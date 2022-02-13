RUSSELL The Russell Red Devils capped off Senior Night with a statement win against Bath County on Saturday night, 54-39.
“They are a really good team,” Bath County coach Bart Williams said of Russell. “They’re playing as good as anyone in the region.”
The Red Devils dealt the Wildcats their first loss in 16th Region games this season. Bath County was the only team in the 16th Region that had yet to taste defeat in region action.
This is the second time in a week that Russell has dealt a team their first 16th Region loss, as the Red Devils handed the Ashland Tomcats their first such loss Monday, ending a 43-game streak.
“I just can’t say enough about our seniors,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re a starter or not, they’re a huge value to our team. You saw that tonight.”
Russell started out like a house of fire, going on an 8-0 run. Bath County, meanwhile, didn’t find its first points of the game until five minutes in.
The Wildcats were able to make up a little bit of ground following a timeout from Williams, but still found themselves trailing the Red Devils 12-7 going into the second quarter.
In the second frame, it was Bath County who started out hot. The Wildcats opened on a 7-0 run to take the lead and cause Cooksey to take his first timeout.
“We’ve been tough and resilient all season long,” Williams said. “We’ve been a team that can hold up to adversity."
“Both of these teams are very similar,” Cooksey said. “I thought when it was back-and-forth, our guys didn’t settle for contested shots.”
Out of the break, the Red Devils were able to slow down the Wildcats, but still struggled to score.
Outside of a pair of free throws, Russell was cold as ice on offense for the first half of the second quarter.
About six minutes into the second frame, Russell finally made its first field goal of the quarter, a 3 from senior Brady Bell. The Red Devils would sink a couple more from behind the arc to close out the half with a 24-22 lead.
Bath County’s Zack Otis led both teams at the half with nine points. Russell was led by Bell, who had six points through the first 16 minutes.
The third quarter started out fairly even, with both teams trading blows. After a couple of minutes, however, it was time for Russell to go on another hot streak, reeling off an 8-0 run, turning a 28-26 lead into a 36-26 lead. The run was capped off by a Bell dunk that had Williams calling a timeout at the 2:17 mark.
“We knew it was going to be tough for us,” Williams said. “We had a feeling it could be a tough game and they were a bit too much for us to handle tonight.”
Both teams exchanged buckets to bring the third quarter to a close. All told, Russell outscored the Wildcats 14-6, including a 10-0 run. The Red Devils led 38-28.
“I thought we buckled down,” Cooksey said regarding what made the difference in this game. “I thought we moved the ball better than we did in our first game against them, and we took advantage of some driving lanes.”
The Red Devils kept Bath County at bay throughout a somewhat unremarkable fourth quarter. Russell put the game away, scoring its last five points from the line, to win 54-39.
The game’s leading scorer was Russell’s Bell with 21 points, including three 3s. Bath County was led by Otis, who finished with nearly half of the team’s points at 18.
The loss is just the third of the season for Bath County, while Russell’s win extends its season win total to 16. This win also avenges a loss to Bath County that Russell suffered at home on Dec. 7.
“We’re excited for this team and the postseason,” Williams said. “We’ve been playing really good basketball, we’ve played some tough games, answered most of our challenges, and met a lot of our goals this year. It was a regional tournament atmosphere here tonight, and playing here will make us better because of it."
With the postseason around the corner, Cooksey is focused on continuing what they’ve been doing.
“We’ve found a style of play that works for us,” Cooksey said. “We’ve had some good victories, and we’ve been competitive with some good teams. It’s going to be very interesting. I’m pleased with our effort and preparation, and we just need to keep doing the right thing as we head into districts.”
BATH CO. 7 15 6 11 — 39
RUSSELL 12 12 14 16 — 54
Bath County (32) — Otis 18, Buckhanon 7, Hill 7, Wilson 5, Sorrell 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Otis 2, Hill 1). FT:10-14. Fouls: 14.
Russell (54) — Bell 21, Downs 8, Blum 5, Patrick 5, Rose 5, Charles 3, McDowell 3, McClelland 2, Rimmer 2. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Bell 3, Blum 1, McDowell 1, Patrick 1). FT: 14-19. Fouls: 17.