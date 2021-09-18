RUSSELL Russell found some old-time religion Friday.
The Red Devils added a whole lot of energy, too. They overpowered visiting Montgomery County, 38-21, at Henry R. Evans Stadium.
To senior quarterback Bradley Rose, Friday was the culmination of some serious soul searching after Russell's 39-28 loss Sept. 9 at Lawrence County.
“Basically, our coaches and some of the players had a come to Jesus talk,” Rose said. “We came out full of energy.”
Russell coach T.J. Maynard chuckled when told of what Rose had said.
“Well, I don't know about a come to Jesus moment,” Maynard said. “As a coaching staff, we just wanted to get back to work and see how our kids responded.”
There were many reasons for Russell (3-2) to shout “Glory Hallelujah.”
Starting with running back Andre Richardson-Crews. He ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns.
Continue with Rose. He was 15 of 17 for 140 yards and two scores, a 5-yarder to Carson Patrick and a 47-yarder to Doug Oborne.
And finish with special teams — specifically, Noah Keeton's 64-yard kickoff return and score.
The biggest plays, however, may have been a late-second-quarter sequence, when Montgomery County (2-2) had the ball second and goal at the Russell 2. The drive ended inches from a touchdown because the Red Devils held Montgomery County's Jacob Diallo to 1 yard on three carries.
“Three plays from the 1 and we don't score,” Montgomery County coach Jamie Egli said. “We got outphysical-ed, and they go 99 yards and scored. That turned everything around.”
It took Russell just nine plays to cover the 99 yards. Rose hit Carson Patrick for the final five, but Richardson-Crews's 62-yard run was the key play.
Most of Richardson-Crews's runs were up the middle, which was fine with him.
“I can use the work that I put in in the offseason to just hit people and keep going,” Richardson-Crews said.
There wasn't a lot of offense at first. Russell's Nathan Totten's 33-yard field goal was the only scoring after 12 minutes.
It was a way different story in the second stanza. Adrian Jones's 38-yard run gave Montgomery County a 7-3 lead with 11:08 to go — a lead that lasted just eight seconds after Keeton's touchdown.
Maynard thought Montgomery County would try a short kick.
“Noah just caught the ball and made a heck of a play,” Maynard said. “I'm really happy for him.”
The Red Devils and Indians traded touchdowns in the fourth quarter. After Richardson-Crews scored from 11 yards out, Montgomery County's Tanner Donathan took the ensuing kickoff 88 yards, followed by Richardson-Crews from 5 yards and Adrian Jones' 2-yard score.
Next for Russell – Paul Laurence Dunbar in Lexington.
“It doesn't get any easier, but we always play a tough schedule,” Maynard said. “It's our last tuneup before we get a bye week and then we get into district.”
MONTGOMERY CO. 0 7 0 14 – 21
RUSSELL 3 14 7 14 – 38
FIRST QUARTER
R-Nathan Totten 33 field goal, 5:46
SECOND QUARTER
MC-Adrian Jones 38 run (Brian Martinez kick), 11:08
R-Noah Keeton 64 kickoff return (Totten kick), 11:00
R-Carson Patrick 5 pass from Bradley Rose (Totten kick), 0:31
THIRD QUARTER
R-Doug Oborne 47 pass from Rose (Totten kick), 3:40
FOURTH QUARTER
R-Andre Richardson-Crews 11 run (Totten kick), 10:38
MC-Tanner Donathan 88 kickoff return (Martinez kick), 10:23
R-Richardson-Crews 5 run (Totten kick) 4:29
MC-Jones 2 run (Martinez kick), 3:50
MC R
First downs 14 19
Rushes-yards 23-158 29-202
Comp-Att-Int 6-11-0 15-17-0
Passing yards 132 140
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 4-38.7 1-39
Penalties-yards 5-52 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Montgomery Co. rushing: Diallo 7-52, Jones 13-77, Hatton 2-17, Taul 1-19.
Russell rushing: Richardson-Crews 13-148, Hartman 3-11, Lykins 1-4 Pack 1-(minus-8), Rock 9-49, Rose 2-(minus-2).
Montgomery Co. passing: Hatton 6-11-130.
Russell passing: Rose 15-17-140.
Montgomery Co. receiving: Taul 1-5, Donathan 2-80, Barber 2-36, Haddix 1-8, Martin 1-3.
Russell receiving: Oborne 1-47, Lykins 4-10, Patrick 7-61, Richardson-Crews 1-13, Smith 2-9.