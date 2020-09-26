FLEMINGSBURG Fleming County coach Bill Spencer called it a “woodshed game.”
He was correct.
Visiting Russell went over, around, through and past the Panthers on the way to Friday's 51-0 paddling.
“They're a very good football team. We knew they were a very good football team,” Spencer said of the Red Devils. “On paper, we knew it was the best football team we were going to play in the regular season.”
Red Devils coach T.J. Maynard called plays named after cities (Atlanta and Pittsburgh), colors (yellow and purple) and large animals (hippos). They just about all worked – Russell gained 404 total yards, including Charlie Jachimczuk's 8-of-11 for 215 yards.
“We try to diversify so no other team knows what we're doing,” Jachimczuk said. “Everybody likes it.”
Jachimczuk's targets were as diverse as the calls – five receivers, with none more than three catches. Senior A.J. Raybourn had the best night – three catches, 117 yards and a 57-yard touchdown.
And Russell's (3-0) defense? Stout, stingy and stymieing – Fleming County gained only 104 yards, and the Red Devils' DMarques Kershner picked off a Zeke Conn pass and took it back for a 75-yard touchdown.
“Obviously things went to our favor and we were able to get out to an early lead,” Maynard said. “We're happy to get out of here with a W, No. 1. No. 2, nobody got hurt.”
It took Russell just over two minutes to squash any Fleming County hopes of an upset when Jachimczuk hit Doug Oborne with a 47-yard pass.
Russell turned the rest of the first quarter into a Maroon (and gold) 5 discography.
First, there were “Memories” when Chase Snedegar ran four yards for the touchdown. Jachimczuk helped set up the score with a 36-yard pass to Hunter Martin.
The final five minutes were “Misery” for Fleming County (0-2): a safety when Tanner Weaver recovered a fumble in the end zone; Jachimczuk to Mason Lykins for a 10-yard score; and Raybourn's 57-yard improvisational screen pass from Jachimczuk with 36 seconds left.
Raybourn's run featured a hip swivel past one Panther at around the Fleming County 30-yard line and a stiff-arming of another at about the 20.
“It really wasn't a call,” Jachimczuk said. “There was nobody over (Raybourn), so he was wide open and I threw it to him.”
Result: 30-0 Red Devils, a sweeter than “Sugar” score.
The second quarter, for Russell at least, was a “Best 4 U” stanza.
Snedegar ran for 20 yards, Ethan Oborne added 22 and Nathan Conley sent the game to running-clock status with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Ethan Oborne's 16-yard run with 52 seconds before intermission and Kershner's pick added the “Closure” to the scoring.
RUSSELL 30 14 7 0 – 51
FLEMING CO. 0 0 0 0 – 0
FIRST QUARTER
R-Doug Oborne 47 pass from Charlie Jachimczuk (Nathan Totten kick), 9:44
R-Chase Snedegar 4 run (Blake Hern kick), 4:59
R-Safety, Fleming County tackled in end zone, 4:49
R-Mason Lykins 2 pass from Jachimczuk (Totten kick), 2:46
R-A.J. Raybourn 57 pass from Jachimczuk (Hern kick)
SECOND QUARTER
R-Nathan Conley 5 run (Totten kick), 8:11
R-Ethan Oborne 16 run (Hern kick), 0:52
THIRD QUARTER
R-DMarques Kerschner 75 interception return (Totten kick) 0:00
R FC
First downs 12 7
Rushes-yards 22-189 15-49
Passes 8-11-0 INT 6-13-1 INT
Passing yards 215 55
Punting 0-0 5-36.8
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 1-5 3-35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Russell rushing: Conley 6-84, Richardson-Crews 2-(minus-13), E. Oborne 4-71, Snedegar 4-34, Jachimczuk 1-7, Parsons 4-6, Wells 1-0.
Fleming Co. rushing: Weaver 6-41, Denton 5-13, Argo 1-5, Conn 3-(minus-10).
Russell passing: Jachimczuk 8-11-215.
Fleming Co. passing: Conn 6-13-55.
Russell receiving: Patrick 1-2, D. Oborne 1-47, Martin 1-36, Lykins 1-10, Raybourn 3-117.
Fleming Co. receiving: Denton 2-12, Argo 3-29, Dugan 1-14.