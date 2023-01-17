RUSSELL Brevon Ricker had to shoulder the scoring load for Menifee County on Monday night.
Damon Charles tallied 11 of his team-high 25 points in the third quarter, eight straight in the final two minutes. The senior led seven players who cracked the scoring column in Russell’s 67-50 win over the visiting Wildcats at Marvin Meredith Gym
The forward always draws defensive attention, but Charles has become a distributor and a dominator this season.
“It was the next thing,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said of Charles developing his passing skills. “He does it a lot. We get the high post area and people want to give him that double and triple (team). He’s got the skill to pass it to people in scoring areas. He made some nifty passes tonight.”
“We are coming into our own,” he added. “Night in and night out, we are playing against different types of teams. I am proud of our kids for trusting us as a staff and that we have a system to get the job done.”
Menifee County only managed to put three players on its tote board. Jameson Williams hit the first field goal by a player other than Ricker with 31 seconds left in the first half.
After Aiden Manley connected on a layup early in the third frame, Ricker and Williams were the only two Wildcats that scored the rest of the way.
But Menifee County had a renewed burst of energy and urgency to start the final quarter. The Wildcats scored the first five points of the period, and it prompted a Russell timeout after the deficit was cut to single digits.
“I just told them that we are here now and let’s start again,” Menifee County coach Derrick Robinson said. “We have come back from bigger deficits before. I said, ‘We can do it. It’s there for the taking if we can rebound and be aggressive.’ We were really good at getting after people, especially in the second half.”
The Red Devils discussed their options, and they executed a set play out of the timeout. Carson Blum came off a screen and found an open space to splash a 3-pointer. Charles followed with a short jumper and Noah Quinn grabbed a rebound and supplied the putback.
For Cooksey, it’s finishing the game the right way. Russell (16-3) kept attacking and extended the margin. The Red Devils’ biggest lead of night shined brightly on the scoreboard as the final buzzer sounded.
“I thought we did some really good things tonight,” Cooksey said. “Menifee County is talented offensively. They have put up numbers against some teams this year. With Brevon Ricker, they get him open in a variety of ways. He’s not the player that comes down and shoots it. He sets ball screens. They put you in a situation where it’s pick your poison. Ricker hit some contested shots and we told our guys that was going to happen.”
“Damon established his dominance,” he continued. “Carson fed the ball to the post really well. He hit some big shots. Noah Quinn was more aggressive tonight offensively. He is capable of doing that if we give him the freedom.”
Blum toted 13 points for the Red Devils. Caleb Rimmer and Quinn each added eight. Quinn’s steal and score was part of the late surge that closed out the game.
“Noah has taken on the defensive mentality for us,” Cooksey said. “We know that he is more than capable to knock down some shots. I thought he helped himself by getting downhill to get some easy looks. I can’t say enough about our bench rotation. We have Elijah (Neel) coming off the bench and running the offense. Zaylen (Carter) and Tatum Fleming both come out ready to play.”
Ricker shot 11 of 19 from the field, collected 37 points and made five triples. Williams added 10 points to consume the majority of the scoring distribution.
The shots weren’t falling early for Menifee County (7-11) and Ricker had to take the reins. The sophomore netted his team’s first 15 points, including all 10 Wildcats tallies in the first quarter. Manley’s free throw midway through the second quarter broke that string.
“It seemed like we had a lid on the rim to start the game,” Robinson said. “I told them at halftime, we got the good end this half. We are undersized and we know that. I think it took us a while to settle in with the size of Charles and Rimmer. Brevon has seen it before. He’s the most experienced. It was a tough shooting night for everybody.”
Ricker can do more than scoring to impact a game, according to his coach. The sophomore guard shows his leadership during tough times on the court.
“He’s a great leader,” Robinson said. “He knows when it’s time to get other people involved. He’s really good that even when he’s scoring at a big clip, he knows that if doesn’t have a shot, he can get to the rim. He’s very vocal.”
Russell led the entire game after opening the festivities with the first seven points. The Wildcats closed the gap to six in the second quarter on two occasions, but it would be as close as they would get.
The Red Devils won the rebounding battle, 31-20.
MENIFEE CO. FG FT REB TP
Manley 1-15 1-2 3 3
Jolly 0-0 0-0 3 0
Deskins 0-1 0-0 3 0
Ricker 11-19 10-12 5 37
Williams 4-11 0-0 2 10
Brooks 0-0 0-0 2 0
Hatton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 2
TOTALS 16-47 11-14 20 50
FG Pct: 34.1. FT Pct: 78.6. 3-point FGs: 7-19 (Manley 0-2, Deskins 0-1, Ricker 5-8, Williams 2-7, Hatton 0-1) Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
RUSSELL FG FT REEB TP
Quinn 4-9 0-0 3 8
Blum 5-7 0-0 4 13
G. Carter 2-4 0-0 0 4
Rimmer 4-7 0-0 6 8
Charles 12-16 1-1 12 25
Neel 2-3 0-0 0 5
Z. Carter 2-2 0-0 2 4
Fleming 0-2 0-0 0 0
Hankins 0-0 0-0 1 0
Pennington 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kaczmarcyk 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cordial 0-1 0-0 0 0
Hewlett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 31-50 1-1 31 67
FG Pct: 62.0. FT Pct: 100.0 3-point FGs: 4-9 (Quinn 0-1, Blum 3-4, G. Carter 0-1, Neel 1-2, Fleming 0-1) Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
MENIFEE CO. 10 14 15 11 — 50
RUSSELL 16 16 20 15 — 67
Officials: Maurio McKissick, Barry Newsome, Charlie Graham
