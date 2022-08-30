RUSSELL The Russell Red Devils walked through fire Tuesday night, and came out with a hard-fought win (16-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11) against the Ashland Volleycats in a wild five-set match.
“I’m finally seeing these girls mesh together and play as a team,” Russell coach Kacie Mullins said. “After a long weekend in Lexington, communication and leadership was lacking there. The seniors stepped up tonight and proved they’re ready for those roles.”
The win gives Russell a 5-5 record on the season, while dropping Ashland to 8-2 for the year.
“That was our first five-set match,” Ashland coach Philip Caudill said. “This is a rivalry game; you can throw the record book out. Russell is scrappy, they played well and I thought we had an average game. We’ll play them again and I’m sure it’ll be another barn-burner.”
It was an even affair through the early part of the first set, with neither team leading by more than two points.
The Volleycats changed that with a 4-0 run, highlighted by an ace from junior Laney Fannin, which gave Ashland an 11-6 lead and led to Mullins calling her first timeout of the game.
The Volleycats’ stellar offense continued to shine out of the break, getting another ace, this time from senior Sophie Suman.
After Ashland stretched out to a 19-11 lead, Mullins called another timeout to try to regroup her squad.
Ashland stormed out of the break to make things 23-12 following back-to-back aces from senior Karli McCarty.
The Red Devils tried to rally back with a 4-0 run, but the Volleycats shut it down and took the first set, 25-16.
The Red Devils tried to quickly forget the first set by jumping out an early 4-1 lead in the second frame that included an ace from sophomore Emily Clark.
The Volleycats responded with a 4-1 run of their own to tie things up 5-5 through the early going of the second set.
Ashland’s lead quickly expanded to 8-5 in the midst of a 6-0 run.
Russell put together a couple of small runs to pull within two points, once at the 12-10 mark and again at the 15-13 mark.
It was at the latter point that Caudill called his first timeout of the night.
After pulling within one point following the timeout, the Red Devils allowed four straight from Ashland, putting the Volleycats up 19-14.
Undeterred, Russell fought back to just a one-point deficit at 20-19.
Four serves later, it was still a one-score advantage for Ashland, which called timeout up 22-21.
Out of the break, Russell fought to take its first lead since the 5-4 mark, before the Volleycats immediately tied things back up 23-23.
Both teams traded points, but it was the Red Devils who took the second set, 26-24.
The winning point came from a shot by sophomore Sara Kate Barfield, which Ashland erroneously thought was going out of bounds, but stayed in to win the second frame.
“It seemed like a game of inches sometimes tonight,” Caudill said.
Going into the pivotal third set, both teams were looking to take the momentum of the game to their side.
Russell took an early lead, thanks in part to an ace from senior Torie Hester which made it 8-3.
The Volleycats clawed their way back, tying things up 11-11 and forcing Mullins to call a timeout.
Ashland wasn’t slowed down by the break, and took its first lead off a 4-0 run (which was part of a larger 8-1 run), putting the Volleycats up 15-12.
Russell didn’t stay down long, going on a 5-0 run that propelled it to a 20-18 lead.
This led Caudill to call his first timeout of the set.
Out of that break, Ashland went on a 4-0 run to take a 22-20 lead, which of course led to a timeout from the Red Devils.
The Volleycats kept things going out of the break and took the third set 25-22.
“We talk about resetting,” Caudill said. “We know we’re going to make mistakes, but we have to reset from it.”
As Pitbull’s Fireball played, both teams huddled up before the fourth set. Ashland looked to put things away, while Russell was trying to gear up for a comeback.
As with other sets, one team jumped out to an early lead. This time it was Ashland putting up a quick 6-2 lead.
Despite the early hole, the Red Devils kept fighting, slowly pulling back to just a 12-11 deficit.
Ashland managed to create some space, pulling back out to a 16-13 lead, causing Mullins to call timeout.
The Red Devils continued their slow climb out of the hole, eventually tying things up 20-20, the closest Russell had been since the 2-2 mark.
“We try to take things one point at a time,” Mullins said of her team's refusal to give in to the deficit. “Every single time we lose a point, that’s our goal, next point. We get so stuck on wanting to make big runs, so we’re focusing on one or two points at a time and taking it slow.”
Caudill called timeout at this point, to avoid having the set slip from his squad’s hands.
Unfortunately for the Volleycats, Caudill was calling another timeout moments later, now trailing, for the first time, 22-20.
After that timeout, the Red Devils stormed ahead and took the fourth set 25-22, lifted by another ace from Hester.
In the final frame, Russell carried the momentum over from the fourth set and jumped out to a 5-2 lead.
Caudill called timeout to talk to his squad, which looked somewhat rattled in the early part of the set.
Coming out of the break, the only rattle from the Volleycats was the run they rattled off, going on a 4-0 run to take a 6-5 lead and causing Mullins to call timeout.
The Red Devils regrouped and retook the lead. Caudill was again calling timeout, this time down 10-7.
It looked like the Red Devils would keep running, but Ashland managed to gain some ground back, pulling within two down 13-11.
Mullins called timeout, just two points from completing the comeback.
Russell did just that, scoring the next two points and sealed the five-set win.
“This is one of my favorite teams I’ve ever had,” Mullins said. “I have a fantastic group of seniors that I’ve coached since middle school that are stepping up and I have a fantastic group of young girls that are meshing so well.”
Ashland looks to regroup on Thursday when it hosts Huntington.
“We played Huntington last year on the road, and it was a five-set match," Caudill said. "We’ll go to practice tomorrow and regroup for them. We had a great weekend, but sometimes you’re going to be off and when you’re missing some players you have to have a perfect game. We didn’t have a perfect game tonight.”
The Red Devils play again on the road Thursday, at Lewis County.
“I told them that the momentum and attitude we had for this game, that is now our goal,” Mullins said. “We have a hard time playing down or up. This should be our level of play every single time.”