RUSSELL A short-handed Russell team needed new strikers with its heavy hitters out of action.
The Red Devils were missing a few of their top players and starting seniors due to COVID-19 protocol, and first-year coach Kacie Christian-Mullins had to dip into the program’s talent pool on Monday night.
“We had to get into our JV lineup,” Christian-Mullins said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with the way they handled themselves. Josie Collins is a great player. Rylee Parker really stepped up. They both did and proved themselves tonight.
“I am really proud of them for working with the varsity girls,” she added. “It was their first time playing with them.”
Experienced seniors Sadie Hill and Jenna Finch helped guide the defending 16th Region champions to a 3-1 (25-16, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15) victory over Raceland at Marvin Meredith Gym.
After the Rams fought back to win the third set, the Red Devils bolted out to an 11-4 lead in the final frame.
Raceland closed the gap to 20-14 before Russell rattled off five of the final six points to close out the match behind the serving of Torie Hester, who delivered a pair of aces during the final spurt.
Christian-Mullins said Hill and Finch were the motivation the team needed to put the brakes on potential Rams rally and post a win in their season opener.
“Between Sadie Hill and Jenna Finch, they finally said that enough was enough,” Christian-Mullins said. “We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Our serves were going into the net. It’s usually one of our strongest things. Sadie said we were done sending serves into the net and when we make a mistake, we will get over it and get the next point. It’s exactly what they did.”
Raceland (2-3) possessed a lead in each of the first three sets but found a rhythm in the third frame. The Rams overcame a five-point deficit on two different occasions before the outcome was determined.
The set featured 11 ties, eight of them after the stanza was knotted at 16-16. Raceland prolonged the final points and posted the final three to extend the match.
The Rams were back in action after a trip to Frenchburg last weekend for the 16th Region All “A” Classic. Coach Bill Farley sees improvement early in the campaign.
“This is the best we have played all season long,” Fraley said. “I felt like we played as a team tonight for the first time all season. We made some mistakes, but they are correctable.
“We got our hands on just about every ball that was hit back to us,” he continued. “We are getting touches when we need to. I was proud of the girls for that.”
Brenna Benge and Hill each recorded eight kills to lead Russell (1-0) in unofficial statistics. Hester tallied seven kills and four aces.
Hill did most of her damage over the final two sets. Christian-Mullins used a different formation late in the match and took advantage of Hill’s versatility.
“We wanted to use her in the middle as a blocker, but her swing is so powerful,” Christian-Mullins said. “She puts down just about any ball that is set to her. We had to move her (to the outside) because so many of our passes were over that middle, which takes them out of the play.”
The two teams competed in a close opening set before the Red Devils found separation at the end of the stanza. An 11-1 run midway through the second frame erased an early Russell deficit.
With Hester at the service line, the Red Devils collected crucial points late in the set for a 2-0 lead.
Hester contributed seven assists and Hill dished out 20 dimes.
“We are so lucky to have Sadie,” Christian-Mullins said. “She is a true leader on the floor. In that last set, she told them it was time to attack. Sometimes they need a little fire lit under them. Sometimes they can’t hear me from the sideline. She brought them all in and told them how it was going to happen.”
Raceland produced 12 aces. Farley makes it a focal point for his team’s success.
“We didn’t serve as well as I expected,” Farley said. “We work so hard in practice on serving. It’s so important. I told them that they have a big square over there. You have nobody in your face. It’s like a free throw and it’s the easiest shot in sports. We have girls that work hard on different serves.”
Elizabeth Rigsby led Raceland with five kills. Charlee Billions collected six assists.
