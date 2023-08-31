FLATWOODS Russell put an emphatic stamp on its eighth win in a row to open the season.
After a scoreless first half against two-time defending 16th Region champion, East Carter, Emma Stamper put two goals into the back of the net during the first four minutes after halftime on Thursday night.
Eva Blanke produced a closing hat trick and the Red Devils pulled away from the Raiders for a 5-2 win on the home pitch.
“In the first half, we kinda played a little slow,” Stamper said. “We just wanted to keep up with the pace. They are a physical team and (East Carter) is great all over the field. The message was just to match them.”
It took less than a minute into the second half for Ava Quinn to send a ball to Stamper on the right side of the box. The sophomore collected the pass and put the opening goal inside the far post.
Stamper was outside the box on the next attack. She centered the ball in front of the net and it took a couple of high bounces before finding its way over the scoring line.
“She has a nose for the goal,” Russell coach John Perry said. “She’s got a double cannon so she’s got a great right foot and left foot. She plays well with a defender on her back. She can turn real quick and get a shot off. She knows how to position herself in front of the net.”
Stamper’s season tally now stands at 19 goals. The sophomore has already amassed plenty of experience on the field after seeing significant time as a freshman.
“Being there with Eva and Ava really does help me,” Stamper said. “But I always feel comfortable. I always have someone to back me up or be there when I need them.”
Blanke increased her aggressive play in the final 30 minutes. She battled a defender in the box in the 51st minute and eventually received a foul call that gave her a penalty kick opportunity. She calmly put the kick from the mark past the keeper for a 3-0 lead.
“In the first half, we were playing a little more direct,” Perry said. “We were trying to play big balls over the top. It’s not really our brand. In the second half, we stayed connected and moved the ball on the ground. East Carter is very aggressive. They are a fly-to-the-ball type of team. They were beating us to the ball that we were trying to play that way.”
East Carter (6-3) changed its mindset as the deficit changed its energy level. Ellie Thomas countered with 23:54 remaining with a goal to get the Raiders on the board.
Thomas was a distributor later in the match after a long pass sent the keeper out near the top of the box. The midfielder got a foot on the bouncing ball and gave it up to a teammate on the opposite side of the goal. Ashlynn Elliott blasted it into the back of the net just past a diving keeper. East Carter cut the margin to 3-2.
“I told them after the game that it was a real easy time to give up,” East Carter coach Tyler Walker said. “They could have but they didn’t. I told them I was really proud of that. The fight to keep going was great to see, especially at this point in the season.”
Blanke completed the hat trick to put the match out of reach. Blanke and Quinn hooked up again to tally in the 61st minute. Blanke maneuvered past defenders with 10 minutes remaining and put back her own rebound.
Russell (8-0) equaled its win total from last season with the victory. The team has familiar faces and the same drive for a deep postseason run.
“We gave up two goals but we never stopped playing,” Perry said. “We got out of our game plan a little bit but once we got back into it, we regained control of the half.”
“It’s not much of a different team,” he added. “We did lose serious senior players. … We have a lot of great youth on our team that has stepped up into roles early on that have added value to our roster. Having senior Macy Vonderheide on the back side and Gabby Williams between the pipes has been huge. We have senior leadership with Maci, Eva, Ava and Haley Addis. We have a lot of experience.”
It also bolsters the confidence level defeating two region contenders in the same week. Russell grabbed a win over Ashland on Tuesday.
“It was definitely a big week,” Stamper said. “Ashland is a great team and so is East Carter. To get the win against both of them, it was pretty great.”
The Raiders have now dropped three straight matches during a tough portion of their schedule. Walker is interested in witnessing how his team handles adversity.
“I guess we will see how we respond over the next couple of matches,” Walker said. “If we lose a game or two, what does our attitude look like? I believe they have it in them to keep going. It’s up to them.”
