Dave Anderson, Kenny Kegley, Charlie Graham