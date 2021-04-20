RUSSELL Host Russell countered Greenup County’s 5-spot in the top of the third inning on Tuesday with seven runs of its own in the home half, then tacked on four more in the fourth to win going away, 13-7.
The Red Devils thus earned a split of its 63rd District seeding-opening two-day series with the Musketeers, who had beaten Russell in Lloyd on Monday.
They did it without two of their top hitters — Daniel Blanton hurt a hamstring early and Cole Ward was lifted shortly prior to the game with blood-sugar issues, Russell coach Tim Rice said.
The Red Devils’ fifth-through-ninth-place hitters picked up the slack. Curtis Davis, Eric Williams, Nathan Conley, Brayden Hartman and Trent Rice each had two of the Red Devils’ 13 hits.
Both of Williams’s knocks were doubles.
“Our guys just had a lot of resiliency,” Rice said. “This team just battled and even after Greenup jumped up on us 7-2, we continued to just fight back.”
Ethan Sharp drove in four runs and tripled. Williams, Conley and Tice each knocked in a pair of runs. Williams scored three times for Russell (10-3, 1-1 district seeding), which won despite five errors in the field.
CJ Bartram got the win, scattering seven runs on seven hits — three earned — across four innings. He had three strikeouts and issued one walk.
The series split was meaningful, Rice said, as opposed to the sweep it appeared Greenup County was on pace for early.
“It’s huge,” Rice said. “You lose the first two in our district, and the best you’re gonna get is probably the three-seed.
“It’s a tough district, and every district game is super meaningful. We’re just glad to be able to come back today and not be 0-2 in district and beat a very good Greenup team.”
Logan Bays, Carson Wireman and Hunter Clevenger had two hits each for the Musketeers (5-7, 1-1 district seeding). Wireman, Cohen Underwood and Jonah Gibson drove in two runs apiece. Bays tripled.
Auston Clarkson and Bays each scored two runs.
GREENUP CO. 205 000 0 — 7 10 1
RUSSELL 027 400 X — 13 13 5
Underwood, Carroll (2), Gibson (4) and Bays; Bartram, Tice (5) and Rigsby. W — Bartram. L — Carroll. 2B — Boggs (GC), Williams 2 (R), Conley (R). 3B — Bays (GC), Sharp (R).